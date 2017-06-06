Sarah Jessica Parker looks back on "Sex and the CIty"

I relate to that gif so much. Reply

Thread

Link

my mom and her friends love this show Reply

Thread

Link

how old are they? how old are you?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when this show was airing new episodes my mom was in her mid 40s and i was 14 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yass i hope people post the most iconic quotes lol Reply

Thread

Link

SATC is one of those shows that I think is pretty awful, but I've watched it many times anyway. I don't really like any of the characters. Maybe Miranda a little. Reply

Thread

Link

second movie is a hate crime Reply

Thread

Link

who do you hate more, Aidan or Berger? I think I have to tip it to Berger but idk, real toss up. Reply

Thread

Link

berger oh my god



he was so insecure and annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aiden I never felt was an asshole, but I loathed Berger. I still hate him tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Post-It seals it for me so Berger by a long shot. He was an insecure man.



I always think of Aidan helping Miranda when she threw her back out because Carrie wouldn't (or couldn't, whatever) go help her best friend. Those little things remind me he's not an outright bad person. He just had very different goals and values, and he was clearly a bad fit for Carrie, who still had a lot of growing up to do at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, whenever I have discussion re: Carrie's boyfriends, that episode with Miranda being helped by Aiden is always what I remembered. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Very true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger. I realize his life was essentially falling apart and he was going through some heavy shit, but he was such a jerk. You work your own issues out, you don't pull someone else into your mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger sucked but I'll just embrace being shallow and say at least he was cute



The men on sex and the city were not attractive Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Berger. Aiden was an essentially decent guy who loved but didn't understand Carrie and made mistakes over it. Berger was an insecure asshole who couldn't cope unless he had some kind of status over her - from stuff as dumb as having to be right over the scrunchie right up to being jealous of her career.



Edited at 2017-06-06 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both, but I guess I'll go with Aidan simply because he was in more episodes



I hated Big and Petrovsky way more though



Really the only man on the show that I tolerated was Smith Jerrod Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The correct answer is... BIG! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can i hate both. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger.



I think Aidan overall was a decent guy if not sometimes a pushover. Like letting Big go to the cabin. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

berger's tantrum when carrie didn't gush over his book, then the bigger one he threw when she actually complimented it paired with that damn post-it definitely tip it to him



aleksander was definitely the worst though, my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

burger broke up with carrie on a post it note Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely Berger, I couldn't believe what a whiny little man he turned into when Carrie made a joke about a character in his book wearing a scrunchie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only reason anyone would hate Aiden (based on the show alone) is if they're a die hard Carrie/Big shipper.



Aiden is by far the most decent (and coolest) guy Carrie has ever dated. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Berger wtf kind of question is this. aiden was abused Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mr Big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

berger for sure



i like aiden lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger! he was insufferable

Aidan was a good guy, but he and Carrie were so wrong together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger was a fucking waste of time. If there was ever a great representation of male fragility, he's one of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger, no question. Aiden wasn't perfect, as much as a lot of the fandom thinks but Berger was too selfish and self absorbed. Aiden just knew what he wanted and tried to force that on Carrie. It sucked but they at least respected each other. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

berger



i don't hate aidan, he just wasn't for Carrie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger. He was annoying and weird and clearly had some issues. Aidan has always annoyed me but at least he didn't pull the post it shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger!!!!! I liked Aidan the first time around, he and Carrie were obviously wrong for eachother but he'd never do a post it breakup

The scene where Carrie and Berger have sex for the first time makes my vagina dry up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is this even a question tbh! Berger is every man on r/redpill. Insufferable character. I love Aidan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol whaaaat? I didn't know aiden was someone to hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aidan was a fundamentally decent guy. Like how the hell is it a toss up lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger and Big



I can't never hate Aidan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger... and Big



Who the hell will hate Aidan?? He was the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All her boyfriends tbh lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aidan because he lasted way longer and was never cute to me. and i liked the berger storyline because it reminds me of how nonsense some crushes/relationships can be and sometimes you're better off after a breakup. i've rewatched it after being dumped before lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger is a drama queen tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Berger, Aidan was at least useful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd love a 3rd movie if they actually did it some justice Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we need to pretend the 2nd one never happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so nice. I love that SATC is still watchable, but I will ignore the existence of that horrible second movie.



