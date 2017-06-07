Native Actor from Wonder Woman Grateful for Opportunity
-Eugene Brave Rock on being able to speak his language in the film: "It's unprecedented, especially in a role that has to do with Indians; it's someone else's interpretation of Native Americans. [In this business] people are told what to do and how to do it. But I was given so much control,"
-When he auditioned two years ago, he had no idea that it was for Wonder Woman. He thought he'd flubbed it since he couldn't remember any of his lines. But after reading straight from the script, they told him he got the part, and it was a month later he found out the movie was Wonder Woman
-Formerly worked as a stuntman. Provided stunt training on The Revenant. Also worked on Hell on Wheels
-His words to other indigenous actors: "I know the struggle here in southern Alberta as well as many other First Nations — it's scary when you grow up on the rez. There's a lot of hardships and struggles.
"I'm on the outside looking in, and it's great … but travelling around the world has given me appreciation for my culture and our values, and it's given me a better understanding of myself, who I am and who we are as a people."
source
When Fox complained about the American people not being represented thing I initially thought it was about that.
Also smh at 'Indians', Christopher Columbus remains a flop
ia so much
Jokes aside, they're an interpretation of a fighter group called the Blackhawks, which the actor that plays Sameer mentions on Instagram.
Edited at 2017-06-07 06:40 pm (UTC)
Further proof it's more about your look than your talent or work ethic
and obviously i mean, the fact that he got the role over OTHER native americans shows that he fit more into their expectation of a native american look.
because they obviously auditioned other native americans who actually did their 1 job and remembered their lines but he still got cast.
why are you like this
How is the home life? You okay?
I went with my Mum and sister and I could hear them sniffling lmaooo we were all a mess
But next time more WOC! Just a couple of Amazons is not enough!
Also I'm gonna be REALLY depressed if WW2 leaps forward in time because I so loved all the characters this time, especially Etta Candy.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.