Noel Gallagher Donated "Don't Look Back In Anger" Royalties To Manchester Victims Fund
What a guy!@gordonsmart https://t.co/cbNlkqoKs9— Radio X (@RadioX) June 6, 2017
Speaking on the Evening Show at Radio X tonight (6 June), host Gordon Smart explained: "I've seen some unpleasant headlines about Noel and why he never played the gig in Manchester at the weekend.
"It's only right to point out, and I don't think this is public knowledge because I'm sure he would never mentioned it, but I found out today that as soon as Don't Look Back in Anger started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned.
"It seems wrong to me that Noel's getting a hard time for a reunion he was never part of. It's a shame any attention at all has been taken away from a really special occasion at Old Trafford. But there you go, true fact. He gave his blessing for the songs without any drama at all.
"Loads of amazing musicians from Manchester couldn't play the gig, but none of them have been dug out. All that has come from that night is good will from most people."
Chris Martin from Coldplay took to twitter to thank Noel for allowing Coldplay to sing the iconic song and Liam as well for their joint performance of "Live Forever".
1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
4/ and thank you @liamgallagher, that was awesome x cm + jb— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
This all comes after brother Liam criticized Noel for not attending the show (even though Liam himself was only added last minute to the lineup). Read about it on ONTD
A lot of people were giving Noel shit for not being there, even though he's been on vacation with his family, so I thought I would go ahead and post this.
Sources: Radio X Twitter | Coldplay Twitter | ONTD Source
But he's still a huge asshole.
most celebs had shit to do and made it tho, a vacation is no excuse
But I do think the anger at him is ott
The concert was about love and acceptance. People need to stop with this meaningless bs that just takes away from the event.
"Weren't we all love" is going to become apart of my everyday discourse, I shall be looking out for any reason to use it.
we all did noel
P.S. LOVE your icon!
They get on my nerves, but their fighting is iconic. Someone said theyre like two of the last few rock stars around, and IA with that
i love it as well
The brothers despise each other. They haven't played together in about 8 years. There's no way they will ever be in the same room again; that's been known for a while.
I think they were hoping their love for Manchester would triumph over their hatred for each other.
It seems like they go through periods where they make up a bit and fall back out again. Liam went to a High Flying Birds concert a while ago, so it's not like they've never seen each other since the breakup.
Edited at 2017-06-07 12:19 am (UTC)
anyway, the Gallaghers' feud ain't gonna be dying down any time soon. especially with them both releasing albums this year. the shit that is gonna fly, oh my lawd....
Edited at 2017-06-07 12:19 am (UTC)
good on him to donate?
(This is Noel Gallagher talking about Sum 41)
Climb the odd tree too. Climbed one the other day. I was running on the Heath and I thought, ‘That looks like a nice tree, I’m going to climb that f*cking tree.’ Climbed it and sat there with my hood up for about 10 minutes.
On being Jamie Oliver's neighbour:
Jamie Oliver lives up the road. I got told off for throwing stones at his windows pissed-up, asking him to chuck down some bacon rolls.
lmao I love both of them so much.
http://pitchfork.com/news/67736-liam-ga
Edited at 2017-06-07 01:02 am (UTC)
I get up very early, man, five o’clock. I go for a run at six, just to have a bit of discipline. No music, I just run. Chase the squirrels. I’m the kind of guy that, when I see geese, I go: “All right, geezers?” and I think that’s hilarious. And they’re just looking at me going: “Like I haven’t heard that one before, you prick.”
Edited at 2017-06-07 01:08 am (UTC)
"It's just embarrassing. Be good. Don't be outrageous. Anybody can be outrageous! I could go to the Rolling Stone office and fucking shit on top of a boiled egg, right? And people would go, "Wow, fucking hell, that's outrageous!" But is it any good? No, because, essentially, it's just a shit on top of a boiled egg. That's all it is."
and then about Gaga
"She's another one. In fact, she's probably doing a shit on top of a boiled egg right now. And somebody will fucking freeze it and call it art."
he's a cranky piece of shit but if he wrote a book i would totally buy it.
"I just want to be a normal 22-year-old." Pfft. Who wants to be a normal 22-year-old?! Hang on a minute. You can be fucking anything that moves and gettin' paid half a million dollars a week, you fuckin' idiot."
"Twitter has never fascinated me. I have an Instagram account, but my fans know it's just me trying to sell them some shit. I'm pretty open about this: Here's a picture of me, and by the way, buy a fuckin' T-shirt, will ya? I'm not one to be there watching TV going, "Fuckin' hell, the Queen's a bell-end, isn't she?" Life's too short for that shit.