Native Actor from Wonder Woman Grateful for Opportunity

He was great! So glad they let him have free reign with the role Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] "Who killed your people?" "His people" line lol. I gasped at theI didn't expect that at all but it was sooo good. Reply

that was perfect imo and so was the moment sameer said he wanted to be an actor but couldn't b/c he was the wrong color, just subtle acknowledgments of shit like that Reply

RIGHT?



When Fox complained about the American people not being represented thing I initially thought it was about that. Reply

I LOVED THAT SCENE & was absolutely ecstatic when the some people at the cinema 'whooped' when he said that. Reply

Yeah, that was so good! Simple but effective. Reply

Both Chief and Sameer spoke volumes with their lines. It really does not take so much to acknowledge the truth does it? Reply

I actually gasped out loud too at that scene. Like damnnn, they went there. Reply

I fucking loved that line. It was so important to have in there. Same with the Samir line about his skin colour. Reply

that was amazing Reply

Came in here to say the exact same thing. Reply

one of my favourite lines in the movie! Reply

that line was amazing Reply

I screamed when that line came up Lmao Reply

I loved it. And that side look Diana gives Steve right after lol Reply

I loved that they addressed that in such a candid way. And the actor not being able to act because of racism, and the Charlie guy suffering mental illness. They were all brief moments, but they were such a large statement, to me, anyway. Reply

When Sameer tells her "we are all fighting our own battles , even you Diana"..I was like wow! Reply

Right? Same, I loved it. Reply

I loved that line. It's a topic that is so overlooked and it worked so well to demonstrate to Diana how fucked up mankind is.

same! and it really put into perspective that people who present themselves as the good guys are the villains in someone elses history and i had more to say but its just gonna get all rambly haha Reply

yeah me too.. it was epic Reply

I loved him and the little group they had. That scene when they are all fighting and out of ammo and they huddle/hug each other had me crying harder than i already was. Reply

Agreed on all points Reply

mte Reply

Me too and it made me wish the first Captain America movie did the same thing with the Howling Commandos instead of glossing over it. Reply

This movie makes me so happy. I love that he had so much control.



Also smh at 'Indians', Christopher Columbus remains a flop Reply

This movie makes me so happy.



ia so much Reply

He was so good, I hope we maybe see him again even in flashback. I feel like Diana would have kept in touch still. Reply

I liked every one of the 3 Not Howling Commandos, especially him and Sami. I read about this guy a few days ago but not this exact article. Reply

Haha I was calling them "Discount Commandos" in my head when I was watching it last night! They were great, though. I think they greatly benefitted from only having 3 guys rather than the (6 or so?) Commandos who didn't really get much in the way of character at all. Reply

Insult. These guys were so much more memorable.



Jokes aside, they're an interpretation of a fighter group called the Blackhawks, which the actor that plays Sameer mentions on Instagram.



Edited at 2017-06-07 06:40 pm (UTC) Reply

He didn't remember any of his lines and he still got the role??



Further proof it's more about your look than your talent or work ethic Reply

are u for real with this comment Reply

yes?



and obviously i mean, the fact that he got the role over OTHER native americans shows that he fit more into their expectation of a native american look.



because they obviously auditioned other native americans who actually did their 1 job and remembered their lines but he still got cast. Reply

What's Johnny Depp's excuse then because he's ugly as sin. Reply

Yes, Hollywood is known for being biased towards Native American men. They just get all the roles!



why are you like this Reply

Do you know anything about how auditions work? Or how film, especially, works? lmao girl if it was strictly about being able to memorize lines then half of ontd would be movie stars Reply

Why do you even bother to comment on ONTD. I've seen your pattern.



How is the home life? You okay? Reply

After reading the whole thread, in this instance I agree with you. They obviously wanted a First Nations dude... and I guess despite him fucking up he was also huge and attractive so that got him the role. Maybe the other First Nations actors who actually remembered their lines were short, and they already had Samir for that. Reply

He could also have had a better screen presence. I can also remember lines but that doesn't make me an actress. Reply

Acting is more than just saying the lines tho, so it's still by merit. Reply

I just saw Wonder Woman and it was so fucking good omg, the final fight was boss Reply

when she screams for steve and rages, I was all tears :( Reply

omg right



I went with my Mum and sister and I could hear them sniffling lmaooo we were all a mess Reply

I liked that they had two moc in WW talking about racism and oppression but having it fit the narrative really easily.



But next time more WOC! Just a couple of Amazons is not enough!



Also I'm gonna be REALLY depressed if WW2 leaps forward in time because I so loved all the characters this time, especially Etta Candy. Reply

I thought WW was very diverse! Well, I'm mainly talking about the soldiers that traveled with Diana and Steve but there were little nods throughout like the Sikhs in London and I also saw some black soldiers or maybe they were just civilians in London and although that seems minimal to so many people historic = white. There should probably be a lot more. But I'm glad Jenkins was able to do this in a very (obviously) natural way. She showed it could be done so no excuses for anyone else! Reply

many of the amazons were WOC too!!!! Reply

that's one of the things i loved so much about the movie! Reply

It was worked in very well. Reply

IKR? I really thought it was awesome. Reply

I remember a lot of people here having complaints when the set photos leaked months ago that was just going to be a white party. Im glad that was not the case. Reply

yessss the representation was so strong!! Reply

'Ragtag Bunch of Misfits' is my fave trope ever, so I was delighted when Diana & Steve were going around getting the team together. They all seemed like archetypes at first, but they then turn out to be so lovable & awesome. <3 Reply

Saaaaame. I will never not love that trope. Reply

I liked the little group they had. Glad he got so much freedom with his role. Reply

Loved his character! Actually, I just loved everyone in their group. Reply

Gaaaaah I can't wait to see this movie!! Reply

