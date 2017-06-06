Fifth Harmony on HOT97: talks supporting each other, the new album + Normani's GMA fall
- They start the interview talking about Normani fall at their GMA performance
- Talk about Gucci Mane and rap his part in 'Down'
- They co-wrote a bit more than half of their next album and helped in the creative process
- Talk about their fans and interactions with them
- Lauren talks about her letter to Trump, and the support she had
- Mention how they try to work out their solo projects with the group
- They talk over each others but they cute
.@FifthHarmony shares a special LGBTQ Pride Month message https://t.co/TZLIyf2mRv pic.twitter.com/k3VLO2vs0t— billboard (@billboard) June 6, 2017
they still haven't released the mv
they managed to reach number two on US itunes and number one in more than 20 countries only with the fans and the gp hype
if you compare the song with other singles that got released that day, like that major lazer collab that is not even in the top 80, theyre doing great
Edited at 2017-06-07 12:36 am (UTC)