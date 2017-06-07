AAA Boys

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is inspiring people to love their bodies after sharing a pic of her scar


  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards posted a picture on Instagram last week in which you can see the huge scar on her stomach and it started inspiring people with similar scars.

  • When she was little, her oesophagus was too small, so she had to get it operated on regularly to help her eat properly. They stopped doing the procedure around 5 years ago when she was finally able to eat properly without help.

  • In the past, she had mentioned hating her scar, but over the years she has learned to love her body the way it is, and that's why she doesn't hide the scar anymore.







