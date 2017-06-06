ONTD Original: 10 LGBTQ Characters in Comics and Video Games!

My faves not included in this list are Dorian Pavus and Kate Kane.

Reply

Thread

Link

Kate is mentioned bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love dorian Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I legit played the game all over again so I could romance Dorian on my second run #noregrets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol me 2



My "canon" game is still a female Trevelyan Cullen romance but I 100% did a male Adaar play through so I could romance Dorian. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia Dorian deserves to be on this list! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I strongly object to the exclusion of Dorian from this list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diana and 355! <33



My other faves are Shatterstar and Rictor! Peter David says Jamie Madrox isn't bi but Peter David can choke I do what I want. Reply

Thread

Link

Shatterstar and Rictor! I knew they were in love before I even had a concept of such a thing. Fast forward to X-factor and a feeling of vindication like no other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for wonder woman tbh....anyone have an icon or her? or can put her crown on my icon pic of britney lol Reply

Thread

Link





Although I think the classic anime was actually more progressive with their relationship than the manga/Crystal. Although I think the classic anime was actually more progressive with their relationship than the manga/Crystal. Reply

Thread

Link

Ive always been critical of the classic anime and after crystal, which is more faithful to the manga, Ive come to appreciate and prefer the classic anime lol. I still love Crystal, and I want to see SuperS and StarS remade, especially with crystal S's superb improvement over the previous crystal arcs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss, they were formative as hell for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i PRAY crystal keeps that cute scene in Stars manga where HaruMichi are riding tandem on their bike to high school in the morning. it's one of my FAV scenes in the manga :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The french dubbed version was a trip. To "erase" the pairing, they made gave Haruka a name that was gender neutral in both it s pronunciation and writing and she was dubbed by both a man and a woman I think, depending on the scenes to make them less noticeable (like with Neptune), and they pretended the character was cross-dressing for no reason etc and they went to sooooo much lenghth lmao



And to this day I don't see what went through their mind lmao If anything it made kids even more confused about it all. My souvenir from it was actually that Sailor Uranus was changing genders when she transformed lmao and I know some kids who thought she was a transexual character.



A+ Censoring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So they essentially gave you the anime Sailor Starlights a few seasons early? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The dubs worldwide always interest me. In the German one they just toned them down a little bit, but they made Rei more explicitly bi (accidentally?) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Only couple that matters. I loved their suggestive talk in the anime that made them seem 30 years old lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember being a kid and watching the dubbed version of the anime, and just being so, so, so confused about how intimate they were as "cousins." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

classic >>>>>> crystal



idk I just couldn't get into it at all. The animation style just distracted me too much. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lovely post ♥



Also, still not over Riley and Ellie. I love that they released the DLC on Valentine's Day and that it was basically a date between the two...though we know what happened to them, I thought it was such a beautiful reveal, especially with Ellie apologizing and Riley's response.



Reply

Thread

Link

I have forever-love for Riley & Ellie tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they were so cute!



i'm so so so glad knife dad's gay daughter is getting her own game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also love that they kept denying Ellie was based on Ellen Page and they released this on the same day she came out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We let my stepdaughter play Last of Us and she loved it so much. I liked watching her play because that game is like a movie. I got choked up at this scene and the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

missing fear effect! Reply

Thread

Link

I've been trying to give Midnighter comics a chance, but I just don't like him lmao



Can't wait for the Bobby Drake series to finally come out Reply

Thread

Link

Where's Batwoman aka Kate Kane



Oh I see the special shout out now



Edited at 2017-06-06 11:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna add my own favourites: almost the entire pantheon in the wicked and the divine.



seriously, more people should read wicdiv. Reply

Thread

Link





No Tracer? Reply

Thread

Link

the world could always use more heroes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i hate her so much but i love that she's a lesbo lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice post, op! Reply

Thread

Link

Ty bb!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Vamp is canonically bisexual and this fight is the most homoerotic shit ever Reply

Thread

Link

It's debatable whether she actually appears on-screen (my theory is yes, she's the unnamed character voiced by Lauren Cohan, but it's unconfirmed,) but... in Destiny, due to extremely late rewrites on the main story before release, a lot of the lore is stuck in an online card system called the grimoire. In the grimoire, there's a story about a brilliant research scientist called Maya Sundaresh & she's involved with and eventually marries her fellow scientist, a woman called Chioma Esi. In fact, in one card, Maya misses Chioma so much while they're working on different planets, she settles for talking to a computer simulation of Chioma. (There's also an unconfirmed theory that two embracing skeletons in their research lab years later are, in fact, Maya & Chioma.)



Then, when the game included the journal of the fictional character Cayde-6 (voiced by Nathan Fillion) in a collector's edition of the game, there's a photo of Maya's ID card from the research lab she worked in & Cayde-6 is talking about working as a security guard at that lab & how he was basically in love with her and how beautiful and brilliant she was.. but that she's not at all interested in him and in fact, doesn't really seem to notice he even exists... and I celebrated internally that the writers didn't include a "but rly Maya gave up her wife for the dick" sidebar, especially considering how popular Cayde-6 is. Reply

Thread

Link

This makes me want to go back and play Destiny and find all the stuff you're talking about . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





If you don't buy into the theory that Lauren Cohan's character is, indeed, Maya Sundaresh, the only real references in-game are the skeletons inside the Ishtar Collective's archives near the entrance, and a hidden area in the "Cayde's Stash" mission where you find some playing cards & Cayde explains that a lot of them represented weapons but "Hearts? Hearts were for this girl I knew," which.. if you've read his journals, is very likely to be Maya Sundaresh.



Oh, Destiny. The lore is so amazing but most of it isn't actually IN the game. :\ Alas, most of it isn't in-game. The grimoire cards relating to Maya & Chioma can be found here without playing the game at all, and Cayde-6's journal is a hardcover book that came with the "Taken King" DLC's collector's edition.If you don't buy into the theory that Lauren Cohan's character is, indeed, Maya Sundaresh, the only real references in-game are the skeletons inside the Ishtar Collective's archives near the entrance, and a hidden area in the "Cayde's Stash" mission where you find some playing cards & Cayde explains that a lot of them represented weapons but "Hearts? Hearts were for this girl I knew," which.. if you've read his journals, is very likely to be Maya Sundaresh.Oh, Destiny. The lore is so amazing but most of it isn't actually IN the game. :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also, is that Iceman solo comic out yet? I'm dying to see Bobby finally get some gay-loving. Also, is that Iceman solo comic out yet? I'm dying to see Bobby finally get some gay-loving. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG



That last panel is giving me vapors Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In a later issue, the brunette is saved by the blonde after he shoots the bad guy from far away while they're fighting and the brunette asks "how did you know that wasn't me" to which the blonde replies "you don't think I recognize the back of your head?" lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link