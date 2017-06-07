ONTD Roundup

coffee and a mango / banana / cantaloupe / coconut smoothie. Reply

Coffee and red grapes with some kefir and cinnamon! Reply

bottle of water Reply

Literally just woke up so I haven't had it yet. Reply

if you were close, i'd cook you breakfast. Reply

I have breakfast for lunch (: Reply

cherry pie Reply

coffee Reply

donnut Reply

a piece of toast and greek yogurt Reply

cotton candy grapes + iced coffee Reply

A chocolate coconut muffin and ice water. Reply

caffe latte and avocado toast. Basically that's my breakfast every day lol Reply

a cinnamon sugar donut and cherry rose tea from my favorite tea place Reply

black tea and a muffin Reply

Nothing :/ Reply

Chocolate peanut butter overnight oats and cherries Reply

green juice, oatmeal muffins Reply

porridge + honey and an orange. Reply

Egg white oatmeal Reply

English muffin with real peanut butter and clove honey Reply

Coffee and Trader Joe's Raisin Bran. Reply

cereal with almond milk, strawberries, cinnamon and chia seeds. coffee with cream Reply

cereal Reply

iced coffee and a bacon wrap from dunkin Reply

The biggest cup of coffee I could find.



And a half eaten sausage egg and cheese biscuit from yesterday. Reply

berry smoothie with toast and strawberry jam :)



Might bike to a coffee shop a few miles later.



A donut Reply

2 donuts Reply

Egg sandwich, on an onion bagel with pepperjack cheese.



My fave :) Reply

honey nut cornflakes and a cheddar cheese bagel Reply

Little bowl of cereal w/ coffee. Reply

i got a job interview for friday! company seems cool and the pay is 18k higher than my last job, but still not a *big* salary i guess. excited either way! also a matchmaking company has been checking me out on zip and i'm like EMAIL ME ALREADY I'D LOVE TO WORK 4 U Reply

congrats! and good luck! Reply

That's awesome! Good luck with the interview! Reply

congrats!! best of luck <3 Reply

good luck! :D Reply

I'm gonna order Shanghai noodles! But it's only 9am so I have some time... Reply

hot dogs Reply

tbd as well but most likely spicy italian sausage Reply

taco bell bean burrito :x Reply

Leftover chicken caesar salad that I made for dinner last night. I made a huge batch of homemade croutons and I could honestly just eat that. Reply

idk yet, I might get Subway Reply

I'm about to make vegan buffalo wings with some celery sticks. Reply

chickpea greek salad Reply

i'm having leftover pizza from last night. Reply

Four al pastor tacos with cilantro y onion. Reply

Chicken salad bagel. Plus eggs with red bell pepper, tomatoes, potatoes, minced garlic, shredded cheddar and Parmesan cheese.



It was a good brunch. Reply

I'm just gonna heat up some tofu and put it on my salad.



I don't wanna cook today Reply

Tuna sub with lettuce, provolone, and pickles Reply

Leftover Pho. Reply

Pretty sure that 20 year old colleague is flirting with me. Reply

Is this a good thing or no? How old are you, if you don't mind me asking? I've got a 24 year old coworker who is super flirty and handsy with me and it makes me want to die because 1). I'm 29, 2). I'm not interested and 3). I'm NOT a touchy feeling person. It's been driving me crazy.

If it's not a good thing for you, I'm sorry you're dealing with it. That kind of shit sucks. Reply

It's fun enough, but I'm ten years older, just going "oh child" internally. Reply

I was having trouble sleeping last night and ended up going down a wormhole of classic dance routines from old musicals. This one was so stunning and amazing it just totally blew me away:



This is a pleasant shock seeing this routine posted here :) Fred is my absolute fave and Eleanor was amazing! Reply

I watched so many videos last night. Eleanor was something else. Just incredible, it totally blew me away. Reply

This will always make me laugh Reply

but is this real Reply

lmao oh that was a golden time in tv



the amount of amazing gifs new york provided is untouchable Reply

honestly what's the point of the secret service, they'll let anyone into the white house and stand there while shit's thrown straight at their client Reply

Parent

lmao Reply

I have such bad anxiety thinking about tomorrow's election. Reply

I'm sorry bb :( It's like me with the US election last year. It's so awful. Reply

you guys, YOU GUYS.... I woke up this morning to news that I have been registered off the waitlist for summer term. I AM GOING BACK TO SCHOOL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DECADE in 12 days.



I'm nervous and excited...



Also though-- holy fucking book costs!!!



Edited at 2017-06-07 04:02 pm (UTC)

CONGRATS! So proud of you Reply

Thank you! Reply

Congrats! What are you going back to study? Reply

congrats! what are you going back to school for?



i am going back summer/fall 2018 and i am sooooo excited! Reply

congrats!!! And good luck :DDD Reply

Congrats! You are going to do so awesome! Reply

congratulations!!!



can you rent books? Reply

Parent

good luck!



and yes book costs are full of shit. Reply

Parent

congrats! how exciting. Reply

congrats bb! get ya knowledge on! Reply

Ugh. I think I just got majorly spoiled about Wonder Woman



:{ Reply

As I was leaving this morning there were two people at my door trying to talk to me about god. Great start to the day. Reply

And when you politely tell them off, they're annoyingly pushy Reply

Normally I'll listen for a second but I was not in the mood so I just was like, "no offense but I'm not interested in hearing what you have to say" and then when he still tried to offer me the pamphlet I just said no. And then I got a, "well can I tell you one last thing? Have a nice day." I know you're supposed to have a permit to go door to door in my neighborhood and I always wonder if these people actually have one and if so who is the idiot at the borough hall oking it lol Reply

Parent

My friend once lured them into thinking she was interested and then started asking probing questions before they decided to leave. She literally followed them down the street to ask more before they started running.



