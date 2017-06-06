First Single from The Killers Title Revealed + Continue Shooting Music Video in Vegas

.....coming out of my cage Reply

and I've been doing JUST FINE

GOTTA GOTTA BE DOWN

😭😭😭



and idgaf I love how close they are with vegas. I don't live in Nevada, but am in the desert and there's something so relatable about that location to me.

R WE HUMAN







OR R WE DANCER









Edited at 2017-06-06 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao i was at this super-hipstery party a few days ago and that was literally the only song i knew apart from 1 by the weeknd that they were playing there, it's iconic lol

omgggggggg cant wait

Mr. Brightside is one of my fav karaoke songs. That's all I have to add.

It never gets old, I don't know how, but it never has for me.

For real. I'm a huge fan of everything The Killers do and I know it's cliche as hell (or kind of "poser-y" I guess lol) to say, but Mr. Brightside will always be one of my favorite songs by them. Definitely top 3.

its my fav to sing in the car and i had a friend where we'd both JAM with the windows down in the middle of summer going to go get drunk singing this at each other, lol.

When You Were Young is my go to kareoke fav

MY BODY IS SO READY, I LOVE THEM SO MUCH!!!

Why Do I Keep Counting (the days until the next killer album comes out)?

I got soul, but I'm not a soldier.

In the shower I sing Andy You're A Star

causeeee rainstormraider



causeeee rainstormraider

what a flawless pick.causeeeeyou're a STARRRRR. in nobody's eyeeeees but miiiine. <3

Link

OMG @ this perfect gif. <3333333333333



brb, spending some quality time with it.

Reply

Link

I love that song

Link

He's so hot I will never get over him

He's so portable, the things I would do...



The Killers were the first concert I ever attended. It was really fun. It was during the debut album and I had been listening to the CD on repeat so it was a really fun show to be a part of and I had such a good time. It was also the first time I kissed a boy driving home. Reply

Dustland Fairytale speaks to my soul in a way that no other song has ever done.

I saw the Killers in march and they had song on their setlist and I STG i almost cried. It's just. I love it.

Link

runaways is my ringtone atm

all the springsteen influence makes it love it all the more

