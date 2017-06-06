Phantom Of The Opera & Hunchback Of Notre Dame To Be Part Of Dark Universe
- Universal Pictures earlier announced a supernatural movie-verse known as the Dark Universe, being kicked off with the new Mummy movie coming out this week
- they already said Invisible Man, Frankenstein, and Dracula would have movies
- now the director of The Mummy reboot, Alex Kurtzman revealed Phantom and Hunchback will also be a part of that universe and that he wants people like Michael Fassbender and Angelina Jolie brought in
Besides Depp, who do you guys want in the Dark Universe ontd?
oh i hope it makes money
And as to the OP's question. I dunno... Swamp thing? Cat people? Guess they're not touching Wolfman again after that laughable attempt from Joe Johnston. That thing was the best theater experience I've ever had though since it was just me and my friend in the theater so we just goofed off the whole movie and were as loud as we wanted to be.
It's why I wouldn't mind a new adaptation of the book, but I don't think I'd get all that in a movie that Universal wants to make for this universe
And I'm sure it's only a matter of time before Fassbender signs up for this flop.