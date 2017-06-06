Real Estate Porn: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Bahamas Home
.@FaithHill and @TheTimMcGraw give AD a tour of their beloved Bahamas home: https://t.co/RtbP2jcOqK— Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 5, 2017
The two long-married country-music stars (20 years) opened up their beach home on their own private island for Architectural Digest. The couple have improved the property over many years. There are more photos at source and a video including shirtless Tim McGraw if that's your thing.
What would your dream house look like ONTD?
Your icon
But I do love that series.
When you are so rich, if you're unhappy, you can fly anywhere, go shopping anywhere, buy anything.
with money, there's so much you can do to waste your time.
Ever went job hunting bitch?
I love space but I don't wish for anything too big bc i'm paranoid lol
This looks perfect for me
I like small spaces too. I have a loft-esque studio with a half-wall separating the living and kitchen portions and I love it. I don't need a lot of space, but I want high ceilings and big windows and character
meanwhile i'm looking at property values in TO and crying
that looks totally exposed