Real Estate Porn: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Bahamas Home

Living my fucking dream right now god damn. Reply

Thread

Link

ok what the fuck that looks like a resort Reply

Thread

Link

When rich people say money doesn't buy happiness, honestly I wouldn't mind being sad and crying on that bed while overlooking my private beach. Reply

Thread

Link

they only say that shit because they've never been poor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this amazing icon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

man, right before bed too.



But I do love that series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crying on that bed would be a fucking dream come true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that + money can pay for a therapist to help you get happy so stfu Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If ridiculous amounts of money can't make you happy then you don't deserve that fucking money. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

money can buy you a shitload of distractions from your unhappiness though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had that argument with a friend a few days ago.

When you are so rich, if you're unhappy, you can fly anywhere, go shopping anywhere, buy anything.



with money, there's so much you can do to waste your time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People who actually say "money doesn't buy happiness" in general need to just go away. Most of them have never had legitimate financial strain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Money can't buy innate happiness, but let me be sad in that pool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, it can't buy different brain chemistry, but at least I'd be able to afford my meds and quit a job that's ruining my health. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its as annoying as "live your dream. You can do anything!"



Ever went job hunting bitch? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe money can't buy you happiness but nothing breaks the spirit like poverty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No beach should ever be private. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





What would your dream house look like ONTD?



I love space but I don't wish for anything too big bc i'm paranoid lol



This looks perfect for me







That's pretty clean, I like it.I love space but I don't wish for anything too big bc i'm paranoid lolThis looks perfect for me Reply

Thread

Link

Oh this is lovely! I'd love a place like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is really cute!



I like small spaces too. I have a loft-esque studio with a half-wall separating the living and kitchen portions and I love it. I don't need a lot of space, but I want high ceilings and big windows and character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd much rather have a small space with character than some big, bland place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looooove exposed brick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My boyfriend's parents built a little small house in their land and it looks almost exactly like this. It's so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would need a railing there tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ooh, that looks nice and cozy! But I would need way more wall space for my bookshelves, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cute. i love the way the staircase looks, but i could see me dying on it. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just realized that I don't think I would ever be able to point out Tim McGraw in a sea of faces. He looks like no one and everyone all at the same time. What a generic looking white guy. Reply

Thread

Link

He, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Garth Brooks all blur together in my mind. For some reason I could definitely pick out Keith Urban though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The hair, obviously.



Edited at 2017-06-07 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you blur them all together ? Kenny Chesney is George Costanza's tiny cousin, Toby is freaking huge & Garth has a fat face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Garth is easy to spot since he's never without Trisha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I say the same about all the bros in country now. Those three, though, had very distinctive wardrobe styles. Kenny = sleeveless with a straw hat, Toby back in the day had a great mullet (I was rewatching 90s country music videos recently and was like OH THE HAIR), Garth usually had a long-sleeved checked shirt with a cowboy hat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kenny is easy to spot as long as he's wearing a hat, Toby is Alan Jackson's greasy and fat little brother, and Garth is just all cheeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In another life he could have been a great spy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't realize he was in Country Strong until the credits rolled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you imagine if they'd transform their home into a bed & breakfast?? resorts would be j e a l o u s Reply

Thread

Link

eh, too open. i just want a nice little house close to the beach because living in a place without being able to see the sea right outside makes me really anxious Reply

Thread

Link

I grew up on the coast and IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really want to buy a house but the market is just insane. Reply

Thread

Link

The house is beautiful but that KITTY in the video!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I love it



meanwhile i'm looking at property values in TO and crying Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gasping just looking at Ottawa prices, I can only imagine Toronto D:::::::::::::::::: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah its sad when I look at ottawa real estate and think "oh maybe i'll move here, it's so cheap" when it's really not. those winters too.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would love to move to Ottawa but I can't speak French so I doubt I'll be able to get a job in my field Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same here. I'll never be able to buy in SF but even looking outside the city is depressing me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte I'm in Vancouver. Forever a renter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not just TO, the general GTA area is insane. So demoralizing, I don't know what could be done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm from vancouver and sometimes i think of giving up and moving to like PEI Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol sis i feel you, my ass is in sydney... i will literally never be able to afford to buy here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i gave up on my condo search :( it's just not Realistic rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl, i live in vancouver. don't get me started. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how they gonna protect their shit when it storms

that looks totally exposed Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like there's a door that slides in or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dream house would be a house...just give me a house. T_T Reply

Thread

Link

lol same I just want a cute little house Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my dream home would probably look exactly like that Reply

Thread

Link

I just want a house so I can get a dog and a pig. Reply

Thread

Link





Winning combo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link