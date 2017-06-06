kitten

Karlie Kloss takes you through her wardrobe



JareJare Vanks' future sister-in-law has posted a new video on her YouTube channel, in which she visits her mom's place to clear out old clothes.

Highlights:
- talks about being paid in designer clothes for walking the runway
- most prized possession was a Juicy Couture velour jacket
- has a swim cap signed by Ryan Lochte
- was obsessed with Uggs
- ended up filling up six boxes for donation

source
what's in your closet, ontd?
