ONTD Original: 10 LGBTQ Characters in Comics and Video Games!

Anthony Prince, Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Renee Montoya (previously: a.k.a The Question), DC Comics

Hank McCoy (a.k.a Beast), Marvel Comics X-Men

Ellie and Riley, The Last of Us

Evelyn Crawford (a.k.a Starling), DC Comics Birds of Prey [New 52]

Agent 355, Vertigo Comics Y: The Last Man

Birdo, Super Mario Bros. 2

Flea, Chrono Trigger

Diana of Themyscira (a.k.a) Wonder Woman, DC Comics

In honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, I have put together a list of some of the most famous characters in nerdom history, as well as a few others, who fall under (or once did) the ongoing list of LGBTQ characters in comics and video games!Anthony Prince, nicknamed 'Tony', is the non-playable deuteragonist in Rockstar Games', which is the 13th release in theseries. An addict of painkillers and cocaine, Tony is an absolute mess in both his private and professional life; he is a 50-year-old nightclub owner with many failed clubs, an additional bonus history of failed relationships, and has links to organized crime. The pressure he feels from mob bosses has him constantly turning to his main bouncer, Luis Lopez (the main/playable character of the game), whom he has a father/son-like relationship with.Renee's first appearance was in Batman: The Animated Series, and didn't actually enter the comic book world until Batman #475 in 1992. Her character's development and origins were explored in a much richer detail in the comics, which is why she makes this list under a comic book character!Renee Montoya is a cop under the Major Crimes unit in Gotham City, taken in by commissioner Jim Gordon after she graduated the police academy at the top of her class. She is a headstrong Hispanic woman who grew up in a gang-littered neighbourhood, where she developed an enthusiasm for justice. Like many characters in comics, Renee is an example of one having gone through several variations of her own history.. Some may also know her as The Question.+ A special shout-out to Kate Kane a.k.a Batwoman, whom Renee was in a romantic relationship with. Kate has a termination from the military due to her sexual orientation tied to her origins as well.And here we have a hidden gem, lost amongst the many earths of comics. Back in 2009, Marvel published, which is a continuation of. He also took his increased mutation to a whole other level, where he is bigger and more feral - both physically and mentally.Beast and Wonder Man took part in a fight against M.O.D.O.K; Wonder Man was fatally wounded in this battle, which lead to Beast going berserk and attacking the enemy in a fierce rampage.Also apart of the prequel comic,, Ellie and Riley are young teenage badasses who have known the post-apocalyptic world nearly their entire lives. In, before the events of the main game, the two are shown to be very close friends who protect eachother.Riley reveals to Ellie that she has joined the Fireflies and they head out. Near the end of their journey, before they were supposed to part ways, Ellie tells Riley to stay. Riley agrees, andThough, Riley did not survive, she was the one who calmly encouraged Ellie to "be poetic and lose our minds together" when they decide what they should do after being bitten.Perhaps one of the few great things to come out of DC Comic's New 52 run, Ev Crawford is an ex-spy, tattooed smarty-pants who was a member of the Birds of Prey, alongside Dinah Lance and recurring members (Katana, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Strix), beforebetraying her team and helping Mr. Freeze. Ev is a new character with a mysterious past that never had the chance to unfold;Pronounced three fifty-five, and sometimes referred to as 'three fifty',She was in charge of protecting Yorick, the last man on earth, on a mission of hope to restore mankind.Sometimes referred to as 'Catherine', the famous Birdo was originally marketed as a pink cross-dressing male dinosaur. The little detail of the sex of the character was later changed for the American version of the game, however, and Birdo has been marketed as a female ever since.However, in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, she is described as "a pink creature of indeterminate gender", following up with being referred to as an "it". Whether or not the character merely enjoys dressing and presenting himself as a stereotypical female or actually identifies as a woman is lost in translation.Raven Darkholme (a.k.a Mystique), Marvel Comics X-MenA magician, Flea is a boss in Square(Enix)'s. When the party encounters him, Frog tells everyone to keep their guard up, as the magician "is no ordinary woman". Flea is taken aback by his comment, replying with "what the...?! Hey, I'm a GUY!"The most iconic on this list, Comicosity published an interview with Wonder Woman writer Greg Rucka in September of last year to confirm that. This became a headline that blew up and sparked discussion amongst those who aren't avid Wonder Woman readers;Wonder Woman herself has referred to this many times in the comics, and has even told Superman that there is no such thing as 'gay marriage' in her country, "it's just marriage." //////////