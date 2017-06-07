Bachelor in Paradise Cast Revealed
Wake up from your nap and grab a margarita! The Bachelor In Paradise season 4 cast has been revealed: https://t.co/yyhPQxiMDS pic.twitter.com/Bjsb9cWq13— E! News (@enews) June 6, 2017
*Notables include:
Demario Jackson of The Bachelorette Season 13(but does his girlfriend know?)
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21
Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (yaaas!)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20/ Bachelor in Paradise season 3 (again??)
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (she's just here to see dolphins lbr)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (please don't bring your Santa costume)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (prepare for more lectures on emotional intelligence)
Full list at the source
Source
But yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas bless this mess <3 I hope we get more good people, cast list is pretty boring so far, but I'm always excited for more Corinne!
I can't believe Amanda is back *again*. Living with Josh and watching him make out with pizza would have sent me screaming *away* from this franchise, not back toward it. She must be hoping to become the next Bachelorette (please God, no!)
I can't believe DeMario got clowned on national TV two weeks ago and he's already back for more. LOL!
The women are good for the most part though! Some boring ones, though I heard a few have boyfriends sooo idk if there'll be drama or if it'll just be an open secret that they're just there for fame lol.
I totally can believe DeMario's back for more! It's what attention whore fuckbois do!
"Lucas Yancey was born June 4th, 1986 ... yes he's a Gemini ... and has a twin brother. Crazy huh!?! He also has the same birthday as Angelina Jolie, so I guess that makes him legit, in one way or another.
He is originally from Woodside, CA and now lives in Los Angeles working as an Actor/Writer/Producer. He is known for his Comedic Films, TV Shows, Reality TV and Commercials. He's a jack of all trades and a master of many! A renaissance man, who has a vision that only the wisest of wise understand.
Cast him in your next film, and you will never be disappointed. With his friendly demeanor, charisma, charm, wit and innovative comedy, he will always aim to please! However, he does like that Craft Services has a nice crispy breakfast burrito for him in the morning ... extra avocado, bacon, cheese with some veggies mixed in ;)
If you want to know more ... just ask!
Your friendly neighborhood Y-Man... At your service :)"
http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3879242/b
i need amanda to take a break from the bachelor franchise because this will be her second time on paradise and she was recently engaged to another bachelor person. maybe it's just not in the cards for her to ~find love~ on the show.
Also lol Taylor and Corinne are both on? This will end well
There are too many flops from Jojo's season, yuck
I hope they bring back Christian from Jojo's season, he was only on there for one day which was some bull.
And are Hot Blake and Not Hot Blake going to be on this season???
Also, did we discuss how cruel it was for Rachel to bring the effing rose with her as she gave Fred the boot??? OMG it's the first time I've hated her!! My friend and I were like "OMG WHAT A BITCH MOVE!!"
I'm still pressed about the new RS spoilers. Really Rachel? WeWereRootingForYou.gif
The only good think is that the guy she didn't pick might be the bachelor. He's so cute.
Wait. I see what y'all are implying and I'm SHOOK if it's true. I was convinced it would be another guy. I wonder how LSA feels about these new updates lol.
also? can we talk about rachel's new hair:
i love it. it suits her way better than her long, curled hair.
Re: also? can we talk about rachel's new hair: