Bachelor in Paradise Cast Revealed

Damn it you beat me OP! I just submitted this lol



But yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas bless this mess <3 I hope we get more good people, cast list is pretty boring so far, but I'm always excited for more Corinne! Reply

They said more people would be added later, which you know means small dicked Blake and Whaboom.



I can't believe Amanda is back *again*. Living with Josh and watching him make out with pizza would have sent me screaming *away* from this franchise, not back toward it. She must be hoping to become the next Bachelorette (please God, no!)



I can't believe DeMario got clowned on national TV two weeks ago and he's already back for more. LOL! Reply

Oh Whaboom and Blake will DEFINITELY be back. ngl I'm kind of here for it, most of the guys so far are boring (like I vaguely remember Derek and Ben Z., but not much about them).



The women are good for the most part though! Some boring ones, though I heard a few have boyfriends sooo idk if there'll be drama or if it'll just be an open secret that they're just there for fame lol.



I totally can believe DeMario's back for more! It's what attention whore fuckbois do! Reply

Ugh I think Amanda is sweet but she would make the most boring bachelorette Reply

"Lucas Yancey was born June 4th, 1986 ... yes he's a Gemini ... and has a twin brother. Crazy huh!?! He also has the same birthday as Angelina Jolie, so I guess that makes him legit, in one way or another.



He is originally from Woodside, CA and now lives in Los Angeles working as an Actor/Writer/Producer. He is known for his Comedic Films, TV Shows, Reality TV and Commercials. He's a jack of all trades and a master of many! A renaissance man, who has a vision that only the wisest of wise understand.



Cast him in your next film, and you will never be disappointed. With his friendly demeanor, charisma, charm, wit and innovative comedy, he will always aim to please! However, he does like that Craft Services has a nice crispy breakfast burrito for him in the morning ... extra avocado, bacon, cheese with some veggies mixed in ;)



If you want to know more ... just ask!



Your friendly neighborhood Y-Man... At your service :)"





http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3879242/b io?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm

i'm ready for lee to go and will to school him on racism next week. apparently, will is a fulbright scholar and i'm assuming 100x more educated than dime-a-dozen nashville singer/songwriter lee. he's so patronizing, it's gross.



i need amanda to take a break from the bachelor franchise because this will be her second time on paradise and she was recently engaged to another bachelor person. maybe it's just not in the cards for her to ~find love~ on the show. Reply

amanda popped up in my IG explore feed and she just reeks of instagram spokesmodel desperation Reply

Amanda might be hoping for the Nick treatment, if she sticks around long enough and gets her heart broken enough, maybe they'll offer her Bachelorette. IA tho, she really should step back, her poor kid is prob sick of being left so she can go on TV :/ Reply

Doesn't she have 2 kids? But yeah ia, i mean she should live her life and everything but I find it vaguely questionable that her entire image is built around her being a mother and she continually ditches her kids for every opportunity even though she is repeatedly unsuccessful Reply

she's created individual instas for her two daughters. she def exploits them for endorsements. i understand needing to make that $$$ as a single mother, but does your 3 year old really need an instagram? Reply

I just think she's way too boring to be the bachelorette. Not that the Bachelorette's are usually interesting but I can't imagine a whole show built around her. Reply

I thought Anthony was the Fulbright scholar? I know he's the one who liked Murakami Reply

i can't believe carly and evan are still together from last BIP Reply

I feel like Carly was just super desperate to be in a relationship tbh Reply

maybe but that's still a pretty long time to keep things going-- i follow her on IG (i don't know why tbh) and they're like really involved with his kids, live together, seem to be enjoying each others company. i thought it would last 6 months MAYBE. Reply

True Reply

She was. ~Rumor has it when she was on her first round, her plan with Jade was for them both to leave engaged and considering how desperate she acted witj Kirk, I believe it. Reply

I heard they're getting married on BIP this summer. Reply

I think it helps that he's rich. Reply

Derek?? Yes hft



Also lol Taylor and Corinne are both on? This will end well Reply

According to Reality Steve, Corinne has a boyfriend and is just going on for the drama/to make Taylor miserable lol Reply

Lmaooooo I can't wait Reply

bless Reply

👑 CORINNE 👑



There are too many flops from Jojo's season, yuck Reply

Oh my god I am so excited for Corinne and Taylor. What does that say about your emotional intelligence biiiiiiiiiiiiish?



lmaaoooo DeMario's reaction to seeing his fuck buddy/girlfriend was pretty priceless Reply

I'm so ready for this all out mess! I only know who Amanda is from the latest season BIP and she's just boring. Like, girl you ain't finding love here and you are not television gold.



I hope they bring back Christian from Jojo's season, he was only on there for one day which was some bull.



And are Hot Blake and Not Hot Blake going to be on this season??? Reply

Not Hot Blake will definitely be on---they are not passing up the opportunity for drama by trapping him and Wahboom on a beach. Reply

YASSS @ CORRINNE! I legit want one of her shirts haha maybe when I get a job. She is such a likeable villain haha and actually seems really emotionally intelligent tbh



Also, did we discuss how cruel it was for Rachel to bring the effing rose with her as she gave Fred the boot??? OMG it's the first time I've hated her!! My friend and I were like "OMG WHAT A BITCH MOVE!!" Reply

You know the producers made her do that so the other guys would think she was giving him the rose lol Reply

it was still awful though! I would have been like "nah, not doing that" Reply

Was your last line a reference to Corinne about her standoff with Taylor? Cuz if so, I see you and appreciate you. Reply

one of my roommates knows someone that met lauren b (ben's ex) at stagecoach this year and said she's even skinner in person and was beyond fucked up, like definitely on something. Reply

probably high on the power of Shania! Reply

Stagecoach was apparently the final nail for Ben and Lauren's relationship. Girl acting like she was already single. Reply

Lmao I can't wait for this mess and the fake engagements. I hear like 5 of the girls coming on the show have boyfriends at home. Reply

I'm loving this post because it's so obvious which of us read reality Steve, haha Reply

I know a lot of the girls are supposed to have boyfriends. I'm getting the vibe that Danielle and wells are together. I'm wrong a lot though. Reply

All the white people in that picture have the same nose. Reply

*YAWN*



I'm still pressed about the new RS spoilers. Really Rachel? WeWereRootingForYou.gif Reply

Maybe it's because I'm a Latina and I have seen his schtick all my life and have dated fuckboys like him, but I am soooo not impressed. Love yourself girl! Reply

Ew. Not happy with the new update :/ Reply

Same. I was shook when I read the update.



The only good think is that the guy she didn't pick might be the bachelor. He's so cute. Reply

Wait. I see what y'all are implying and I'm SHOOK if it's true. I was convinced it would be another guy. I wonder how LSA feels about these new updates lol. Reply

ugh. i was so excited about the previous spoiler too. i think i'm out for this season. Reply

i love it. it suits her way better than her long, curled hair. i love it. it suits her way better than her long, curled hair. Reply

