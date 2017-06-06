For Free should have been a bigger song last year tbh, and I'm not sure if I'm here for this poor man's Jersey club sound with this one.

LMFAO@KHALED QUOTING DRAKE AT THE END THO...



Edited at 2017-06-07 03:37 am (UTC)

For Free was such a damn bop, out of all the Drake songs that were around last summer that's the one I listened to the most Reply

For Free was so good Reply

for free was* amazing



Edited at 2017-06-07 04:41 am (UTC)

I played For Free so much that it was in the top thre songs of my 2016 list they complied for me. Reply

100% I bopped my way through Spain/Portugal to that tune (and Nasty by Kid Ink) last summer Reply

i don't really listen to him but the love he has for his son is so pure Reply

Couldn't finish it Reply

me neither. it's a mess. Reply

Asahd's chubby little legs <3 Reply

He's such a cute kid, it's ridiculous. Reply

This baby is gonna have the biggest ego when he grows up. He will believe he can fly with the power of his mind. And some how, Khaled will make it happen. He's gonna make Jayden Smith look so boring and average. Reply

same. he's so freaking adorable, but is probably gonna be a spoiled jerk. Reply

LOL





Can't wait Reply

JB has a big diq. Reply

why am I having a deja vu moment after reading this comment? Reply

Pics Reply

lol the fuck @ dat gif. He wishes, lol. Reply

he wa sso smart to capitalize off his snapchat comeback. his baby is so cute. Reply

Who is the poor cute lil munchkin being exploited by these two douchebags?

king asahd. Reply

Which kingdom is he the ruler of? Reply

omg this song is such trash lol wtf Reply

that gif lmao. he looks dead in the eyes Reply

I dunno how true this is but I saw on Instagram that Asahd is listed as an executive producer for either this track or the album. Amazing. Reply

