kate

Fifth Harmony on HOT97: talks supporting each other, the new album + Normani's GMA fall

Their team suddenly remembered that black people exist


[Spoiler (click to open)]

  • They start the interview talking about Normani fall at their GMA performance

  • Talk about Gucci Mane and rap his part in 'Down'

  • They co-wrote a bit more than half of their next album and helped in the creative process

  • Talk about their fans and interactions with them

  • Lauren talks about her letter to Trump, and the support she had

  • Mention how they try to work out their solo projects with the group

  • They talk over each others but they cute













sources 1 2 3
Tagged: , ,