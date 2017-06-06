Could 'Wonder Woman' Score a Best Picture Oscar Nomination? Also, Celebs Show Their Love for WW!

no it won't

but honestly it should

lol. no it shouldn't either. There are way better movies out there than superhero movies.



And i say this as a superhero movie fan. i love them, but come on, they're still very predictable and not well acted.

I was only mildly interested in this because I am so exhausted by superhero movies, but the good reviews have me wanting to see it big time

Could 'Wonder Woman' Score a Best Picture Oscar Nomination?



lol no.



Also it's funny to see all these other celebs gush over WW and Cavill who is part of the goddamn WB/DC publicity machine offer up such a lame post.

never going to happen

The camera wasn't gazey enough on the Chris Pine scenes. I mean the even filmed him above the nipples. Other than that I'm glad this movie is doing well.

Well they did have that one shot where he was just covering himself with his hands.



TBH I loved that whole scene in the pool because how many times in movies have we seen that stupid "lead walks in on his girl crush changing/accidentally takes a peek" scene?

same! and the scene where he puts glasses on her and etta is like YEAH GREAT NOW SHE'S NOT THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN HERE SURE!

Yeah but WW didn't seem curious or interested in his nudity. It would have been cool if she had because you rarely get to see a woman ogle a man whose in a vulnerable state. Also the camera was really far away to appreciate the scene of him just covering himself with his hands. A male director would have ~lingered~ on body parts.

lmao no

I'm seeing it tonight with my boo, and I'm so excited!!!

I really wish people hadn't hyped up this movie so much because I went to see it with huge expectations and ended up being disappointed. I felt underwhelmed after seeing it and I hate that because I really wanted to love it.

Give it another chance in the future. You might enjoy it more now that you already know what to expect.

This was me tbh, the hype was so huge and it didn't really live up to it personally. But I can definitely come to appreciate movies I've been too hyped for if I watch it again, so I'll be doing that in cinemas. I'm also buying it on blu-ray when it comes out, so I'll be able to give it some more rewatches then, so we'll see if my opinion changes.

You need to just approach every DC movie with that expectation of crushing disappointment like me

lol what did you want? Rainbows flying out of her butt?

lol that's all on you, sis. people hyped it too much because they all expected to be bad like the other dc movies

lol I knew better and went with it low. so I enjoyed it. the third part is a mess tho lol

I did too...found it to be pretty traditional filmmaking. My feminist hopes were too high.

How could you expect anything other than disappointment when you set the bar high for yourself tho



That is a good way to ruin just about anything for yourself. Expectation begets didappointment.

More on topic, idk, depending on what else comes out this year I could maybe see it get a nom. Did The Dark Knight get one?

it wasn't nominated for best picture

No, TDK didn't get in and it had a better critical reception than WW.

Was that after the ten movies thing?

It didn't, but the fact that it didn't was one of the catalysts for the Academy to open up the number of Best Picture nominations from 5 to a possible 10.

nolan fucking wishes lol

TDK didn't get one and the public outcry over it is the reason why there are now 8 Best Picture nominees.

It was nominated for the only Oscar it needed to be nominated for: Best Supporting Actor

Goddamn, all these good reviews!!! FUCK IT, I ain't waitin' for nobody, I'm seeing it ASAP.

It doesn't deserve to be, but it'd be fun to watch neckbeard fanboys explode with rage if this was nommed while other male DCEU stuff got critical drubbings.

It's not about white men talking at length about boring shit so no.



i'm waiting for a DVD rip - yes i'm sure it should be seen on the big screen but I don't care that much - but good on it for making money.

i would LOVE this just so all the butthurt men seethe.

lolll nothing will ever top this episode. nothing.

cartman's revenge went 0-100

I love this episode.

it's june

yeah thanks mate. i was wondering...

lolllll

don't need to give me sarcastic answer ?

LMAO

Thank you for telling us that useful information!

steve: that's no man's land diana. you can't cross it



diana: pic.twitter.com/OlOX8jiQfq — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) June 5, 2017





And this had me crying from laughter....

LAWD, that walk from Rihanna is so iconic.

lol that video!

lmao now im going to have to listen to Phresh Out the Runway

LOOOL

lmaooo i wanted to be wonder woman hahhahahaha

that rih walk tho. fierce!

i died when he said don't come into the club unless you have a tiara on

