Phantom Of The Opera & Hunchback Of Notre Dame To Be Part Of Dark Universe

benedict cumberbatch for the invisible man! Reply

idk that face is v phantom of the opera (the original with the full mask lol) Reply

true, but you won't have to see him if he's invisible! Reply

IKR Reply

Gerard Butler's mask got smaller and smaller throughout that movie and then when it was ripped it, SO MUCH of his face was deformed. I was like...wtf Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

i'll take a campy remake of horror island tbh Reply

I for one cannot wait to see how racist the Hunchback movie is gonna turn out to be! Reply

lol it's gonna be a meeeeess Reply

Lord Reply

i'm rooting for javier bardem for frankenstein

oh i hope it makes money Reply

i don't really understand this but i love hunchback Reply

mte, that's all I got from this as well. Reply

So how do they plan on connecting this? Various crossovers in the films? A big "team up" movie? Reply

you've never heard of the universal fight movies? Reply

I dont think so....... Reply

idk but I read tom cruises gonna show up in all of them Reply

I don't know about later on (after origin stories, or whatever they've planned), but apparently Annabelle Wallis's character will appear in a lot of them, if not all. I got the idea that she's gonna be their Nick Fury. Reply

What!? I've always wanted a newer Phantom adaptation that drew more from Leroux's book with the weird Gothic creepiness. But not like this. I don't see this universe taking off though. But I would laugh forever if they cast Butler again even if that was a different property.



And as to the OP's question. I dunno... Swamp thing? Cat people? Guess they're not touching Wolfman again after that laughable attempt from Joe Johnston. That thing was the best theater experience I've ever had though since it was just me and my friend in the theater so we just goofed off the whole movie and were as loud as we wanted to be. Reply

Maybe they'll treat Wolfman like Marvel does The Hulk Reply

Since they're openly approaching this "like The Avengers, but with monsters," you can count on it. >:( Reply

Ha, I thought they would already do that to Draula Untold with Luke Evans, but I guess since that flopped they're redoing that one Reply

omg is that the one w/ emily blunt and benicio del toro 😂 that movie was A TRIP i tell you Reply

Parent

i'm not familiar with cat people but i read the plot once and i want amazing women to turn into cats and eat people. specifically men. or did i just describe species lol Reply

I definitely want Angelina Jolie as the bride Reply

uh, what is supernatural about POTO?? Reply

he was part of the original monster squad~*~ (idr the real name for this and i dont care 2 look it up lol) Reply

it all started with the 1925 film, wowza O_o Reply

I'm sure there was something in that Lon Chaney movie, but I really liked all the weird shit the phantom did in the book. That and there'd be weird asides about how there were little demons in the basement of the opera house pumping the furnaces and some random shade and a ratcatcher dude. And a siren in the lake, but I think that was the phantom himself.



It's why I wouldn't mind a new adaptation of the book, but I don't think I'd get all that in a movie that Universal wants to make for this universe Reply

I'm so tired of them picking these famous old guys. Give me an up an comer or don't waste my time. Reply

who is depp playing? i don't remember hearing about that Reply

Thankfully, the Invisible Man Reply

He'll still fuck it up somehow tbh Reply

Shouldn't they wait to see how well the Mummy does first? It doesn't seem to be tracking well.



And I'm sure it's only a matter of time before Fassbender signs up for this flop. Reply

creature from the black lagoon pls!!!!! also i'd love for a real Spooky vampire comeback Reply

Yea, this universe ain't gonna happen lol Reply

Please god stop destroying my favourite things Reply

NEVER Reply

