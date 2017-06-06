Jessica Szohr

Phantom Of The Opera & Hunchback Of Notre Dame To Be Part Of Dark Universe




- Universal Pictures earlier announced a supernatural movie-verse known as the Dark Universe, being kicked off with the new Mummy movie coming out this week

- they already said Invisible Man, Frankenstein, and Dracula would have movies

- now the director of The Mummy reboot, Alex Kurtzman revealed Phantom and Hunchback will also be a part of that universe and that he wants people like Michael Fassbender and Angelina Jolie brought in

Source

Besides Depp, who do you guys want in the Dark Universe ontd?
