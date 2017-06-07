The View talks about Spicey's comments of how 45's tweets are official statements
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Wednesday. It's the day before the Washington's Super Bowl when former FBI Director James Comey testifies. The View talks about Spicey's comments how
The panel brings up how Kushner is "now more famous than me." The same words that was uttered to James Comey back in January 22. They talk about how they have not heard Kushner speak and how he could be next on the chopping block.
The panel also brings up the media tour that
GET READY FOR WASHINGTON'S SUPER BOWL TOMORROW!!! MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!!
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4
PRE-GAME
Re: PRE-GAME
Edited at 2017-06-07 03:53 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-07 03:55 pm (UTC)
Hell Rogers was apparently on thin ice with Obama and likely to be fired but after a "meeting" with President Elect Trump has somehow kept his position.
'The Washington Post reported on 19 November 2016 that Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R. Clapper Jr. had recommended to President Obama that Rogers be terminated as director of the National Security Agency. Carter reportedly recommended he be terminated due to poor performance, whereas Clapper considered it wise that the position be held by a civilian. Both Clapper and Carter had put Rogers on notice for poor performance in internal security and for a poor leadership style. His termination was reportedly delayed due to stalled changes to the bureaucratic structure of the intelligence community. Later, Rogers reportedly met with then President-elect Donald Trump without notifying his supervisors in what is an unprecedented action for a military officer.'
2. i pity the person that will eventually have to catalog his tweets
'The Washington Post reported on 19 November 2016 that Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R. Clapper Jr. had recommended to President Obama that Rogers be terminated as director of the National Security Agency. Carter reportedly recommended he be terminated due to poor performance, whereas Clapper considered it wise that the position be held by a civilian. Both Clapper and Carter had put Rogers on notice for poor performance in internal security and for a poor leadership style. His termination was reportedly delayed due to stalled changes to the bureaucratic structure of the intelligence community. Later, Rogers reportedly met with then President-elect Donald Trump without notifying his supervisors in what is an unprecedented action for a military officer.'
“When we moved in, I was told that using prison labor at the governor’s mansion was a longstanding tradition, which kept down costs,” Clinton writes. She adds that most of the workers were convicted murderers and she became friendly with “a few of them, African-American men in their thirties who had already served 12 to 18 years of their sentences.”
Despite her alleged friendships with these men, Clinton tells her readers: “We enforced rules strictly and sent back to prison any inmate who broke a rule.” Despite having no psychological qualifications, she later asserts that these men did not have “inferior IQs or an inability to apply moral reasoning” but instead they may have been “emotional illiterates.”