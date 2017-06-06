Noel Gallagher Donated "Don't Look Back In Anger" Royalties To Manchester Victims Fund

That's great of him to donate the royalties and he doesn't deserve to get shit for not being at the concert if he already had a planned family vacation.



liam had a pre planned work commitment and made it

most celebs had shit to do and made it tho, a vacation is no excuse Reply

Sorry, but we don't know anything about his plans or why he felt he couldn't cancel. People have commitments sometimes that cannot be broken, particularly when they have kids. Not everyone was obligated to perform at this concert, especially when it was put together so quickly. There are other things they can do to support the victims, as well. Reply

He doesn't need excuses for him and his family to deal with the tragedy on their own terms, just because he's a celebrity from Manchester doesn't mean he had an obligation to attend. Reply

I mean. When you're a millionaire without a day job it shouldn't have been that difficult to show up for a show.



But I do think the anger at him is ott Reply

It's kind of mind boggling that people don't get this. He wasn't obligated to be there. That one concert is not the only way to support Manchester and the victims. Who are we to decide what was right for him?



The concert was about love and acceptance. People need to stop with this meaningless bs that just takes away from the event. Reply

How fucking noble of him to not block them singing the song. Reply

Lmao right?! Congrats on knowing that if you said no you would have been dragged to hell and back literally for the rest of your career/life!!! Reply

Lol yeah, I'm not really sure what Chris Martin was getting at there with thanking Noel for letting them sing Oasis songs, umm why on earth wouldn't he want them sung at a charity concert? It just seems like his way of making it clear that he doesn't want to be associated with Liam' s comments, and he's firmly TeamNoel XD Reply

I'm sure Neanderthal Gallagher is fuming that this secret has been leaked. Reply

lmao working that PR, Noel! well, not trying to trash him but Liam actually had work obligations out of the country (not a ~vacation) and he took the time to be there. letting them play the song was the least Noel could do, as for the royalties, it couldn't have been very much tbh Reply

This tweet was everything: Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017



"Weren't we all love" is going to become apart of my everyday discourse, I shall be looking out for any reason to use it. Reply

that tweet is a fucking work of art, you can read it exactly in his voice Reply

this is my favorite tweet of 2017 so far Reply

Lmao! Sometimes Liam....sometimes... Reply

Don't forget to add an "rkid" if you want to be patronising. Reply

This is still so funny to me I can't Reply

Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017





we all did noel we all did noel Reply

Great minds and all that! <3

P.S. LOVE your icon!

ilu my love <33333

Amazing Reply

This tweet was my introduction to this feud and I love it already. Reply

the utter lack of punctuation makes it all the better. Reply

PR spin Reply

does anyone know of an article or timeline of liam and noel's drama? was trying to explain to my bf and feel like just giving him something to read is easier hah Reply

http://pitchfork.com/thepitch/1279-duel ing-potato-brothers-the-collected-oasis-f ights-and-insults/



They get on my nerves, but their fighting is iconic. Someone said theyre like two of the last few rock stars around, and IA with that

ty!!



i love it as well Reply

take notes, Katy and Taylor, because THIS is how you do it Reply

There was an Oasis documentary released last year. It's really good. Reply

Why was anyone surprised he wasn't there? I guess they don't know much about oasis.



The brothers despise each other. They haven't played together in about 8 years. There's no way they will ever be in the same room again; that's been known for a while. Reply

Right? They haven't even spoken to each other since Oasis split lol. Reply

Everyone knows that.



