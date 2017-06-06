Karlie Kloss takes you through her wardrobe
JareJare Vanks' future sister-in-law has posted a new video on her YouTube channel, in which she visits her mom's place to clear out old clothes.
Highlights:
- talks about being paid in designer clothes for walking the runway
- most prized possession was a Juicy Couture velour jacket
- has a swim cap signed by Ryan Lochte
- was obsessed with Uggs
- ended up filling up six boxes for donation
what's in your closet, ontd?
It was ten years old so jokes on them.
I really want to hit the rack for a new outfit for my bday this weekend.
#firstworldproblems
Meanwhile I'm basically wearing the same 10 things over and over because I really desperately need some new clothes but I'm so bad at finding stuff I like.
iconic collection
I've always wondered what the truth was there.
mostly jean shorts and tank tops so it better start warming up
I don't go out much.