Janken

Native Actor from Wonder Woman Grateful for Opportunity

eugene-brave-rock-wonder-woman

-Eugene Brave Rock on being able to speak his language in the film: "It's unprecedented, especially in a role that has to do with Indians; it's someone else's interpretation of Native Americans. [In this business] people are told what to do and how to do it. But I was given so much control,"

-When he auditioned two years ago, he had no idea that it was for Wonder Woman. He thought he'd flubbed it since he couldn't remember any of his lines. But after reading straight from the script, they told him he got the part, and it was a month later he found out the movie was Wonder Woman

-Formerly worked as a stuntman. Provided stunt training on The Revenant. Also worked on Hell on Wheels

-His words to other indigenous actors: "I know the struggle here in southern Alberta as well as many other First Nations — it's scary when you grow up on the rez. There's a lot of hardships and struggles.

"I'm on the outside looking in, and it's great … but travelling around the world has given me appreciation for my culture and our values, and it's given me a better understanding of myself, who I am and who we are as a people."

source
Tagged: , ,