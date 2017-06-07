The View talks about Spicey's comments of how 45's tweets are official statements

You are the MVP Reply

So Trump didn't stop Comey because he's not going to implicate him? Reply

No. His legal argument was weak considering he spoke about their convos on twitter. Reply

And fuck you, Eric Trump 🖕🏽 Reply

So Rodgers and Coats are basically going against yesterdays WaPo report. I believe the WaPo.



Edited at 2017-06-07 03:53 pm (UTC)

funny thing is they arent saying flat out no. they keep using "directed" and "felt pressure" committee dont care about feelings and trump coulda suggested or asked



Edited at 2017-06-07 03:55 pm (UTC)

They're scared of being fired.



Hell Rogers was apparently on thin ice with Obama and likely to be fired but after a "meeting" with President Elect Trump has somehow kept his position.



'The Washington Post reported on 19 November 2016 that Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R. Clapper Jr. had recommended to President Obama that Rogers be terminated as director of the National Security Agency. Carter reportedly recommended he be terminated due to poor performance, whereas Clapper considered it wise that the position be held by a civilian. Both Clapper and Carter had put Rogers on notice for poor performance in internal security and for a poor leadership style. His termination was reportedly delayed due to stalled changes to the bureaucratic structure of the intelligence community. Later, Rogers reportedly met with then President-elect Donald Trump without notifying his supervisors in what is an unprecedented action for a military officer.' Reply

dbil

2. i pity the person that will eventually have to catalog his tweets

i messaged you! Reply

If I had to go through all his tweets, I'd make it a point to also read Cher's tweets commenting on his dumb tweets as a relief. Reply

Just to remind ya'll, Admiral Mike Rogers is a major fuckup:

these dem senators (angus king) are on FIRE! these dudes are stonewalling OMG Reply

Waste of a hearing considering none of these assholes will answer anything. Reply

Seriously. All these old white men neglecting to answer questions because of their "feelings." If a woman pulled that, they'd be calling for her imprisonment before she even turned off her mic. Reply

I want Trump to fire Kushie mostly because it would send Vank into a meltdown trying to play both sides Reply

If Kushner gets fired, I see Ivanka divorcing him and using it as a pity party on how he betrayed the family and her and now she is a hard working single mother. Reply

part of me thinks it'd be hard to maintain her brand if she divorces him since apparently in her new book she sings his praises and her whole empire is built on having a perfect life/face/job/family (i haven't read it so idk for sure) but at the same time the kind of people who think ivanka trump is a person worth admiring probably wouldn't think critically enough to pick up on the spin Reply

Same. Her loyalty will always lie with her dad over any husband. Reply

then TMZ and people will do follow-up stories on how vanks knows the struggles of work, kids, and being a single mom. truly a woman of the people. Reply

i'm fucking cackling rn tbh Reply

What's going on with the recent Sessions v Trump? Are they trying to use (another) BS story to detract from something bigger? Reply

Nah it was just a dumb story put out there. Prob trying to distract from Comey hearing. Reply

I thought about that and I think it's more about information that could possibly come up in Comey's testimony, like he apparently literally told Sessions he was afraid to be around Trump, LoL Reply

i won't get excited unless something actually happens Reply

wise Reply

2016 was the year of let downs not realizing things Reply

Yeah I wanna be excited but I know he's not gonna come through. I can almost guarantee he is going to say that trump asked him to stop the investigation but he didn't know that wasn't protocol. And that's IT. Reply

the refusal to answer questions verging on contempt of congress. king asking what is legal basis for not answering. said they swore oaths — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 7, 2017

This is maddening to watch, these fuckers are part of the cover up and not cooperating. Thank god for senators like Mark Warner and Angus King. Reply

I don't think they're part of the cover up lol. I would say it's bc of Mueller's investigation but they aren't even giving that as a reasoning. Reply

ikr its crazy how they wont answer. i like the senators that keep saying you took an oath Reply

literally wtf Reply

Sis, there's no hidden depth to it - it's a cat dancing on a table. Reply

OMG, dying. XD This cat's epic pelvic thrusts. Reply

my TL is crazy this morning from Hillary and prison labor wank to Eric Trump calling detractors non human. but I'll be home tomorrow for Comey's testimony tho Reply

What's the deal with Hillary and prison labor? Reply

http://www.newsweek.com/hillary-cli nton-prison-labor-african-americans-arka nsas-622209



“When we moved in, I was told that using prison labor at the governor’s mansion was a longstanding tradition, which kept down costs,” Clinton writes. She adds that most of the workers were convicted murderers and she became friendly with “a few of them, African-American men in their thirties who had already served 12 to 18 years of their sentences.”



Despite her alleged friendships with these men, Clinton tells her readers: “We enforced rules strictly and sent back to prison any inmate who broke a rule.” Despite having no psychological qualifications, she later asserts that these men did not have “inferior IQs or an inability to apply moral reasoning” but instead they may have been “emotional illiterates.” Reply

