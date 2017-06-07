Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is inspiring people to love their bodies after sharing a pic of her scar

bish you are still fit/beautiful tho Reply

Lol Reply

lol i thought it was just an ab line tbh Reply

Oh good, I don't have to say it and be ripped apart now. Reply

You have no idea what women go through with body image and societal pressure. Reply

mte Reply

Aw, that is really sweet. :')



I got a few red stretchmarks on both sides next to a few inches away from my belly button and it really fucking sucks lol. Just popped up this year. But I'm just like ugh whatever and suck it up. :/ I don't take my shirt off in public anywaaaay lol Reply

I got those red stretch marks for the first time this past year too! They scared me when they first showed up lol I didn't immediately realize what they were. They're on my boobs and no one sees those anyway so its very whatever to me atm. We're still cute anyway! Reply

i am a human zebra. Reply

LOL - I am so self-conscious about my thighs (and all the stretch marks covering them), so this comment makes me feel like I'm not alone. Reply

Same. Boobs, thighs, butt, "love handles"...ugh. My ex was a dumbass and noticed the ones on my thighs one time and was like "whoa, did the cat scratch you or something?" lmfao Reply

and I still haven't learned to love my body, I used to be super-skinny and was told I was fat and now when I have more pounds i'm still told i'm fat, and since i'm studying, I don't work out and I've gained weight but I have to study all the time because uni is hard af so i just end up hating myself, it sucks



and i have pimples or whatever you call that on my back (super small but there are a lot) and idk how to get rid of them





I have a big scar on my back from when I was removing a mole, it looks awful

and I still haven't learned to love my body, I used to be super-skinny and was told I was fat and now when I have more pounds i'm still told i'm fat, and since i'm studying, I don't work out and I've gained weight but I have to study all the time because uni is hard af so i just end up hating myself, it sucks

and i have pimples or whatever you call that on my back (super small but there are a lot) and idk how to get rid of them

I used to be really obsessed about my weight when I was younger and even dealt with bulimia for a few months when I was in college, but at some point I just realized that it wasn't the end of the world if I had a few extra pounds and since then I have learned to love myself more. Plus, I love food/eating, so... Reply

my family always comments on my weight, my ex boyfriend kept calling me fat, and a guy i liked made a joke about it too



and what's funny is that i'm super-tall and only have like 2kg more than the average weight for my height and yet somehow i'm always fat to people, even when i was 10kilos lighter





Reply

What the heck, who is telling you that you're fat?! UGH I hate people.



I have a scar on my foot from my birthmark being removed and a scar on my back from a mole, as well. Reply

Have you ever tried African black soap for your back? I used to break out a lot on my shoulders/upper back and decided to try it after seeing people talk about it in an ONTD beauty post, lol. It really worked wonders for me. Reply

that's really cool of her to share if its helping other young girls. i didn't even notice she had a scar there before. Reply

My appendectomy scar is massive because my appendix was oddly large and inverted. It doesn't stop me from wearing a bikini but it makes me self conscious. If Perrie doing this is helping even just a few people than I'm all for it. Reply

I have a small series of scars from my laparoscopic gallbladder removal on my stomach/side.



I don't feel very confident with my body, especially since I've gained a fair amount of weight that seems to have all gone to my stomach, but the scars have no bearing on that. I've never had a problem showing them, and when people ask I like to make up elaborate stories.



The scars that do kind of bother me are on my arm from a series of "clot time" tests- basically these test determined to be totally unreliable where they punch out a little piece of your skin and see how long it takes to stop bleeding. They're small but they're really bright and because they're little ovals they attract a lot of attention. Reply

I have a lot of scars, I got into a lot of trouble when I was younger. I have a big scar on my ankle that looks like a skull, it's kind of why I don't want any tattoos, all the scars tell a story. 😂 Reply

Ive been sorta starving myself only eating 1 meal a day and then going to gym 4 days a week

I dont know what is happening to me :/



I dont know what is happening to me :/ Reply

Please take care of yourself. The gym time doesn't sound excessive but that's some seriously restricted eating.

Please don't do that. It's not healthy.

