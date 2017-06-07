June 7th, 2017, 10:37 am ilouboutin Official Trailer for 'Queen Sugar' Season 2 Source: YouTube Tagged: black celebrities, oprah, television - premiere / finale Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
Also forget about everyone else, Charley is the best. I'm rooting for her, the rest of her family sucks, especially Nova.
Also some of the plotting is awful: Charley whipping out her credit card like a permanent deus ex machina whenever they need to get out of trouble, the whole plotline where they find out their workers are dead and then have a crisis of conscious over it because they didn't know their names. Actually that ep was PARTICULARLY offensive to me. They tried so hard to show "OMG these ethical people didn't actually realize that they were perpetuating a wrong" but you barely heard of those characters before, never after, and instead of coming across as genuine that whole scene where the Bordelon's asked the workers about their friends and what they were like came across as ridiculous.
i like nova depending on what she's doing in a given episode
i really hope they write out calvin for good this time, i hate him
But I will
Also, Blue is the cutest :3