bflowleather

First Single from The Killers Title Revealed + Continue Shooting Music Video in Vegas


The Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas confirmed on their Instagram that The Killers have shot their music video for the first single from their upcoming fifth album on their property. This would be the bands first studio album in 5 years since 2012's "Battle Born." According to the hotel's post and various other social media outlets the first single is called...

[SPOILER]"The Man"

plazalasvegas BTS with @thekillers (The Man) music video 🎰



Source.

ONTD, which current Killers song(s) is/are on rotation for you while you patiently wait?
  • Current Location: Las Vegas, NV
  • Current Mood: SHOOKETH
  • Current Music: The Killers - Spaceman
Tagged: , ,