Sometimes I wonder how that editor that wrote that infamous article andof her being the worlds ugliest, sleeps at night. No one deserves that. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what this editor looks like? Sjp is not ugly 😡 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carrie is such an asshole, I don't know why so many people idolize her. Reply

Thread

Link

she's thin and has many beautiful shoes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her shoes are great but oh my god her fashion? is not fucking iconic. oh my god, it's so shitty and dated in a lot of the episodes, christ. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this. maybe they indulge their narcissistic personality quirks through her? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that people can LOVE male lead characters that are anti-heroes but Carrie always gets shit on in posts about SATC. She had a lot of bad qualities but wasn't that the point? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right?!? She actually deserved to end up with that trash Big. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show really hasnt aged well but in a way i think thats okay? idk if it was meant to age well- it's supposed to be a late 90s/early 00s time capsule. i still love it Reply

Thread

Link

Oh it aged HORRIBLY but its such a hallmark of ~New York in the 90s~ because of that fact. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. if it aged well it wouldnt be what it was, basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly!! this is why i love watching it, it's such a perfect snapshot of that time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that's generally the case for comedy tbh unless it's like 100% wholesome sort of comedy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They need to do some sort of museum exhibit with all the iconic costumes (Unless they have already?) Reply

Thread

Link

this show was offensively bad. like. It literally offended me on behalf of all women when I watched it. As a show that was supposed to represent women, it made us look so fucking vapid. Reply

Thread

Link

Eh, I feel like that was kind of what was fun about the characters/show lol. It's good, pretty mindless TV but I feel like the characters do offer a bit of depth and grow as the show goes on (with the exception of Carrie)



Edited at 2017-06-06 11:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen the SATC movie because I've heard its so terrible. Is it actually so terrible? Reply

Thread

Link

The first one is decent and the second is absolutely atrocious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first movie is like a whole new season contained in a longish movie, it is great. DON'T see the second movie, it is horrible and shouldn't even be acknowledged as existing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first is terrible in the sense that it doesn't end w/ big being thrown into a volcano



the second is an abomination Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you liked the series I think you'll love the first movie



don't bother with the second Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what people were expecting tbh



of COURSE it's gonna be horrible lmao, that's what makes it fun. Watch the shit sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agree with all these comments- watch the first, forget the second Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first movie was okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I like the second one BECAUSE it's so ridiculous tbh, it's the same reason I like the show itself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

echo all the sentiments about the 1st and 2nd movies. the 1st movie felt like entire series condensed into a film. the 2nd movie - never saw it. it should have never been made. just like jurassic park III. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're a mixed bag for me. The first one was a decent story and blah blah but the characters were like watered versions of themselves and they didn't showcase their friendships like the show, which is what made the show so great. The second one was just plain offensive but the women felt like how they were originally written. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember in SATC movie 1 when big left carrie at the alter and then blamed it on her and they still got married? Reply

Thread

Link

That was the worst. I hated the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That whole plot point made NO SENSE, especially how Miranda says one little remark to him and suddenly this somehow helps trigger him to flee? Maybe? Like he's a grown ass man who is on his THIRD wedding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also hated that Carrie was so quick to blame Miranda for "destroying her marriage" instead of fucking BIG for fleeing, she was such an asshole to her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well, Big being an asshole and humiliating Carrie by leaving her, again, wasn't a strech. But how he got there was ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Another perfect example of male fragility. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After all the non-sense they went through, that really should've been the final straw for her. She should've quit that relationship way before she got left at the altar, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and how Steve cheated on Miranda. I refuse to accept it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link