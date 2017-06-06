matthias schoenaerts

Real Estate Porn: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Bahamas Home



The two long-married country-music stars (20 years) opened up their beach home on their own private island for Architectural Digest. The couple have improved the property over many years. There are more photos at source and a video including shirtless Tim McGraw if that's your thing.


0717-AD-COVR01-01
0717-AD-HILL05-5A
0717-AD-HILL06-01
0717-AD-HILL09-9A
010717-AD-HILL03-01

What would your dream house look like ONTD?

Source
Tagged: ,