I need to catch up. The show has some really great acting Reply

That was busy trailer. I see Nova won't be just with Calvin. Reply

I finally caught up with the show and I have such mixed feelings about it. I think the direction is amazing (no duh, DuVernay was able to get all feature film directors), and the acting is really good, but the writing is really mediocre.



Also forget about everyone else, Charley is the best. I'm rooting for her, the rest of her family sucks, especially Nova. Reply

Nova grew on me but Charley is my favorite. What didnt you like about the writing? Reply

The writing can be just so juvenile and didactic and preachy. Especially with Nova, I guess it's hard not to write an activist character without coming off that way, but like with so much of what she says she doesn't seem like an actual character, but a collection of ideas better suited to a gif set.



Also some of the plotting is awful: Charley whipping out her credit card like a permanent deus ex machina whenever they need to get out of trouble, the whole plotline where they find out their workers are dead and then have a crisis of conscious over it because they didn't know their names. Actually that ep was PARTICULARLY offensive to me. They tried so hard to show "OMG these ethical people didn't actually realize that they were perpetuating a wrong" but you barely heard of those characters before, never after, and instead of coming across as genuine that whole scene where the Bordelon's asked the workers about their friends and what they were like came across as ridiculous. Reply

Nova is my fave (minus the affair she was having on her high horse), but I like Aunt Vicki and Charley a lot too (tho her tone deafness / lack of awareness kills me sometimes). The only one I really can't stand is Ralph Angel, he is so annoying and I just do not care about him and Darla. He's already annoyed me in the trailers, so I'm prepared for him.to be even messier this season. Reply

mte I love Charley Reply

charley is my favorite too, her storyline has always been the most interesting to me, and i hope it continues to be, since the shitty husband stuff seems to be wrapped up.



i like nova depending on what she's doing in a given episode Reply

i'm so excited, i love this show so much.



i really hope they write out calvin for good this time, i hate him Reply

Ralph Angel gets on my nerves so much I almost don't want to watch the upcoming season.



But I will Reply

Damn that man with the beard is gorgeous.... Reply

His name is Kofi Siriboe! And he's only 23...I love him. Reply

Kofi is so god damn pretty. Reply

I missed this show (esp Kofi's fine, godiva chocolate self) so much.



Also, Blue is the cutest :3 Reply

