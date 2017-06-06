henry

Could 'Wonder Woman' Score a Best Picture Oscar Nomination? Also, Celebs Show Their Love for WW!



There was a packed screening of Wonder Woman for Academy members on Saturday night and it was well received. The writer brings into the conversation a possible Best Picture nomination, in addition to a Best Director nomination for Patty Jenkins.

Also, here's a collection of social media posts of various celebs showing their love for the movie.





























@therealoctaviaspencer I am so stoked that #WonderWoman is having her moment. To all of the mothers out there who want to influence your girls and educate your boys about the value of strong women, do yourselves a favor and make a date to take them to see this movie. The #Amazonians aren't just beautiful and fit, they are intelligent, speak many languages, and understand science. Yep, they have brains!!!!! Women of various body types and ethnicities had me on the edge of my seat. So much so, that I'm paying to see it again. But this time I'm going with friends. #BringABuddy. P.S. I can't wait for #BlackPanther PSPS. Patty, please have more scenes on the island in the next installment.


@jessicachastain #WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let's get in formation. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins


@henrycavill Congratulations to my DC family members Gal, Patty, Chris and the whole Wonder Woman team for an incredibly successful weekend!! You guys nailed it.
@gal_gadot
#PattyJenkins
#ChrisPine
#WonderWoman


@lupitanyongo Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. @Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart.




Wonder Woman grossed $11.7 million on Monday, the 2nd best Monday in June for a superhero movie behind Man of Steel ($12.6 million) and 4th best overall (behind Jurassic World and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen...both opened much later in the month though, when schools were pretty much out all across the country). WW's domestic gross is now at $115 million after 4 days.


Source 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 15

GET IT, GURL!
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,