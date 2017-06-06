Curb Your Enthusiasm is Coming Back October 1st!
While introducing The Roots at the Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia on Saturday, JB Smoove announced that Curb will FINALLY be returning to HBO on October 1st.
When contacted HBO gave no comment, but that's also the same month many HBO shows will be returning so it seems legit.
The last season premiered SEPTEMBER 11, 2011 (oh god how has it been that long?).
i'm so ready for curb to come back. i, however, am NOT ready for the inevitable think pieces on how the show is problematic somehow. i can smell the dogpile from here. i don't know what larry dana david will do to earn social media's ire, but he'll do it.
QUEENSusie was the only one who I can remember being like that; Cheryl seemed like more the passive sitcom wife. Vivica Fox's character/story though made me realllyyy uncomfortable.
I think about this clip all the time when people tell me i should smile more.
That's all i got to add to this post lol
I hope it still seems original. So many shows knock off Larry David/the premise now.
my fav episode is magician (s4e3) with baby anton yelchin
rip bb
(im so glad he was able to record trollhunters s2 in its entirety so his voice will live on T_T)
how he reacts as larry is ordering o m f g. like