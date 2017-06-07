The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 4

I want Gus Kenworthy to crack my asshole open like a pistachio. Reply

Thread

Link

my dvr messed up so i only got to watch the elimination between wes and jordan.



i'm liking the countdown episodes with clips from previous challenges. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad Wes/Jordan already knew that Cara/Ashley/Camilla were not going to vote in CT. So they just accepted their fate and moved on lol



Oh Lolo...I'm on Team darrell. He's hot and tored. Don't try to play dirty with him.



Still Team CT/Cara/Darrell on Champs and love All the Pros minus Lolo.



Next week: The seasonal ashley wanting to quit comes back. Reply

Thread

Link

Jordan's mustache is so ugly.



Bit sad that Tia gave up, and that Lolo wouldn't take Lindsay over Tia. Wouldn't have been a better showdown. Reply

Thread

Link

Lolo is annoying but she brings juuust enough drama to an otherwise lowkey group of competitors. Yay for bananas being out early.



This is the first season I'm watching in years because the pros actually feel like adult human beings. I might be alone but I hate everything the challenge has been for the last few years. So this is refreshing. Reply

Thread

Link

It seems like they're not living together which I think is helping them all act more sane (except Lolo). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link