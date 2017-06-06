Zac Efron Wows Tom Cruise On a Stripper Pole; Waxes Rugby Player's Speedo Area

when you're desperate for promo Reply

I don't care what anybody says Tom Cruise is hot. Reply

he looks good for a man in his 50s for sure Reply

his face looks more real than zac's in that pic at least Reply

His charisma is unmatched Reply

I agree. Everyone I know irl thinks it's weird but w/e. He's a good lookin' dude. Reply

I watched Eyes Wide Shut for the first time recently and was stunned by how gorgeous and fresh his face was. He's aging so terribly though. Reply

Yeah. He may be batshit, but he's always had a classically handsome face. Reply

He looks good for 5'7" Reply

is Hollywood still trying to make Annabelle Wallis a thing? Reply

He's ageing like milk. Reply

he really is Reply

He seems like he tans and doesn't bother looking after his skin. Reply

I tell white dudes to put on sunscreen like it's my job Reply

He's a white guy who tans, abuses steroids and maintains minimal bodyfat. It was bound to happen. Reply

dont forget all that coke Reply

Does keeping your body fat percentage low really do bad shit to your body? yes, I know I'm not smart thanks Reply

zac's career trajectory is... tragic Reply

He used to be so hot circa 2009. I love the original photo. It's pretty impressive he can do that, requires a lot of core strength. Reply

Hot Hot Reply

well that just killed my appetite, thanks Reply

not hot at all Reply

I could rub my hand on a leather bag and I'm sure it's the same texture. Reply

His chest is so unattractive Reply

Nah. His muscles look so...sinewy? Reply

mmm Reply

"Zac Efron wows Tom Cruise on a stripper pole"



Welp, that's enough for today. Pack it in, folks. Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

I love the term budgie smuggler. It always brings out my inner 5th grader. Reply

When your body is on point but your face is a joke. Reply

I had a huge crush on him back during his hsm days. Reply

I miss softer-looking Zac tbhh. Not his Hairspray promos look, but like a year after that. Reply

ia. when he lost his babyface but he still looked softer. Reply

twunk Zefron was the best Zefron Reply

Charlie St. Cloud era Efron is peak hotness. Reply

was he really tho

Tommy was doing this shit in his sleep back in the day, same core strength different meatsuit. But Tommy's meatsuit still looks good, sorry Zac. Reply

I wonder who swallowed who's load after the taping?



"Straight" men who do this type of homoerotic stuff for attention is just so cringey Reply

mte Reply

what's the consensus on Zac anyway? For a while everyone was convinced Vanessa was bearding for him. Reply

ontd and people who "know" him or etc Reply

I just have this irrational loathing of Zac Efron. He hasn't done anything to warrant it, but I just completely hate everything about him. Reply

He's off-putting to me as well. I don't find him attractive in the least and everything he does is so cringe-worthy to me. Reply

why r u on this post? Reply

This is ONTD. We are fueled by irrational loathing



Its the same reason I go into every post about Terrance Howard. Just to bitch and complain about how completely AWFUL he is Reply

I'm here for Tom Cruise ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

