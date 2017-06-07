Ed Sheeran shoves 55 malt balls into his mouth on Carpool Karaoke

that title is just absolutely disgusting to me

nnnnnn same

THIS

He should keep them there permanently.

ugh

Wicked hard pass. Not clicking play.

He is a blight on pop music and humanity in general tbqh.

Bleh - he is the worst.



Ot: is anyone caught up on Skam? Omg just watched the latest clip at work.

It was such a good clip omg, it was so sad and then it turned into the happiest clip ever :)

Seeing Sana happy made my day :D

Seeing Sana happy made my day :D Reply

I'm still not over it!

I am little behind but honestly I am so mad at episode 7! Isak was the worst amd that whole speech about Norwegians not being racists... I felt like when Sana tried to convince Noora she William wasn't wrong for being a dick when he absolutely was.

I teared up at the last clip, ngl. but overall I think this season wasn't as good as the previous ones.

That clip made my shitty day so much better. Girl squad came through

i wish i had balls in my mouth

"I was quite an unfortunate looking kid"

...and adult





...and adult Reply

The jokes really write themselves all around with this.

There's legit reasons to dislike him idk why y'all casually come for someone s looks all the time it's pretty unnecessary . I hope y'all don't do that with ppl irl tbh

he's rly that ugly tho like i don't see people irl who look like that

whynotboth

I agree with you. Going after appearance is unnecessary.

Lbr they prob hate the way they look.

I will say that he's proof that you don't need to be attractive to be successful in today's music industry. (Maybe being a white, straight man helps too)

Edited at 2017-06-07 05:31 pm (UTC)

Is he always this awkward when talking? the clip is like 90% songs and only 10% interview and he couldn't even make those interesting.

how did we let him get famous

I don't know that much about him, why does ONTD hate him? The few songs I've heard was alright (Dude is trying to take over R&B... hmmm..)

Well he looks like a foot, and I hate feet so that's my reason but just click on his tag and you'll see why people here don't like him. (Steals a lot of music and thinks he's gods gift to the music industry)

he's a typical nice guy and slut shamer. plus the R&B thing and his ego

They don't find him handsome.



He can be cocky and annoying but I personally don't hate him.



I hate him because he writes elevator muzak and because he seems like the type to do vile things to women because he was friendzoned

Aww, I didn't realize there was so much hate for Ed. I think he's charming. I like most of his songs.

Are u new here?

Nope. Been here at least 13 years. But I'm old, in my 30s, so possibly not as hip to who we hate this week. ONTD is usually pretty hot and cold with their faves.

loved the what makes you beautiful bit. this was fun.

I'm such a fuddy duddy that that just sounds like a huge choking hazard to me.

Speaking from personal experience, yes. Yes it is. lol. I choked on one flipping Whopper ball when I was 10. No joke I was suffocating for about 3 minutes (meaning no air flow whatsoever) having my 14 year old sister trying to do the heimlich on me before she finally yelled for help to my dad. Great job sis. She at least tried, but she could've called for help sooner or, you know, right when it happened!

