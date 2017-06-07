Katy Perry releases new music in the Postmates app
Unreleased Music From Katy Perry's "Witness" Album Is On Postmates App https://t.co/ZbrasKPtSG— Star 94.1 (@Star941FM) June 7, 2017
- postmates is an app where you can get food/office supplies/basically anything delivered
- there's an 'easter egg' in their app right now with a katy snippet
- you can also enter a contest for tickets to her tour
Just got an email saying from postmates saying Katy perry is hiding new music in orders. Let me delete the app to be safe— Lemon Cake✨🇭🇹 (@TheSlimGoddess) June 7, 2017
sources 1 2
super glad postmates doesn't operate in my city.
I think I ordered delivery, like, 7 times in my life. I love to cook and to walk alone for hours, so I do it only when others insist on doing so. I'm always the one who goes to the Store at a house party.
Also, why no one is talking about her changing the album cover? Was it just in my dream?
I thought it was a Museum of Sex ad at first.
there's no proof that katy worked with dr luke. all they found is that two songs had co-writing credit for sarah hudson, who works for dr luke.
so dr luke wasn't even involved at all, just one of his writers. and katy has a lot of ties to dr luke so it's ridiculous to think that she wouldn't work with anyone who is affiliated with him.