I'm #triggered by that lady who didn't want to objectify Milo V Reply

God... that ass. Sculpted from clay and brought to life by Zeus, like Wonder Woman lol Reply

Lol damn. What is this from? Reply

i bet his farts sound like a church organ Reply

who dis Reply

im curious to watch this show, but don't know Reply

I find it to be too sappy. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

It's not bad, but it's a little too tidy for my tastes. Like every fight and misunderstanding between the family gets resolved quickly. There's little to no resentment between them. They don't really seem to annoy each other. It just seems unrealistic compare to what I'm used to, I guess. Reply

Mandy Moore is so cute. Reply

i enjoy Milo AND Mandy, but the trailers for this show still didn't intrigue me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

The woman at the v end lmao Reply

That first old couple! The woman is adorable.



Lol that one guy who's like 'I watch but I'm not excited to meet them because I live in New York' Reply

They should've asked Mandy when she'll release Wild Hope 2.0 Reply

I really don't want Billy on the Street to sell out :( This isn't funny, it's just fluffy promo for Sad Mike & Molly Reply

mte! this isn't funny. his older vids are amazing. i'm currently in a billy eichner rabbit hole cause of this post and ilhsfm. i'm watching the patton oswalt one and he calls him the "thinking man's eric stonestreet." and i love his SATC2 rant with SJP "you believe in chewbacca but you can't believe that kim cattrall would film for a few weeks in morocco?!" Reply

Yeeeep. That lady holding a water bottle is so obviously a plant it's like they're not even trying Reply

this is a disappointing billy on the street, not as funny IMO.



I think this is one of my fave billy vids

lol all the people slowing down to see what they were doing Reply

lol I do love Kristen Bell but I would have had the same reaction if I found out I could have spoken to Allison Janney instead Reply

LOL I love Kristen Bell. "Wait... we're on the... radio?" Reply

I couldn't cope with how predictable this show was apart from when you wanted something to happen. I can't explain it but it thinks it's incredible and it angers me. I still watched all of it but Reply

#fucktoby like when you want toby to die and he has a heart attack and you're like THANK YOU JESUS but then SURPRISE he's fine and now they're engaged! Reply

Oh. I thought This Is Us was referring to America or smth and was expecting to cry lmao Reply

toby is america tbqh



because he sucks Reply

is toby dead yet?



i stopped watching this trash ages ago but i'm still rooting for toby to die screaming Reply

I'm in the minority on this, but I really can't stand eichner. Reply

i have no idea what that show is so this was a confusing watch Reply

Justin Hartley is so hot to me. I just started Smallville and he's far more enjoyable than Lesser Amell Reply

Oop I still haven't finished This Is Us, I need it to come on netflix tbh Reply

