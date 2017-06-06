Fifth Harmony on HOT97: talks supporting each other, the new album + Normani's GMA fall

It is so annoying how they don't talk at all about Camilla leaving the group. This interview is 25 minutes long, and they say absolutely nothing. Reply

I'm wondering when the big tell-all will come. probably to rolling stone mag or something Reply

Well they just did a facebook live where the interviewer asks if they thought about adding another member or doing a name change. They don't specifically mention Camila though. The interview is overall pretty funny.



Edit: I finally figured out how to embed a video!









Edited at 2017-06-06 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

cute interview Reply

Lol, love that .gif!



Did anyone make a .gif of Lauren kicking the pride flag replaced with Camilla's face yet?



Edited at 2017-06-06 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

i just looked and their song is #32 on itunes. im surprised, its such a chilled bop Reply

me too, because it is basically Work from Home 2. so I suspected it would do great just like that one. maybe it just needs time. Reply

None of their hits did well the first week, they were all growers. I figure this will be the same. Reply

They don't have a video out and they really haven't did any big scale promo yet. Reply

the song is set to impact pop radios next monday

they still haven't released the mv

they managed to reach number two on US itunes and number one in more than 20 countries only with the fans and the gp hype



if you compare the song with other singles that got released that day, like that major lazer collab that is not even in the top 80, theyre doing great Reply

their dynamic is so different and so much better without kkkamila. Reply

It's because they can finally have the mics turned on. Reply

they seem happier on interviews now Reply

i thought it was kylie in that gif and i was so confused lol Reply

the song goes nowhere and is a reductive version of WFH Reply

