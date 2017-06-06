Zac Efron Wows Tom Cruise On a Stripper Pole; Waxes Rugby Player's Speedo Area
.@ZacEfron wowed @TomCruise with his impressive pole dancing skills on @TheGNShow https://t.co/SWL8tTyNNt (via @YahooCelebrity) pic.twitter.com/JZW2Na7MfR— Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) June 5, 2017
IRL Disney Prince Zac Efron stopped by The Graham Norton Show to chat about his latest chucklefest Baywatch. The beach bae impressed Norton and guest Tom Cruise, recreating his iconic 2009 GQ photo shoot while showing off his impressive skills on a pole.
Epic night. Tune into @TheGNShow tomorrow night. #Legends pic.twitter.com/2Dr10P48OK— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) June 1, 2017
Worked the pole so hard. #CruiseEffect flowing. @grahnort @TomCruise @WallisAnnabelle @bethditto https://t.co/EBUse0XGqy— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) June 2, 2017
Watch Zac Efron wax former Australian rugby league player Beau Ryan’s pubeshttps://t.co/zCpUcsUXkC pic.twitter.com/w3j4enxhpY— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) June 5, 2017
Zefron then made his way over to The NRL Footy Show, helping Australian rugby league player Beau Ryan get in the Baywatch spirit by waxing around his budgie smuggler.
So this happened on @NRLFootyShow, just watch! @AADaddario #Baywatch pic.twitter.com/oSTAI5kpGG— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 31, 2017
It wasn't an easy road for @therealbeauryan to get into the #Baywatch team! 😂#9NRLFootyShow | https://t.co/uXzm6taWsd pic.twitter.com/XYKvGbrbrW— The NRL Footy Show (@NRLFootyShow) June 2, 2017
Tonight @ZacEfron is on @NRLFootyShow & #Baywatch is out now.— Beau Ryan (@therealbeauryan) June 1, 2017
Zac said he likes my hair & I told him my mate @TheRock ruined my life. pic.twitter.com/5ZhxuC7CJA
Baywatch starring Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, and Zachary David Alexander Efron is now in theaters world wide.
