Ariana Grande Becomes British Heroine with Manchester Concert

Completely changed my mind about her i used to refer her as an American Hating (Half-warranted) Donut Licker but now i have nothing but respect and admiration for the way she handled the situation I will actually look forward to her singles as I never cared for her music.



you and everyone on fox news' facebook page Reply

dont compare me to those pricks k thanx bai Reply

lol Reply

LOL Reply

I still can't believe how much people ran with the "I hate America" thing. Reply

Did you copy and paste this from Blue Lives Matter Facebook comment? Reply

lol that donut licking situation was such an asshole move. Reply

I didn't realize Piers Morgan had an account on ONTD. Reply

I've always liked her so this made me like her even more. Mad respect, I honestly don't know if I would have the strength/mentality to do what she did. Reply

For better or for worse, this entire situation is going to catapult her into superstardom. Her reaction to the entire thing was perfect, and all seemed genuine. I've stanned her last 2 albums, and think her music deserves a larger audience.



My Everything & Dangerous Woman are great pop albums. Yours Truly was also a solid debut with good songs. She's more talented than most of her peers. And while she's done some problematic things in the past (who hasn't when that young) she handled this situation with maturity and grace. It seemed 100% genuine and not exploitative at all. So I hope she has a good career ahead of her also Reply

You can still dislike someone's past actions but be entirely empathetic to what they're facing. The donut situation seems so minor compared to what's happened. Reply

Agreed completely in the grander scheme of things she is a genuinely good person and thats what mattered. Reply

MTE Reply

mte Reply

this is really true Reply

Definitely, my feelings are the same. Reply

MTE, I've really began to start liking her. She's handled this entire situation very well and seems so genuinely caring tbh. Reply

I'm not a fan of her music (or any current pop acts, so it's not her fault) but the way she's handled this has made me a fan of her as a person. Reply

Can women be knighted? Reply

lol yup. they're called Dame. Reply

There's a petition to give her honorary Damehood, whatever that means Reply

It she's given one it can only be Honorary because she's not a British citizen. She would not be allowed to use Dame in front of her name. Reply

yeah, they're called Dames Reply

yes but as an american citizen, she legally cannot accept any title or honor of nobility from a foreign ruler, so it would have to be an honorary knighthood only. Reply

She's always been an icon. Now everyone will know. Reply

I didn't really care for her music until dangerous woman so that album definitely made me like her



What Ariana did was really above and beyond, she could've just released a song and donated the proceeds and be done with it. I feel very proud of her lol Reply

She was plenty known though... I couldn't go into a store or taxi in London last year without hearing her song. Same with Dublin



But she's been so admirable through all this that she deserves all the respect in the world. Reply

she's not a 'household' name tho - people might hear her on the radio or in the charts but the average layman in the UK wouldn't have known who she was Reply

i mean in my other posts about this a lot of british ONTDers said they never knew much about her until the Manchester bombing Reply

That's so funny to me! I enternally associate Side to Side with England and Ireland now because I heard it so much there! Maybe I just went during a big week for that song Reply

I (i'm in Manchester) only knew about her through ONTD!



I don't recall ever hearing her on the radio here idk, though I only listen when i'm driving, and I don't watch terrestrial TV. Reply

I do have a lot of respect for her - regardless of whether you like her music or whatever, she had some balls to put that concert on



we found out this week that one of my colleagues at work lost one of her close family members and she was there on sunday - she seemed to be treating it as a bit of closure, even so soon afterwards Reply

That's what I felt the concert was ...closure for those affected. From the epic clouds/sunset to Ariana's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", it felt like such a beautiful, heartfelt, positive way to say goodbye given the circumstances. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone involved. It was wonderful just to watch on TV. Reply

That was such a perfect way to end it tbh Reply

as horrific as it is, this whole thing is going to be an iconic moment in pop culture history Reply

iconic isn't the word i'd use.. but I can see where you were going and I agree Reply

pivotal maybe Reply

yes -- her profile will be raised quite a bit Reply

it'll be one of those benefit gigs that'll be remembered like the Freddie Mercury one Reply

I was neutral towards her before and this has tipped me over to positive.



It's not just sympathy for someone who has been through a huge ordeal - she's handled the situation with bravery, maturity and sensitivity. Reply

i watch the concert today, it was really nice and Ariana was perfect Reply

oh, I forgot to ask: has Frankie milked this for himself yet? Reply

i was just wondering that... was he even there? Reply

he snapchatted throughout the whole damn thing. i only know because i watched snapchat's recap story and lawd every other clip was of him and his creepy little face. Reply

"I don't think I've ever been as proud of my little sister as I am right now. What a remarkable return after such a challenging time... and what incredible support, by the artists who joined her, the audience who watched and the many many men and women who protected us all today so that one love could be the remarkable success that it was. Thank you all. God bless Manchester, London, and all the victims and their families... we honor you.



he referenced himself four times in the first sentence lmao



frankie was at the benefit concert and posted this on insta:"I don't think I've ever been as proud of my little sister as I am right now. What a remarkable return after such a challenging time... and what incredible support, by the artists who joined her, the audience who watched and the many many men and women who protected us all today so that one love could be the remarkable success that it was. Thank you all. God bless Manchester, London, and all the victims and their families... we honor you. #onelovemanchester ❤️"he referenced himself four times in the first sentence lmao

I hate that you reminded me of his existence Reply

