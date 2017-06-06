Sarah Jessica Parker looks back on "Sex and the CIty"
If you'll follow the link and watch the last quarter of the interview you'll find out that after a couple of first episodes of "Sex and the City" Sarah actually didn't even want to be on the show, she felt it was such a huge commitment and she wanted to do movies and plays, but HBO convinced her to stay. And by the end of the interview Sarah discussed her most iconic looks from the show and how their fashion choices came together.
source Entertainment Weekly FB
ONTD, do you want a third SATC movie?
he was so insecure and annoying
I always think of Aidan helping Miranda when she threw her back out because Carrie wouldn't (or couldn't, whatever) go help her best friend. Those little things remind me he's not an outright bad person. He just had very different goals and values, and he was clearly a bad fit for Carrie, who still had a lot of growing up to do at the time.
The men on sex and the city were not attractive
I hated Big and Petrovsky way more though
Really the only man on the show that I tolerated was Smith Jerrod
I think Aidan overall was a decent guy if not sometimes a pushover. Like letting Big go to the cabin.
aleksander was definitely the worst though, my god
Aiden is by far the most decent (and coolest) guy Carrie has ever dated.
i like aiden lol
Aidan was a good guy, but he and Carrie were so wrong together
i don't hate aidan, he just wasn't for Carrie
The scene where Carrie and Berger have sex for the first time makes my vagina dry up
I can't never hate Aidan.
Who the hell will hate Aidan?? He was the best
Sometimes I wonder how that editor that wrote that infamous article andof her being the worlds ugliest, sleeps at night. No one deserves that.
the second is an abomination
don't bother with the second
of COURSE it's gonna be horrible lmao, that's what makes it fun. Watch the shit sis!