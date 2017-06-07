lindsey wixson

THR's Drama Actress Emmy Roundtable



source

ELISABETH MOSS (The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu)
NICOLE KIDMAN (Big Little Lies, HBO
REESE WITHERSPOON (Big Little Lies, HBO)
CHRISSY METZ (This Is Us, NBC)
OPRAH WINFREY (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, HBO)
JESSICA LANGE (FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN, FX)
Tagged: , , , ,