



YAY HALEB <3









best couple on this show, haters look like toby. Aria remains the worst, Mona remains the best.YAY HALEB <3best couple on this show, haters look like toby. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad someone here agrees! So glad they got back together. They're the least annoying couple tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad too bc last week i talked shit about Spaleb and some delusional people replied saying they were the best/had the most chemistry and i'm like what show are these people watching? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what Marlene was thinking when she decided to make Spaleb a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spencer is PLL's Mary Sue so it's only fitting she gets to hook up with the best guy there.



But yeah, Spaleb is fucking ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think spaleb makes more sense intellectually than haleb and had great chemistry but i'd also agree haleb is the best of the original couples. marlene was a dick for making them a thing when she knew it would be haleb as endgame the whole time. i knew it but they still put in enough to make me like spaleb and that's part of the reason i'm pissed at this show and ready for it to finally end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they make more sense too, but they also give me that Taylor Swift-you belong to me me~ vibe where just bc the people like the same books/movies/are both smart or whatever of course they're meant to be~ Idk feelings go way deeper than that and Hannah/Caleb have a pretty solid storyline since season 1 so I can't help but love them <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i blame the fact that caleb is basically the best guy on the show so it's really easy to get behind him with anyone cause you know he'd be good to be them. yeah, they were my first ship on the show and i have no problem with them being together, i just hate marlene for throwing spencer in there and suddenly making her a bad guy to a lot of haleb shippers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you'd watched with unbiased eyes you might've seen that spaleb was actually really well matched, I picked up on that vibe in s3. obviously they weren't ideal because of Spencer's friendship with Hanna and other circumstances, but they were awesome together otherwise. but ia, Haleb is BY FAR the best/my favorite of the original couples. I wish they would've just kept Haleb together the whole time instead of presenting another viable option in spaleb, only for it to predictably crash and burn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like I said above, I do think they make a good match but that's just what it is to me, a great couple in theory. It lacks emotion tbh Hannah/Caleb just have a spark, and I love how sweet he is to her, and how she's always making him smile. Marlene clearly never meant to take the time to develop Spaleb so i really couldn't get into them at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're my favorite. When they were in the tent it made me smile; I loved their gradual romance. He also used to so cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got a bit teary eyed when he proposed, they're so sweet <3 And Caleb is probably the least problematic dude on the show (choosing to ignore that shitty Spaleb storyline btw), I love how protective he is of Hannah. It helps that he's the hottest guy too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't watched in years...





what happened to his face?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he gained weight and got a new haircut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Nothing but handsomeness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok, this is acceptable



his hair in the other pics is...not good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So the boyfriend had been watching this on Netflix (he never saw the first couple of seasons), and I always had a soft spot for Caleb/Hannah. This show is trash, but they were very cute and this is adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











and it's pretty refreshing to watch a teen couple where the guy is actually nice, instead of an asshole the writers chose to romanticize. they're too cute <3and it's pretty refreshing to watch a teen couple where the guy is actually nice, instead of an asshole the writers chose to romanticize. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched this show since 2011 but WOW this guy now looks alarmingly like the very first guy I ever hooked up with and I can't look away Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then you started out well, sis, props to you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssss best couple on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yipes @ that "Starbucks job is killing my soul" haircut



Edited at 2017-06-07 05:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Moana's still not the big reveal.



This show has no direction. Reply

Thread

Link

3 to go! Set me free! Fuck this show. Fuck Marlene King. Fuck 2010!Me who turned on the season 1 midseason premiere wondering what this show was...



I wonder if I can muster up even a little sadness at the end of all this when right now I'm just pissed. How DARE call out all the shitty storylines as shitty and do nothing?!?!? ezrA a predator who stalked your friends? Marry him! Caleb cheated on your best friend with you and broke her heart? Marry him! Alison only wants you now that she's forced to have your baby? MARRY HER! Toby only wants you now that his fiancé died? We'll see what happens...



How can anyone who ships these couples be happy with how they're being forced back together?!?!?



Usually I can ignore this couple shit for the main plot but where the fuck is it?!!@?@?! The only thing worth anything is The Hastings Family Drama. Give me 44 mins of that. Reply

Thread

Link

Preach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Caleb cheated on your best friend with you and broke her heart?



