DEAD @ Cheng Xiao having literally no lines



I'm screaming all that variety work for nothing!

This should be TOP post instead. I would make the post but I can't on this computer

Last thing I read was that his mom was asking to stop "he's sleeping well " reports and that he's actually still unconscious

there's so much misinformation going around, last night (like 12-16 hrs ago?) was a goddamn mess. i wouldn't even know where to begin tbh

Not a lot of info has been released :l so idk....

its still messy

its still messy Reply

I just know that the trailer for happy looked like something from Magic of Love 👀

I'm still loving everything Day6 has put out. Totally going to buy their album next paycheck.

GODha is here

YAS CHUNGHA. I can't believe that Cosmic Girls is now Twice.

Y'all can we get an update on TOP?

I've been revisiting his and Big Bang's discography and let me tell you that MADE was amazing but holy shit that mess of a promo schedule.





I could stan for Day6, they remind me of Nell and No Reply and Annyeong Bada a bit. I'm okay with this.



Edited at 2017-06-07 04:54 pm (UTC)

http://omonatheydidnt.livejournal.com/2 0499452.html



but so many things were going on last night not everything is in there



this is a thread with information from the briefing his doctors gave



[Doctor's Briefing] It took 5 people to bring T.O.P into the hospital. — mes #TeamPinky (@OH_mes) June 7, 2017

there's a good post on omonabut so many things were going on last night not everything is in therethis is a thread with information from the briefing his doctors gave Reply

no word yet, and its fucking killing me



I just keep praying "wake up wake up wake up" all day



apparently GD is still releasing his album tomorrow Reply

Outside of Se7en's IG post, there is no family in YGFam.



I think he will wake up in a few days, when you take meds like that it slows down a lot of stuff so it can affect your cognitive abilities for a while but I am hopeful for a full recovery. The military police ain't shit.





yeah i'm really not digging wjsn's new look



day 6 slei me like usual! Reply

SOOOOO disappointed that Cosmic Girls went typical girl group instead of sticking to their mythical horoscope aesthetic. BURN THIS

I still love Hongki's voice. And happy 10th anniversary to FT Island, a milestone in Kpop.

Also, I'll definitely be buying the Day 6 album. Reply

