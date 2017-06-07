Mary Jane Watson takes over Marvel
[Variant] Mary Jane Watson covers Marvel comics in June https://t.co/DxSu1GfOih pic.twitter.com/OMkhsGZtx9— MajorSpoilers (@MajorSpoilers) May 16, 2017
Starting this week Marvel's favorite Redhead will appear on 22 Variant Covers throughout the month.
right now I'm working my way through Saga and catching up on Wonder Woman. I'm also reading Watchmen which is....eh. I can recognize that it's good, but I can't connect to it at all and that makes it more of an exercise than real enjoyment.
I'm gonna start The Wicked and the Divine soon.
goals tbh
She informed a lot of who I decided I wanted to be growing up.
Edited at 2017-06-07 01:58 pm (UTC)
Even then, cartoon MJ herself was always ok on my book. Like you said, she's pretty benign and her personality is there.
I dislilke MJ a loooot in Tobey McGuire movies. I m on team Gwen through and through tbh. I know like MJ a lot but it's thanks to the comics, rather.
getting married to Spidey is goals imho but i ALSO REALLY LOVE NOVA that USM cartoon got me all kinds of love for my boo representing my state <3
There are so many female redheads in comics...