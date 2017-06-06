Comic Post: Batman does the thing in tomorrow's new issue

awwww that's cute Reply

finally something good coming out of comics Reply

Omfggggggg yes I'm here for this Reply

Good for you, Bruce. Good for you. Find your happiness Reply

Props if she says yes to a guy with 4 kids. Reply

well... two are grown. One is dead. The other one is spending a lot of time running the Teen Titans on the other side of the country. Reply

*returned from the dead

Unless they killed someone again when I wasn't looking. Reply

I wouldn't mind Dick, Tim, Cass, and even Jason, but Damian gives me serious pause.... Reply

Yeah, that's gonna end well (for her)... Reply

I'm so far behind on Batman that I have no idea what the context for this is, but I ship them so... yay? (It's comics. Everyone breaks up eventually.) Reply

Yes! This is beautiful news. Reply

Eh, let's see how long that lasts. Didn't they excuse the Batwoman fiasco with the fact that ~dark DC heroes are not allowed to have spouses? (Unless you're Aquaman, lol) Reply

YESSS OTP Reply

Not a fan of Tom King, but this is cute and I support it. Reply

Awwwww! I think they might have been my very first OTP. I still love the episode from the animated series when Bateman brings back her cat in a lil basket. Be still my bb heart. Reply

She could do better. Reply

INTERESTING...i wanna see the bat fam's reaction to this tho especially damian since he'll be getting a stepmom now lmao Reply

Damian would just be like "...whatever" and go back to running the Teen Titans in San Francisco and resisting Jon Kent's attempts to be friends. Reply