Oh please, it was only a kiss and Spencer/Caleb had no business hooking up in the first place so let's not pretend that storyline actually holds any relevance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come on! So kissing isn't cheating? Spencer isn't heart broken?



It's been 3-4 years. Caleb and Spencer caught feelings 3-4 years after Haleb broke up. Spencer asks Hanna if it's ok for her to date Caleb. She asks her multiple times. Hanna says it's ok. How is anything of that Spencer/Caleb had no business hooking up in the first place ? What just because Hanna dated this guy for 2 years during high school? Haleb weren't together longer than they were.



Don't forget Caleb is standing there crying begging Spencer to take him back after this kiss. HANNA TELLS HER TO GO AND FORGIVE HIM! Then Caleb leaves, and waits for Spencer to tell him he's in love with Hanna. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not saying this shit was done well but to act like the Spaleb relationship meant anything/had any relevance to the storyline as a whole is deluded. It was done just to create (unnecessary) drama (and probably to add another dude to Spencer's list since Marlene apparently wants her Mary Sue to hook up with everyone). Haleb being endgame was as clear as day, no point trying to pretend Spaleb was anything more than a poorly done distraction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obviously Haleb was endgame, I just wish it was done better.



And it has affected something since Hanna and Spencer have barely spoken to each other in these last ten episodes. It relegates the girls to nothing more than love interests and I will not stand for it! I only care for the relationship between the girls fyi. So I'm pissed about the introduction of Spaleb v Haleb because I love Spanna. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess I'm so fucking pissed that Ezria has been sold as the show's ~epic love story~ since S1 that anything else seems fantastic compared to them lol I love the relationship between the girls but I won't lie, I'm pretty excited about Aria getting yelled at next week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haleb was for sure the least offensive of all the couples until Spaleb. I enjoyed it as much as I can enjoy something that has lasted 6 years with little change.



I count their fights as part of the relationships so I'm down with it. Spanna calling each other out on their vices, Spemily arguing and physically fighting, Hannily snipping at each other, passive aggressive Alison. Aria doing stuff sometimes. I'm super excited for her to get yelled at next week too.



Edited at 2017-06-07 04:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte on all of this. they're getting/keeping all the ships together as fan service and yet they're doing every ship a disservice in the ways it's going down. which i shouldn't be surprised about but god, i'm just ready for it to be done.



Edited at 2017-06-07 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just like let me rest at this point. I'm surprised this show can still anger me, but somehow it finds a way. Mostly because I can't hide from the romance since the plot is gone. I usually skip scenes that don't have more than one Liar in them (except Spencer's), but this episode was too much. I don't give a damn about Mary Drake either since her introduction took out the one of the few things that have kept me going all these years (The Hastings Family. My beautiful Long Line of Pureblood Slytherins family). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they totally ruined all the couples and made them unrootable. not that i ever shipped any of them, but they really fucked them all over. which tends to happen with any teen show with obvious endgames like this. they think they can just throw anything at them during the course of the show and fans will still want them together in the end smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anyone could enjoy this. They must really only care about being able to claim I've never shipped any of them either so I usually don't care, but I can't understand howcould enjoy this. They must really only care about being able to claim #endgame and not the characters themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mona is queen. So is Spencer, but I'm over her family drama.



Yikes @ Ezra basically being like "y u not over me stalking ur frands 4 my book?!!?!" Go away, predator.



Edited at 2017-06-07 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Every time they bring that up I'm reminded of season 1 back when Aria shows up in his class and he's supposed to have had no idea that she was a high school student. This fucking show, ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Retconning Ezra's and Aria's meeting was such a mistake. I will never understand why. Hope he goes to prison. Reply

Thread

Link

Calling it now, Mona will figure out who AD is in the second last episode and then get murdered for real this time. :( Reply

Thread

Link

I can't muster up any fucks to give about this show and it's glorious <3 I never thought I'd get to this point <3333 like I'm skipping eps and have no idea wtf is going on and I've been a regularly watcher for almost 6 yrs Reply

Thread

Link

So, has Dan Humphrey showed up to prove my theory already? Reply

Thread

Link

the pll subreddit is so toxic atm its insane Reply

Thread

Link

So is Mona going to be working for AD and it will be like season 1 all over again? Whatever, just three episodes left. I've made it too far to give up now. Reply

Thread

Link