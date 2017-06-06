June 6th, 2017, 09:07 pm secretlytigress Pretty Little Liars 7x18 Promo source Tagged: pretty little liars (freeform), television - freeform, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
YAY HALEB <3
best couple on this show, haters look like toby.
But yeah, Spaleb is fucking ridiculous.
what happened to his face??
his hair in the other pics is...not good
and it's pretty refreshing to watch a teen couple where the guy is actually nice, instead of an asshole the writers chose to romanticize.
Edited at 2017-06-07 05:49 am (UTC)
This show has no direction.
I wonder if I can muster up even a little sadness at the end of all this when right now I'm just pissed. How DARE call out all the shitty storylines as shitty and do nothing?!?!? ezrA a predator who stalked your friends? Marry him! Caleb cheated on your best friend with you and broke her heart? Marry him! Alison only wants you now that she's forced to have your baby? MARRY HER! Toby only wants you now that his fiancé died? We'll see what happens...
How can anyone who ships these couples be happy with how they're being forced back together?!?!?
Usually I can ignore this couple shit for the main plot but where the fuck is it?!!@?@?! The only thing worth anything is The Hastings Family Drama. Give me 44 mins of that.
Oh please, it was only a kiss and Spencer/Caleb had no business hooking up in the first place so let's not pretend that storyline actually holds any relevance.
It's been 3-4 years. Caleb and Spencer caught feelings 3-4 years after Haleb broke up. Spencer asks Hanna if it's ok for her to date Caleb. She asks her multiple times. Hanna says it's ok. How is anything of that Spencer/Caleb had no business hooking up in the first place ? What just because Hanna dated this guy for 2 years during high school? Haleb weren't together longer than they were.
Don't forget Caleb is standing there crying begging Spencer to take him back after this kiss. HANNA TELLS HER TO GO AND FORGIVE HIM! Then Caleb leaves, and waits for Spencer to tell him he's in love with Hanna.
And it has affected something since Hanna and Spencer have barely spoken to each other in these last ten episodes. It relegates the girls to nothing more than love interests and I will not stand for it! I only care for the relationship between the girls fyi. So I'm pissed about the introduction of Spaleb v Haleb because I love Spanna.
I count their fights as part of the relationships so I'm down with it. Spanna calling each other out on their vices, Spemily arguing and physically fighting, Hannily snipping at each other, passive aggressive Alison. Aria doing stuff sometimes. I'm super excited for her to get yelled at next week too.
Edited at 2017-06-07 04:16 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-07 03:22 am (UTC)
Yikes @ Ezra basically being like "y u not over me stalking ur frands 4 my book?!!?!" Go away, predator.
Edited at 2017-06-07 03:05 am (UTC)