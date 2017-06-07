Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 4




Continued from last week

Lolo Jones vs Tia


Eliminated
Tia Blanco


Challenge: Keep Your Eyes On The Prize
Split into groups, 1 person holds steel cover up while 2 players memorize the the colored squares and rectangles, run down the path tell other 2 players, run to player that must arrange puzzle correctly.
Male elimination day
Champs Captain - Darrell
Pros Captain - Gus Kenworthy


Champs win
Gus Kenworthy automatically into elimination

Nominations
Wes

Jordan

Gus Kenworthy

CM Punk


The Arena: Ice Bath
Dip arms in ice water for a bit then must arrange puzzle of the challenge logo correctly, if not completed in 2 minutes they must dip arms again then attempt the puzzle again.




Eliminated

Jordan

CM Punk



