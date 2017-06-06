Poppy

Curb Your Enthusiasm is Coming Back October 1st!


While introducing The Roots at the Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia on Saturday, JB Smoove announced that Curb will FINALLY be returning to HBO on October 1st.

When contacted HBO gave no comment, but that's also the same month many HBO shows will be returning so it seems legit.

The last season premiered SEPTEMBER 11, 2011 (oh god how has it been that long?).

