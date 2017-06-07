iZombie 3x11 Promo
[Spoiler (click to open)]I liked the episode, and I think that maybe now we've only got 3 episodes left the show may focus more on the main arc rather than the case of the week but so far I don't mind it. Ravi I think maybe did get in a bit over his head, but it looks like Liv & Blaine will probably save him next week.
i also like when we see the visions from the other character's perspectives.
i'm also tired of the rednecks, i hope next week is the last we see of them.