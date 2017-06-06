.@DJKhaled - #ToTheMax (feat. @Drake)
. @Drake drops #ToTheMax with @djkhaled https://t.co/hxiDCR0RQN— B96 (@B96Chicago) June 6, 2017
DJ Khaled just dropped a new track featuring Drizzy.
Sources: @B96Chicago. YouTube.
Another
I'd say bop of the summer but that's coming on Friday.
LMFAO@KHALED QUOTING DRAKE AT THE END THO...
Edited at 2017-06-07 03:37 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-07 04:41 am (UTC)
Boppin'
Can't wait
I nominate this for song of the summer - I wish radio stations were playing it. Such. A. Bop.
Edited at 2017-06-07 05:08 am (UTC)