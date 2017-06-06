First Single from The Killers Title Revealed + Continue Shooting Music Video in Vegas
The Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas confirmed on their Instagram that The Killers have shot their music video for the first single from their upcoming fifth album on their property. This would be the bands first studio album in 5 years since 2012's "Battle Born." According to the hotel's post and various other social media outlets the first single is called...
[SPOILER]"The Man"
plazalasvegas BTS with @thekillers (The Man) music video 🎰
Source.
ONTD, which current Killers song(s) is/are on rotation for you while you patiently wait?
and idgaf I love how close they are with vegas. I don't live in Nevada, but am in the desert and there's something so relatable about that location to me.
OR R WE DANCER
Edited at 2017-06-06 11:44 pm (UTC)
causeeee rainstormraider you're a STARRRRR. in nobody's eyeeeees but miiiine. <3
brb, spending some quality time with it.
The Killers were the first concert I ever attended. It was really fun. It was during the debut album and I had been listening to the CD on repeat so it was a really fun show to be a part of and I had such a good time. It was also the first time I kissed a boy driving home.
at a show a few weeks ago my bff and i found out the killers played at the same bar we were at (capacity 250) after a gig and we were pissed that past us weren't able to go, lmao. i hope they do small vegas gigs!!