ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, June 6, 2017:
- George and Amal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander
- Jerry Seinfeld Rejects Hugging Kesha on Red Carpet
- Ariana Grande Becomes British Heroine with Manchester Concert
- Sarah Jessica Parker looks back on "Sex and the City"
- Could 'Wonder Woman' Score a Best Picture Oscar Nomination?
- Ryan Lochte Says He Considered Suicide Following Rio Olympics Scandal
what did you have for breakfast?
And a half eaten sausage egg and cheese biscuit from yesterday.
Re: what did you have for breakfast?
Might bike to a coffee shop a few miles later.
My fave :)
what did you have for lunch?
It was a good brunch.
I don't wanna cook today
If it's not a good thing for you, I'm sorry you're dealing with it. That kind of shit sucks.
the amount of amazing gifs new york provided is untouchable
I'm nervous and excited...
Also though-- holy fucking book costs!!!
Edited at 2017-06-07 04:02 pm (UTC)
i am going back summer/fall 2018 and i am sooooo excited!
can you rent books?
and yes book costs are full of shit.
:{
She was very bored that day.
Fave healthy meals that don't involve lettuce/leaves?
here are a few recipes i have saved. u can just skip the leaves or substitute them for other veggies
http://whitneybond.com/thai-peanut-swee
http://pinchofyum.com/morrocan-spiced-c
https://wellandfull.com/2016/12/win
http://www.chelseasmessyapron.com/one-p
I love tomato salads, I usually will chop them up with whatever herb I have and random veggies like carrots or beets. Slaws are really good too, like any kind of curtido.
"Omg have you considered salad? I love it!"
i'd like to get my dad something good/big, maybe for the house, but my main ideas are a little too expensive for me rn lol (my budget is probs $400 total since my sister and I always split it)
#daddyissues
No idea what to get my stepdad.
God fuckin' bless America.