She was very bored that day. Reply

Parent

we had the mormons come to our house and when I answered the door they said "as much as we respect teenagers, is your mother home? we'd like to speak tot he lady of the house." I was 24. Reply

Parent

I have no patience for proselytizing in the morning. Or ever really. But definitely not on a weekday morning, wtf. Reply

Parent

My worst was back in my freshman year of college we went to Panama City, Florida (which is spring break city for college and high school students) and people were walking around the beach trying to talk to you about God. They got to a friend we were with and he said "look... I'm drunk as shit right now and can't deal with this". They gave him a card with a number to call for a free ride if you're too drunk and a place to get free breakfast so I guess it was worth it. Reply

Parent

that happened once while i was having sex. i kind of felt like god was intervening at that moment.

Reply

Those people are the fucking worst Reply

I rly hate lettuce/leaves so I don't do salad. Hit me with ur fave non-leafy healthy recipes? Reply

Stir fry with rice or something like a ratatouille? Reply

Link



here are a few recipes i have saved. u can just skip the leaves or substitute them for other veggies

http://whitneybond.com/thai-peanut-swee t-potato-buddha-bowl-recipe/

http://pinchofyum.com/morrocan-spiced-c hickpea-glow-bowl

https://wellandfull.com/2016/12/win ter-buddha-bowl/ ~buddha bowls~here are a few recipes i have saved. u can just skip the leaves or substitute them for other veggies Reply

Ooh thanks for these, they look good! How hard is it to cook quinoa? I've never made it myself. Reply

Parent

i do really big bowls of salad that include anything i can find or get ready quickly: broccoli, shredded carrots, cucumber, avocado, beets, corn, tomato... Reply

Link





http://www.chelseasmessyapron.com/one-p an-healthy-sausage-and-veggies/ I'm a big fan of sheetpan dinners. They're also super easy to make and don't use a ton of dishes. Reply

Parent

Salmon baked in parchment with zucchini, bell peppers and broccoli. I had it last night, with just a little lemon/brown sugar/oil to give the veggies a bit of flavour. Reply

I love tomato salads, I usually will chop them up with whatever herb I have and random veggies like carrots or beets. Slaws are really good too, like any kind of curtido. Reply

replace lettuce with quinoa Reply

"I don't do salad."



"Omg have you considered salad? I love it!" Reply

Parent

skinnytaste.com is great for healthy meals.

Reply

What are you getting your dad for father's day?

i'd like to get my dad something good/big, maybe for the house, but my main ideas are a little too expensive for me rn lol (my budget is probs $400 total since my sister and I always split it) Reply

I'm baking him something chocolate. Reply

I'm thinking about getting him an meat smoker Reply

he's a Raiders fan so I'm thinking of getting him a Marshawn Lynch jersey since he's pumped about him coming out of retirement. My dad is easy. Reply

My dad is the pickiest mf alive so I'll just take him out to dinner. I'm done buying him shit he'll just return. Reply

Parent

he wants a booklet of car wash passes for his Denali Reply

baseball tickets that i didn't pay for bc my friend gave them to me Reply

Same thing I get him every year. Nothing. Reply

My dad doesn't want stuff so I'll probably take him out to lunch. Reply

idek, I'm thinking either speakers or a really nice pillow (bc my dad and I share a love for music and a love for sleep tbh) Reply

chocolate. he's not gonna be here because he's travelling to see friends on that day so we're not celebrating lol Reply

I got my dad a bunch of dress shirts cos he's a weird size and was complaining he couldn't find any.



No idea what to get my stepdad. Reply

Nothing, my dad and I never exchange gifts. If he was local, I'd take him to dinner. Maybe I'll send him a small gift card to a restaurant. Reply

A phone call. Reply

idk something leather probably Reply

asking him for money Reply

I got him two books, one about Myrtle Beach and the other about Ocean City Reply

Probably just taking him out for dinner. I stopped buying him presents long ago because he doesn't use them and/or doesn't take care of and destroys them. Reply

Well, I have to find a new doctor, since my current one wants a $150 'membership' fee on top of my insurance. And that's the discounted price. So that'd be $150 for literally one appointment per year, because I never go otherwise, as I cannot afford to get sick.



God fuckin' bless America. Reply

lmao wtf a membership fee what does he think he is, a health club Reply

Link

Yeah, basically! I'm already mad at them for ripping me off last year; I had my annual physical, which is supposed to be free with my shitty insurance, but I was worried about this weird rash I had (turned out to be a sun reaction) and asked the doc about that, so they ended up charging me for the appointment because it was no longer just a physical, it was a ~specific appointment. I was like bitch, r u kidding. Reply

Parent

membermark's health club Reply

Parent

That's horrible. Does your insurance dictate which doctors you can go to? Reply

I have never heard of a doctor charging a membership fee, wtf?? Reply

Parent

Is that even legal?!!!!! Reply

Parent

i need to find a friend who will go for food with me like once a week. there are so many great restaurants in this city :'( Reply

are you in sf/Bay Area because i will be that friend tbh Reply

no i'm in toronto :( move here and let's go for food all the time tbh Reply

Parent

East bay here and I like food -- so yeah. Reply

That's such a good idea. I need one of those. I've mastered the going out alone thing with everything except restaurants and there's SO MANY I want to try. Reply

Parent

i live outside of the GTA but i'm looking for someone to do things with in toronto and i love food! if you want we should add each other on twitter or insta or something? Reply

Parent

