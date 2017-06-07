STEVE TREVOR ISSUE IS OUT! I NEED TO READ IT!!! Reply

Thread

Link

get it binch!! Reply

Thread

Link

These are super cute. The Punisher one is my fave. Reply

Thread

Link

Why her? Is Mary Jane secretly interesting?



right now I'm working my way through Saga and catching up on Wonder Woman. I'm also reading Watchmen which is....eh. I can recognize that it's good, but I can't connect to it at all and that makes it more of an exercise than real enjoyment.



I'm gonna start The Wicked and the Divine soon. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Saga! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so good. I usually try to read comic books slowly but I'm just zooming through it because it's so fun and interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is! their latest issue is my fav tbh its so important and men are going to learn THINGS!!!! (ikr) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably because of Homecoming. Which honestly makes me think the rumor that Zendaya is MJ might be true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mj is actually one of the most interesting non superpowered characters at marvel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't care for Spiderman so I've never read her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MJ has long been one of my non-super favorite comic book characters. She's vivacious and successful, can relatively hold her own in a fight, doesn't take crap off anyone, and married to Spider-Man. goals tbh



She informed a lot of who I decided I wanted to be growing up.



Edited at 2017-06-07 01:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Same. The cartoon in the 90s informed a lot of my spiderman knowledge and peter/mj were one of my childhood otps lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shook me when I got on the Internet and realized more ppl liked Gwen Stacy and didn't rly like MJ (w/ peter or in general). But! MJ is cool? I don't understand. Even if u don't think she's cool, like... She's kinda too benign to hate. I feel this way about a lot of disliked female characters. I got a lot of feeling lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're not wrong. But tbh from the 90s cartoon I shipped Spidey with Black Cat, because I like the trope. See also: Batman/Catwoman.



Even then, cartoon MJ herself was always ok on my book. Like you said, she's pretty benign and her personality is there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Felicia is hella cool in the cartoon. Her and spiderman had that chemistry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm one of those people that loves Gwen Stacy and can't stand MJ but my first introduction to her was the Tobey Maguire movies. I get a fully body shudder every time I remember Tobey and Kirsten Dunst together. the awkwardness will never be forgotten. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to hate her while growing up, even as a 5yo she was one of my most hated character when I used to love the girls the most. I didn't like how she acted with Peter and how she was in general. I can't offer more because I don't remember exactly why I hated her. It all came feom the cartoon, that was my soe exposure to her. I used to watched the dub versions of cartoons so if they made her say things terrible it could have played there.



I dislilke MJ a loooot in Tobey McGuire movies. I m on team Gwen through and through tbh. I know like MJ a lot but it's thanks to the comics, rather.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love ha! Idk what all this online hate is for ugh. I don't remember watching all these characters when I was younger tho, and I didn't start reading comics until my early 20s



getting married to Spidey is goals imho but i ALSO REALLY LOVE NOVA that USM cartoon got me all kinds of love for my boo representing my state <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you mean marvel's least favorite redhead Reply

Thread

Link

WW is killing it so much. I tweeted Liam Sharp about how Barbara was a tragic Shakespearean character and he agreed lmao. Cut her a break honestly, i'm not looking forward to someone other than Rucka writing her, or for her to return to her sexy furry catlady design. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember the first time I read her first Rebirth issue and being shocked that she looked like an actual monster instead of a sexy cat Halloween costume. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I was so excited and I'm not looking forward to it reverted. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gwen's impacT Reply

Thread

Link

The cover with Storm (MJ has Storm's iconic 80s Mohawk!!!) and the Venom cover (so deliciously mean-spirited) are my favorites but they're all a lot of fun. Reply

Thread

Link





Speaking of variant covers, I know it's DC and not Marvel but I am obsessed with every single one of of Jenny Frison's Wonder Woman variants. I want to wallpaper my apartment with them. Reply

Thread

Link

These are gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn i need these. i like DC comics and an editor for them gave me some good recs on WW issues i should pick up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also I've been marathoning through comics recently. I reread The Sandman and read for the first time: Preacher, Y: The Last Man, Sex Criminals, American Vampire, Clean Room, Lazarus, Monstress and Bitch Planet. Reply

Thread

Link





Slay me Kevin Reply

Thread

Link

wada is so damn good, love this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His art, istg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love the Wolvy one, it's cute. And the Venom version is badass!



There are so many female redheads in comics... Reply

Thread

Link

The Venom cover is awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

something about that captain america comic reminds me of a kate beaton comic and now i wish she'd do a series on these covers of mj just deciding to take over everything. Reply

Thread

Link