Comic Post: Batman does the thing in tomorrow's new issue
It's been teased for a while that big things were coming in tomorrow's new issue of Batman. And instead of waiting until then to reveal the news, DC went and spoiled it already.
BATMAN #24's Big Moment Revealed (And It's Huge) - SPOILERS https://t.co/TS4GbZUXHy pic.twitter.com/zdSfOvcvhz— Newsarama (@Newsarama) June 6, 2017
Batman finally pops the question to longtime on/off love Catwoman. Writer Tom King says it's time to give Bats something new besides pain and darkness. Though don't expect a 'yes' or 'no' answer anytime soon, as the 8-part flashback War of Jokes and Riddles begins in Batman #25.
Unless they killed someone again when I wasn't looking.
Yes! This is beautiful news.
ps i can't wait for those issues of supersons where jon joins the teen titans!!!!!