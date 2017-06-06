Comic Post: Batman does the thing in tomorrow's new issue

It's been teased for a while that big things were coming in tomorrow's new issue of Batman. And instead of waiting until then to reveal the news, DC went and spoiled it already.

postimage

Batman finally pops the question to longtime on/off love Catwoman. Writer Tom King says it's time to give Bats something new besides pain and darkness. Though don't expect a 'yes' or 'no' answer anytime soon, as the 8-part flashback War of Jokes and Riddles begins in Batman #25.



