Ed Sheeran shoves 55 malt balls into his mouth on Carpool Karaoke
In the newest edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Ed Sheeran shows off one of his talents and fits 55 malt balls into his mouth at once. He starts at 3:50.
Holy malt balls. #CarpoolKaraoke #LateLateLondon pic.twitter.com/nBQD8LjFPv— #LateLateLondon (@latelateshow) June 7, 2017
He also shared the story about trying to hit a golf ball from Justin Bieber's mouth again and sang "Love Yourself" which is the song on 'Purpose' Ed wrote.
SOURCE
SOURCE
keep every aspect of this
THIS
Ot: is anyone caught up on Skam? Omg just watched the latest clip at work.
Seeing Sana happy made my day :D
...and adult
I will say that he's proof that you don't need to be attractive to be successful in today's music industry. (Maybe being a white, straight man helps too)
Edited at 2017-06-07 05:31 pm (UTC)
He can be cocky and annoying but I personally don't hate him.