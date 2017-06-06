Ariana Grande Becomes British Heroine with Manchester Concert
Ariana Grande becomes British heroine with Manchester concert https://t.co/3LWmwaQLJv pic.twitter.com/v6PJiRprIV— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) June 6, 2017
- Ariana wasn't that well known in England before the Manchester bombing but her visit to the injured kids in the hospital and brave/ emotional benefit concert has made Brits fall in love with her
- There are petitions calling for her to be honored by the Queen, etc
- Ariana might release her version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" as a single with money going to the victims
- Read the full story here:
Have you changed your mind about Ariana, ONTD?
Source
Edited at 2017-06-07 12:13 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-07 12:18 am (UTC)
mte!
I'm not a fan of her music (or any current pop acts, so it's not her fault) but the way she's handled this has made me a fan of her as a person.
What Ariana did was really above and beyond, she could've just released a song and donated the proceeds and be done with it. I feel very proud of her lol
But she's been so admirable through all this that she deserves all the respect in the world.
I don't recall ever hearing her on the radio here idk, though I only listen when i'm driving, and I don't watch terrestrial TV.
we found out this week that one of my colleagues at work lost one of her close family members and she was there on sunday - she seemed to be treating it as a bit of closure, even so soon afterwards
It's not just sympathy for someone who has been through a huge ordeal - she's handled the situation with bravery, maturity and sensitivity.
"I don't think I've ever been as proud of my little sister as I am right now. What a remarkable return after such a challenging time... and what incredible support, by the artists who joined her, the audience who watched and the many many men and women who protected us all today so that one love could be the remarkable success that it was. Thank you all. God bless Manchester, London, and all the victims and their families... we honor you. #onelovemanchester ❤️"
he referenced himself four times in the first sentence lmao
Edited at 2017-06-07 12:33 am (UTC)