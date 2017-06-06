Mirror Ari

Ariana Grande Becomes British Heroine with Manchester Concert


     - Ariana wasn't that well known in England before the Manchester bombing but her visit to the injured kids in the hospital and brave/ emotional benefit concert has made Brits fall in love with her
      - There are petitions calling for her to be honored by the Queen, etc
      - Ariana might release her version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" as a single with money going to the victims
Have you changed your mind about Ariana, ONTD?
