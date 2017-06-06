Sarah Jessica Parker looks back on "Sex and the CIty"

If you'll follow the link and watch the last quarter of the interview you'll find out that after a couple of first episodes of "Sex and the City" Sarah actually didn't even want to be on the show, she felt it was such a huge commitment and she wanted to do movies and plays, but HBO convinced her to stay. And by the end of the interview Sarah discussed her most iconic looks from the show and how their fashion choices came together.

