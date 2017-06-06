Milo Yiannopoulos' book hits #1 on Amazon, Bill Maher wants him back on his show





die @ these 2 racists this is like lil kim hitting #1 on paypaldie @ these 2 racists Reply

Thread

Link

My hatred for Bill Maher knows no bounds, truly. Reply

Thread

Link

I legit had a hard time breathing taking this post in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God damn, is this recent? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah but it's my one of my fav "ben affleck smoking thru the miserable pain of existence" pics lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looking like Keanu here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm really feeling this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol reminds me of those interviews for BvS...



♪♫ Hello, Darkness, my old friend...♬ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because this is the world we're living in Reply

Thread

Link

Oh...I thought we had actually gotten rid of him... Reply

Thread

Link

i hope someone kills one or both of them, i don't even give a fuck anymore



no time for assholes '17 Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I can't said you find me sad if something awful happened to either one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last thing we want is Milo to be revered like some kind of martyr for the Alt-Reich. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

officially done with maher Reply

Thread

Link

this, makes it official? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah...he's been rubbing me the wrong way with his islamophobia over the past couple years and his racial slur the other night was it for me.



idk why it took this long tbh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lil late but ok Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Blast them both into the sun, immediately. Reply

Thread

Link

Where is a gofundme for this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As of midday Tuesday, 'Dangerous' had topped Amazon's best-seller list, but it later slipped down to the no. 2 spot a few hours later



Currently a Dr Seuss book is beating him out for the top spot. Oh the places you'll go! Reply

Thread

Link

#1 in some obscure ass category i assume Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I was about to look into that claim. #1 in self-published hate screeds, probably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would like to know total number of copies sold; seriously, it might just be a slow book week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#1 in books self-published by Milo Yiannopoulos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#1 in the recently purchased section of Milo Yiannopoulos' Amazon account Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#1 for r/The_Donald's reading club fan pick of the month Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disgusting POS



also LMAO @ Azealia sending him shit











Edited at 2017-06-06 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm legit losing it that Azalea Banks' best career option now is Etsy soap sales and getting promo with alt right trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

azealia is trash as usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I was just reflecting on her career today on the train, Jesus take the wheel already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he already did take the wheel, and he drove her straight off a cliff as she deserved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reap what you sow tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i restanned her after she said white gays are trash for bullying and segregating PoC gay men. why is she cancelling herself again oh god Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yikes, i wonder if she sent him some of her used panties too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's such a fucking loser. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is wrong with her wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the difference between the color of her doll and that white washed as hell photo beside it :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im actually fucking screaming. MATCH MADE IN MESSY ASS HELL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She would like a POS like Milo. She remains trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there r really people who defend her to the death too like.........wow......why die on this hill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a guy on my facebook raving about Milo, making post after post about how good the guy is, how he's misunderstood, and how people should give him a chance. And when people would disagree, he'd get super defensive and starting insulting them. It was very odd.. he's been an acquaintance of mine for quite a few years, and never posted anything political or went on idiotic rants. I have no idea why he chose this fool to showcase his stupidity.



I deleted & blocked him. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess leaning into the alt-right demo is one way to deal with his controversy. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Liberals made this fool, he needs their outrage to exist. Its what has driven his popularity Reply

Thread

Link

white male ones did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link