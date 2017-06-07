The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 4
Continued from last week
Lolo Jones vs Tia
Eliminated
Tia Blanco
Challenge: Keep Your Eyes On The Prize
Split into groups, 1 person holds steel cover up while 2 players memorize the the colored squares and rectangles, run down the path tell other 2 players, run to player that must arrange puzzle correctly.
Male elimination day
Champs Captain - Darrell
Pros Captain - Gus Kenworthy
Champs win
Gus Kenworthy automatically into elimination
Nominations
Wes
Jordan
Gus Kenworthy
CM Punk
The Arena: Ice Bath
Dip arms in ice water for a bit then must arrange puzzle of the challenge logo correctly, if not completed in 2 minutes they must dip arms again then attempt the puzzle again.
Eliminated
Jordan
CM Punk
i'm liking the countdown episodes with clips from previous challenges.
Oh Lolo...I'm on Team darrell. He's hot and tored. Don't try to play dirty with him.
Still Team CT/Cara/Darrell on Champs and love All the Pros minus Lolo.
Next week: The seasonal ashley wanting to quit comes back.
Bit sad that Tia gave up, and that Lolo wouldn't take Lindsay over Tia. Wouldn't have been a better showdown.
This is the first season I'm watching in years because the pros actually feel like adult human beings. I might be alone but I hate everything the challenge has been for the last few years. So this is refreshing.
I'm also fine with Darrell yelling at her during that challenge.