Could 'Wonder Woman' Score a Best Picture Oscar Nomination? Also, Celebs Show Their Love for WW!
Oscars: Could #WonderWoman Be the Popcorn Movie That Finally Breaks Into Best Picture Contention? (Analysis) https://t.co/snmVCDewlu pic.twitter.com/nAu6ptK7br— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 4, 2017
There was a packed screening of Wonder Woman for Academy members on Saturday night and it was well received. The writer brings into the conversation a possible Best Picture nomination, in addition to a Best Director nomination for Patty Jenkins.
Also, here's a collection of social media posts of various celebs showing their love for the movie.
Just had my world rocked by @PattyJenks and @GalGadot. Sobbing in the cinema. I'm now living a post- #WonderWoman life. #GameChanger pic.twitter.com/5zg9qMt0VY— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 4, 2017
❤️IT WAS SO GOOD I COULDNT STOP CRYING BC IT WAS SO AMAZING so much love for @PattyJenks @GalGadot #wonderwoman @WonderWomanFilm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jJNOr8I1Mu— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) June 4, 2017
Seeing #WonderWoman this weekend!!! Yup....I am!!! This is for the girls!!!— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 31, 2017
Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017
I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN @PattyJenks killed it. 🔥🥊💥#NoMansLand is my everything. cc: @WonderWomanFilm— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 3, 2017
I really didn't expect Wonder Woman to impact me the way it did, but seeing a confident, powerful woman save the day was really beautiful.— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) June 2, 2017
Wonder Woman is awesome. Funny & refreshingly sincere. Her 1st fight in costume is my favorite superhero coming out party since Iron Man's.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2017
#wonderwoman is everything I hoped for & more. The age of female superheroes is finally upon us & as a dad of 2 girls, I couldn't be prouder— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 3, 2017
Go see #WonderWoman! Tears, laughter, action?! It had it all! The best part was my daughters smile throughout(and mine too!!)! #GirlsRule— Echo Kellum (@EchoK) June 3, 2017
@therealoctaviaspencer I am so stoked that #WonderWoman is having her moment. To all of the mothers out there who want to influence your girls and educate your boys about the value of strong women, do yourselves a favor and make a date to take them to see this movie. The #Amazonians aren't just beautiful and fit, they are intelligent, speak many languages, and understand science. Yep, they have brains!!!!! Women of various body types and ethnicities had me on the edge of my seat. So much so, that I'm paying to see it again. But this time I'm going with friends. #BringABuddy. P.S. I can't wait for #BlackPanther PSPS. Patty, please have more scenes on the island in the next installment.
@jessicachastain #WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let's get in formation. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins
@henrycavill Congratulations to my DC family members Gal, Patty, Chris and the whole Wonder Woman team for an incredibly successful weekend!! You guys nailed it.
@gal_gadot
#PattyJenkins
#ChrisPine
#WonderWoman
@lupitanyongo Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. @Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart.
‘Wonder Woman’ Charts Second Best Monday For Superhero Movie In June With $11.7M https://t.co/1wQU2YwRJ2 pic.twitter.com/ZA36y9830x— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 6, 2017
Wonder Woman grossed $11.7 million on Monday, the 2nd best Monday in June for a superhero movie behind Man of Steel ($12.6 million) and 4th best overall (behind Jurassic World and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen...both opened much later in the month though, when schools were pretty much out all across the country). WW's domestic gross is now at $115 million after 4 days.
