THR's Drama Actress Emmy Roundtable

Rooting for my girl, Nicole. Get that Emmy!

I see the award going to Reese Reply

no way, if it's going to someone from BLL it's gonna be Nicole Reply

nah Nicole Reply

chrissy mitz or w/e doesn't belong here. and this is us is terrible, is it a hit in the flyover states? Reply

yeah I really don't get it. The show seems like it's trying so hard to create emotional moments, and it's too much to take after like 3 episodes. They care more about the feeling they give the viewers rather than the plot of the show, which can't last very long without getting old as fuck.



As for Chrissy, I feel like she is getting praised because she's ~brave~ enough to be fat on TV, not because she's a good actress. I'm pumped she is getting work, but NBC shouldn't pat theirselves on the back too hard... Reply

i agree so much re: chrissy. quite frankly i thought she was a bit of a weak actress, if anything. Reply

This is Us is SO BAD, my mother loves it so I've sat through a few episodes and the writing is embarrassing. Mandy Moore only got nominated for a Globe because she plays like 50 years of the same character (that's also embarrassing) and I honestly can't tell if Chrissy Metz is just a bad actress or if it's the terrible material because I've never seen her in anything else. Reply

exquisite choices, all Reply

Nicole is everything! Reply

Reese and Elisabeth <33 Reply

What are elisabeth's chances? I haven't watched a single thing on that list but I love her. Reply

i guess since the show is getting a second season now she is placed in drama and not in mini series. Reply

Probably good chances in the drama category but Handmaids Tale went downhill so fast after just three episodes so we'll see... Reply

they really didn't know how to style chrissy. Reply

anyway i gotta #stan nicole because she's an aussie so. Reply

ikr? That skirt is not cute or flattering. She deserves a better outfit. Reply

omg when she was calling out the "body shamers" for her MTV Awards atrocity I was thinking "nah, that's just a fugly outfit on any one of any size" haha Reply

i'm biased because i've only seen BLL but i hope either Reese or Nicole get it. they were both amazing. they both transformed into their characters. Reply

god i just loved that show SO MUCH. the evolution of how you feel about all the female characters was just amazing. Reply

i just learned last week that elizabeth moss is a scientologist and i am shaken. Reply

Her parents raised her into it. She's tried to get out, but it's hard when you've been involved your whole life :/



Edited at 2017-06-07 03:41 pm (UTC)

how do you know she's tried to get out? Reply

That makes me so sad Reply

When has there ever been proof that she tried to get out? You can't even mention it to her in interviews without her getting pissed off. Reply

i figured that was the case and my heart goes out to her. glad to know she sees through it. Reply

I want her to gtfo so I can stan to the fullest Reply

I wonder if it's weird for Nicole Kidman being around her Reply

Having watched all these performances Nicole or Elisabeth should take this easily.



Personally rooting for Nicole tho. Reply

NICOLE WILL WIN Reply

i love how nicole is bothering with a campaign when everyone knows that trophy has had her name engraved on it for months Reply

and this one was really good. the actresses roundtables usually are but with the topics discussed it's gotten a bit better with a woman journalist/moderator Reply

chrissy metz needs to give her publicist a raise. that girl shows up everywhere! Reply

I liked Susan better in Feud tbh Reply

mte i hope jessica misses the nom like joan did Reply

She stole the entire show. Reply

Same here. She did a much better job, too. All I saw when Jessica was on screen was Jessica Lange. Reply

