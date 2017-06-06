Speedo

Zac Efron Wows Tom Cruise On a Stripper Pole; Waxes Rugby Player's Speedo Area



IRL Disney Prince Zac Efron stopped by The Graham Norton Show to chat about his latest chucklefest Baywatch. The beach bae impressed Norton and guest Tom Cruise, recreating his iconic 2009 GQ photo shoot while showing off his impressive skills on a pole.











Zefron then made his way over to The NRL Footy Show, helping Australian rugby league player Beau Ryan get in the Baywatch spirit by waxing around his budgie smuggler.







Baywatch starring Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, and Zachary David Alexander Efron is now in theaters world wide.

Sources: @Zefron, 1, 2. @Yahoo. @Attitude. @NRLFootyShow. @BeauRyan. YouTube, 1.

