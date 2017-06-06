Karlie Kloss takes you through her wardrobe

My wardrobe is honestly soooo fucking boring right now Reply

Thread

Link

TBH: I'm in the process of updating my wardrobe from my eternal 2007 style, pray for me. Some things are so old that they've come back into fashion Reply

Thread

Link

I had two girls come up to me the other day and asked where I got my skirt.



It was ten years old so jokes on them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I really want to hit the rack for a new outfit for my bday this weekend.



#firstworldproblems ugh, textile consumerism has become one of those things that makes me sick now-a-days, but at the same time..............................I really want to hit the rack for a new outfit for my bday this weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

SAME! I'm trying to buy mostly second hand now. Check out Depop, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so depressing to think that most of a celebrity's wardrobe has only been worn once, if that.



Meanwhile I'm basically wearing the same 10 things over and over because I really desperately need some new clothes but I'm so bad at finding stuff I like. Reply

Thread

Link

omg at her hanging that Rodarte knit.... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm shocked at how shitty this stuff was stored tbh, like garment bags, better hangers, idk maybe a special type of box or something??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't trust this ferret mouthed heffa tbh anyone who's stayed with joshua kushner of all people for that long isn't an ally Reply

Thread

Link

He seems annoying as hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I have no respect for this woman. No way in hell could she be involved with the Kushners and not be a piece of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

expose ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drag ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going to be annoying and say that they were together for like 4 years before trump even thought of running. idt this is a fair thing to hate them for, esp since they didn't vote for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it has nothing to do with 45...google joshua kushner and find out what kind of person he's been since college. he ain't shit just like the rest of the kushners Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. He's obviously not as distant as they'd like you to believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think josh is the better of the kushner's. he's like a lifelong democrat. and he does shit like this so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't until I got a temporary office job that I began to update my wardrobe into more girly stuff as opposed to the tomboy stuff I usually sport. Before it was mainly black and blue pants and shirts and maybe a band t shirt or two. Now I have 3-4 dresses (which is a big deal for me because I never liked how they looked on me) and long office friendly skirts along with nice skater mini skirts. I even started wearing thongs too just to get more in touch with being more confident and sexy. And it did help Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I should like her but I find her so manufactured. She says all the right things, she is tapped into all the popular trends and networks with all the right people. It's not surprising that she's bffs with TSwift. Reply

Thread

Link

if I had as much money as these supermodels did I sure as fuck wouldn't dress this basic. she always looks like a yuppie on her way to brunch with other yuppies to eat kale salads, without any dressing. that's just the vibe her style gives me. Reply

Thread

Link

She would be the kind of friend who says "I didn't know you'd mind I drank all your Diet Coke & left my wet towels on the floor." And then tries to get people to hate you for it behind your back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's trying so hard not to lapse into her mom & Aunt Nancy's accent Reply

Thread

Link

that McQueen must be worth a fortune now



Edited at 2017-06-06 10:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I know and the way it's hung on like one of my hangers from Target is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anybody remember that epic shitstorm in the early 00s when it was breaking news that Karlie went into treatment for an eating disorder, and then a few hours later it was just as vehement that NO SHE DIDNT?



I've always wondered what the truth was there. Reply

Thread

Link

The early 00s? Wouldn't she be a child then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IIRC, she was a teenager? It was around 2006ish. Early in her career, and that was part of the controversey. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

early 00s? you sure it was Karlie? she didn't really become a thing until 2008 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Karlie's first big break was a Teen Vogue cover with Ali Michael and Chanel Iman. Ali ended up having an ED and was very vocal about the industry. Maybe you're thinking about her? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what's in your closet, ontd?



mostly jean shorts and tank tops so it better start warming up Reply

Thread

Link

shes doing really well for herself on youtube. it was a good move Reply

Thread

Link

I think Ashley Tisdale's youtube channel is doing really well too. It's a fairly smart idea for actual famous people because they already have the following. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. i know snooki and jwow are making bank too. its brilliant for people with a fan base that will watch your videos/buy the brands you do deals with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link