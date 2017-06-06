Curb Your Enthusiasm is Coming Back October 1st!









Edited at 2017-06-07 02:19 am (UTC) not sure how i feel about this

You should be feeling

lol mte.

do you like curb your enthusiasm?

holy shit, it doesn't feel like it's been that long. feels like 3 years tops.



i'm so ready for curb to come back. i, however, am NOT ready for the inevitable think pieces on how the show is problematic somehow. i can smell the dogpile from here. i don't know what larry dana david will do to earn social media's ire, but he'll do it. Reply

idk even tho the show is notoriously un-pc, it's usually so focused larry's own self-deprecation and being socially uncouth that I think it's harder to legitimately criticize it than if it were seeking to present his character in a more sympathetic light. like the whole point is that he's problematic lol. but yeah haters gonna hate. Reply

mte Reply

I watched the first season or so of Curb for the first time a couple months back and I felt like the women on the show were consistently shrill harpie type characters in the same way every wife is on shitty 90s/early 00s sitcoms. Idk it was very funny but I found that a little irritating.



Edited at 2017-06-07 02:35 am (UTC)

It's been so long since I've seen the first episodes (or any, really), so I'm sure it's out of touch. Reply

Yeah I looked it up and was surprised that first season was in 2000. For some reason I thought it started more recently than that. I keep meaning to watch more of it and getting distracted by other shows. Reply

it's actually not. everything they talk about is still relevant lmao Reply

QUEEN Susie was the only one who I can remember being like that; Cheryl seemed like more the passive sitcom wife. Vivica Fox's character/story though made me realllyyy uncomfortable. Reply

Suzie is an extremely rare character imo. She isn't like other sitcom wives. Reply

I love that they don't follow the normal premieres and what not to the point that is it even a regular show? I'm excited to see what they bring. I can only watch 2 episodes at a time though. It makes me too frustrated. Reply

I might check it out Reply

"Fuck you, car wash cunt" is one of the greatest things I've ever heard. Reply

I liked the show but I never finished it because I found it so stressful to watch Reply

Same, I had so much second-hand embarrassment watching this show that I couldn't anymore. Reply

lmfao i got past that eventually and it became even more amazing. the 2nd hand embarrassment is real but eventually you become numb to it lmao Reply

Car Pool Lane episode is the best of all time!!! Reply

Yes!! That is my absolute favorite episode. Between the prostitute and his dads glaucoma.. best ever Reply

I would like Michael J Fox to guest again Reply

I want them to bring back this kid: Reply

I'll accept that too! Reply

Yass Reply

lol that kid was amazing. omg Susie's face when she unrolled the swastika quilt. "GET A LIFE, JEWS!" Reply

I think about this clip all the time when people tell me i should smile more.



That's all i got to add to this post lol Reply

omg Reply

Yessss thank god



I hope it still seems original. So many shows knock off Larry David/the premise now. Reply

awww yes!



my fav episode is magician (s4e3) with baby anton yelchin





rip bb



(im so glad he was able to record trollhunters s2 in its entirety so his voice will live on T_T) Reply

Anton was such a lovely actor. I'm so, so sad Reply

Such a lovely human being. Not even the world deserves him and his utmost kindness on earth because he's too damn good for this fucked up world. RIP Reply

omg and cobb salad





Edited at 2017-06-07 03:05 am (UTC)

this fucking kills me



how he reacts as larry is ordering o m f g. like Reply

Oh god it just dawned on me that I'm a combination of Larry and Cheryl. Lord Reply

Omg I forgot this scene. I'm hysterical at Harold BINGO! Reply

