Ed Sheeran shoves 55 malt balls into his mouth on Carpool Karaoke


In the newest edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Ed Sheeran shows off one of his talents and fits 55 malt balls into his mouth at once. He starts at 3:50.

He also shared the story about trying to hit a golf ball from Justin Bieber's mouth again and sang "Love Yourself" which is the song on 'Purpose' Ed wrote.
SOURCE
SOURCE
Tagged: , ,