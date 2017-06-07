seth nightcap icon

Bachelor in Paradise Cast Revealed




*Notables include:

Demario Jackson of The Bachelorette Season 13(but does his girlfriend know?)
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21
Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (yaaas!)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20/ Bachelor in Paradise season 3 (again??)
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (she's just here to see dolphins lbr)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (please don't bring your Santa costume)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (prepare for more lectures on emotional intelligence)

Full list at the source
Source

whodis.gif
Tagged: ,