I think they were hoping their love for Manchester would triumph over their hatred for each other. Reply

lol i've got a friend who's a been a fan since the 90s and and she still thinks a reunion is possible...but that's probably more blind hopeless optimism than anything else Reply

Oh it's possible. Liam acts all tough and pissed off but he would be on that stage with Noel in a second. He needs the money. Reply

I mean, Liam has openly said that he wants to get back together, and Noel said he'd do a reunion "for the right price." I'm still holding out that they'll mellow out in about ten years, lol



It seems like they go through periods where they make up a bit and fall back out again. Liam went to a High Flying Birds concert a while ago, so it's not like they've never seen each other since the breakup. Reply

Parent

yeah i know but i still really wanted to happen Reply

are we sure noel was even invited? Reply

I love the Gallagher feud, it's one of those things that I forget about but when it pops up again it brings me such joy. the Unplugged concert remains my favorite



Edited at 2017-06-07 12:19 am (UTC)

I'll always love it. It's endlessly entertaining. Reply

I remember watching that when I was younger and I didn't understand what was happening at first. Didn't know they were feuding. Reply

idk maybe he opted out so the whole Gallagher/Oasis reunion thing wouldn't overshadow the rest of the concert?



anyway, the Gallaghers' feud ain't gonna be dying down any time soon. especially with them both releasing albums this year. the shit that is gonna fly, oh my lawd....



Edited at 2017-06-07 12:19 am (UTC)

I can't wait. Imagine if they end up doing the summer festival circuit at the same time towards the end of the summer? I'm honestly really excited for both albums though. Reply

the guitarist with liam looked like noel so i assumed it was him and they were good. /welp



good on him to donate? Reply

lol his guitarist is Jay Mehler. He kind of does look like Noel in the right light. Reply

lol I was CONVINCED and screamed like hell. Then I saw "Liam Gallagher" projected in the background and came back to reality. Reply

We were trolled. Reply

omfg Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

HA HA Reply

im so thankful for the gallagher brothers and their dickishness <3 (tho honestly, aside petty stuff they seem decent blokes) Reply

i can completely picture him saying this too Reply

Actually laughing out loud. God bless Northerners. Reply

lmao, this is killing me for some reason. Reply

I came across this on Sunday and my pores cleared and I suddenly had abs - that's how magical this quote was for me:

(This is Noel Gallagher talking about Sum 41)

(This is Noel Gallagher talking about Sum 41) Reply

lmao I love this Reply

Climb the odd tree too. Climbed one the other day. I was running on the Heath and I thought, ‘That looks like a nice tree, I’m going to climb that f*cking tree.’ Climbed it and sat there with my hood up for about 10 minutes.



On being Jamie Oliver's neighbour:



Jamie Oliver lives up the road. I got told off for throwing stones at his windows pissed-up, asking him to chuck down some bacon rolls.



lmao I love both of them so much.



http://pitchfork.com/news/67736-liam-ga llaghers-first-interview-in-3-years-is-e verything-you-want-it-to-be/



lmao this older interview with Liam is also a gem where Liam admits to sometimes climbing trees when he's out for a run:

On being Jamie Oliver's neighbour:

lmao I love both of them so much.

I was choking reading his Guardian Q&A. Editing to add the actual quote: I get up very early, man, five o'clock. I go for a run at six, just to have a bit of discipline. No music, I just run. Chase the squirrels. I'm the kind of guy that, when I see geese, I go: "All right, geezers?" and I think that's hilarious. And they're just looking at me going: "Like I haven't heard that one before, you prick."





Edited at 2017-06-07 01:08 am (UTC)

i think my favourite Noel quote is when he went in on Miley Cyrus -



"It's just embarrassing. Be good. Don't be outrageous. Anybody can be outrageous! I could go to the Rolling Stone office and fucking shit on top of a boiled egg, right? And people would go, "Wow, fucking hell, that's outrageous!" But is it any good? No, because, essentially, it's just a shit on top of a boiled egg. That's all it is."



and then about Gaga



"She's another one. In fact, she's probably doing a shit on top of a boiled egg right now. And somebody will fucking freeze it and call it art."



he's a cranky piece of shit but if he wrote a book i would totally buy it.

I aspire to this level of poetry and pettiness Reply

lmaoooo Reply

I want this as a tattoo. Reply

