Milo Yiannopoulos' book hits #1 on Amazon, Bill Maher wants him back on his show



Milo Yiannopoulos' book "Dangerous" has hit #1 on Amazon.

Milo's book deal with Simon & Schuster was canceled following his appearance on Bill Maher's show back in February.

Milo is self-publishing his book, which will be out on the 4th of July.

Bill Maher also said that he'd like to have Milo back on his show soon.