I used to do that and it won't get you anywhere in the long run. 4 days a week at the gym is good but the eating is not healthy.

you need to eat more to get the most of of your workouts tbh. please take care of yourself and talk to us if you need someone <3

I was there - please don't do it. Going through workouts with restricted fuel is not good for your body and is ultimately going to wear you down. Eating and working out are supposed to go together for a balanced lifestyle. Take care of yourself!

I've been there. It kills your metabolism.

I was there too and don't do it to yourself. It's not worth it. That satisfying feeling when you see the scale going down or when your clothes are too big is temporary because it will never be enough. Love your body for what it is and what it can do for you and in order to let your body do it's functions, you need to sustain it with whole foods.

If it helps you stop please know that this is completely counterproductive. By all means keep up your fitness routine but it's so important that you stop missing meals. In all likelihood you'll mess up your metabolism and maybe gain even more weight in the long run.

EAT! Stop treating yourself badly. why? to achieve male standart of ~beauty and look good for them? they dont deserve it. they dont deserve your pain. youre an object to them. and if youre starving your body, youre treating yourself like an object too.



this may make you lose a little weight short term, but it will leave tired, frail, weak, maybe sick or ill. you will gain the weight back because u have 2 options: continue this as long as u can - eventually ur body wont handle and u will have to deal w being so weak u cannot exercise properly, recovery will get in the way of ur life, work, college, relationships, your metabolism will be fucked. you will be set back months. years, if this develops worse. 2nd option: fucking EAT. you will not gain weight for eating 3 decent meals and a snack or 2. humans need food. its basic and there is nothing shameful about it.



dont sacrifice the abilities of your body for the look of it. be nice and fucking GENTLE w yourself. Reply

That's awful bb, but you're going to be ok. That you are posting this here means you're ready, you want, to treat yourself better.



Seek help and/or share what you're doing with a trusted friend. Don't be afraid, they'll help you. *hugs*

Reply

this sounds similar to me rn



how long have you been at it for? because i can tell you that whether you like it or not, there may be a binge episode coming up. i have been in and out of the hospital but it's because i can't eat. i'm so obsessed. i'm in bed right now and haven't eaten for 64 hours - almost 3 full days. i just can't even eat an apple, i hate the sensation of eating and i hate what it feels like to be anything other than numb and empty.



and people are making me feel like shit and telling me to "just eat" because i'm wasting tax dollars by not eating and going to the hospital constantly



this battle is rough. if you CAN eat but just choose not to, please just fucking do some research, eat properly, and take care of your body. please. Reply

this seems really silly but it looks like the 8 year old benefited so good on perrie. Reply

i have four scars on my abdomen - one huge scar from appendectomy and three hair-thin ones from two hernia surgeries (apparently, being a preterm baby makes you predisposed?). oh, and a smallpox vaccination scar on my shoulder. weirdly, despite my general lack of love for myself and my body, i've never felt self conscious about my scars. they are there because i've survived serious problems. Reply

That's cute! I actually noticed her scar a long time ago so it's kinda funny to me that this is now a thing. But I'm all for it helping people feel better!



Also, I feel like the lighting in that pic makes her body look plastic or something. But she looks gorgeous otherwise. Reply

ONTD, have you learned to love your body?



No. Likely never will. I'm not even sure I know what it means. Reply

I think you can learn to stop attacking and hating your body if that makes sense. Maybe to appreciate it if not love it. And that's not necessary about how it is aesthetically either.

I have two keloid scars on my chest from pre-cancerous moles that were removed, and I put on a front, but I do hate them. I work in education and kids ask about them constantly. I've had steroids injected to flatten them, but it's just temporary.

I have to have another removed in the same area eventually, ugh I hate it/them :(((



I have to have another removed in the same area eventually, ugh I hate it/them :((( Reply

My aunt has keloid scars also on her chest and I guess it's normal for me to see people with those scars at this point because I grew up seeing my aunt's.

I had my thyroid out a few years ago and I remember going to ACL shortly afterward. One of the food vendors literally paused when giving my food and stared at it in horror. It made me feel so weird.



I have a lot of scars. I'm cool with most of them except for the ones on my stomach. 1) I had emergency surgery when I was a teenager to remove several cysts from my ovaries...one was the size of a large pear! The resulting scar looks like a cesarean scar. 2) I had to have laparascopic surgery 2x and the incisions (4 of them) healed weird. I'm super self conscious about them. Reply

