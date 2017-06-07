Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is inspiring people to love their bodies after sharing a pic of her scar
Perrie Edwards shared a photo of her scar and people are inspired https://t.co/H1c3J7ujaE pic.twitter.com/1vZRKA1qX8— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 5, 2017
- Little Mix's Perrie Edwards posted a picture on Instagram last week in which you can see the huge scar on her stomach and it started inspiring people with similar scars.
- When she was little, her oesophagus was too small, so she had to get it operated on regularly to help her eat properly. They stopped doing the procedure around 5 years ago when she was finally able to eat properly without help.
- In the past, she had mentioned hating her scar, but over the years she has learned to love her body the way it is, and that's why she doesn't hide the scar anymore.
Thanks to perrie my 8year old goddaughter wanted to show of her life saving scars like her idol 💝#bodypositive pic.twitter.com/HBxdk3N2q2— L2Mae (@L2Mae) June 3, 2017
Thank you @LittleMix Perrie for making me comfortable and confident enough to show off my scar. You have no idea how much you changed me. pic.twitter.com/8KkSZDcPg9— caro loves mila (@stargirlperrie) June 4, 2017
Perrie Edwards showin off her stomach scar acc makes me feel loads better about all of mine! From my chemo port to my bowel removal scars😊— Grace Seale (@graceseale17) June 4, 2017
ONTD, have you learned to love your body?
I got a few red stretchmarks on both sides next to a few inches away from my belly button and it really fucking sucks lol. Just popped up this year. But I'm just like ugh whatever and suck it up. :/ I don't take my shirt off in public anywaaaay lol
and I still haven't learned to love my body, I used to be super-skinny and was told I was fat and now when I have more pounds i'm still told i'm fat, and since i'm studying, I don't work out and I've gained weight but I have to study all the time because uni is hard af so i just end up hating myself, it sucks
and i have pimples or whatever you call that on my back (super small but there are a lot) and idk how to get rid of them
and what's funny is that i'm super-tall and only have like 2kg more than the average weight for my height and yet somehow i'm always fat to people, even when i was 10kilos lighter
I have a scar on my foot from my birthmark being removed and a scar on my back from a mole, as well.
I don't feel very confident with my body, especially since I've gained a fair amount of weight that seems to have all gone to my stomach, but the scars have no bearing on that. I've never had a problem showing them, and when people ask I like to make up elaborate stories.
The scars that do kind of bother me are on my arm from a series of "clot time" tests- basically these test determined to be totally unreliable where they punch out a little piece of your skin and see how long it takes to stop bleeding. They're small but they're really bright and because they're little ovals they attract a lot of attention.
I dont know what is happening to me :/
this may make you lose a little weight short term, but it will leave tired, frail, weak, maybe sick or ill. you will gain the weight back because u have 2 options: continue this as long as u can - eventually ur body wont handle and u will have to deal w being so weak u cannot exercise properly, recovery will get in the way of ur life, work, college, relationships, your metabolism will be fucked. you will be set back months. years, if this develops worse. 2nd option: fucking EAT. you will not gain weight for eating 3 decent meals and a snack or 2. humans need food. its basic and there is nothing shameful about it.
dont sacrifice the abilities of your body for the look of it. be nice and fucking GENTLE w yourself.
Seek help and/or share what you're doing with a trusted friend. Don't be afraid, they'll help you. *hugs*
how long have you been at it for? because i can tell you that whether you like it or not, there may be a binge episode coming up. i have been in and out of the hospital but it's because i can't eat. i'm so obsessed. i'm in bed right now and haven't eaten for 64 hours - almost 3 full days. i just can't even eat an apple, i hate the sensation of eating and i hate what it feels like to be anything other than numb and empty.
and people are making me feel like shit and telling me to "just eat" because i'm wasting tax dollars by not eating and going to the hospital constantly
this battle is rough. if you CAN eat but just choose not to, please just fucking do some research, eat properly, and take care of your body. please.
Also, I feel like the lighting in that pic makes her body look plastic or something. But she looks gorgeous otherwise.
No. Likely never will. I'm not even sure I know what it means.
I have to have another removed in the same area eventually, ugh I hate it/them :(((
I have a lot of scars. I'm cool with most of them except for the ones on my stomach. 1) I had emergency surgery when I was a teenager to remove several cysts from my ovaries...one was the size of a large pear! The resulting scar looks like a cesarean scar. 2) I had to have laparascopic surgery 2x and the incisions (4 of them) healed weird. I'm super self conscious about them.
I was gonna be rude and roll my eyes because this doesn't seem like a big deal as opposed to weight issues, but then I remembered that a lot of kids and even adults are afraid of showing their scars from injury or surgery and maybe seeing a celeb do it would help them feel better and more comfortable.