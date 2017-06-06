Gotham S3 Finale Postmortem

Hope Barb is alright, she's at least funny. Tabitha is just walking fanservice.



So Butch is going to be a zombie next season? (Or whatever Grundy is)



Edited at 2017-06-06 09:24 pm (UTC)

So we didn't find out who Harley Quinn was... unless it was Lee lol

The final episodes were interesting at least but the resolution was like a bit anti climatic in terms of the virus. Im just lol@ Butch being Grundy though. Didnt like the cop out of Bruce going ahead and shanking Alfred and then its a mulligan by just placing him in the Lazurus Pit rather than showing Bruce make the right choice.

This could have been a series finale and I'd be ok with it

Now that's how u do a season finale! I'm so so glad Oswald got the upper hand on Ed! I screamed when Bruce killed Alfred. Ra's was amazing for the 10 minutes we got of him(infinitely better than that shit on arrow s2s). Baby cat with her whip 😻 bye bye Lee, I'm sorry I won't miss her. Poor fish, just when she was beginning to be tolerable. I'm sad we didn't get any Ed with tetch, I think they would have worked well off each other. Fucking Harvey! He's really grown on me and remains the heart of the show. The last five minutes!!!! Where do I begin! Bb batman must be so freaking excited right now. Oh and babs... I don't care for her much so I wouldn't be sad if they killed her off. But let's be real they won't!

it was a really incredible finale. those last ten minutes or so were SO satisfying. it actually would have made a great series finale imo, but i'm glad we have more, especially with everything they set up.

I started watching this show recently and I like it so far. before I get too invested, can someone tell me if Montoya or Barbara (comic wise I know about her but not show wise) die? Just a yes or no please.

Montoya disappears after S1 and is not heard from again. The Barbara on the show is not from the comics and her fate on the show is in my synopsis.

Thanks. I think I read just enough to figure out how to proceed. Usually my favorite characters die and 4 episodes in, i really like those two so far. Bummer about Hot Cop/Montoya, but I'll take it over the alternative.



Oh and I know they're two different Barbara's but I guess I was assuming she'd at least be safe until the 2nd one shows up. Don't know why now.



Edited at 2017-06-06 10:03 pm (UTC)

how far along are you in the show? seasons 2 & 3 are vastly different from S1 especially for the current Barbara (who has not actually been confirmed as dead and even so if you watch enough of Gotham, dead does not mean gone for good).

4 episodes. I know there's some changes in season 2 with people leaving and people coming in. I just need Barbara not dead for man!pain honestly. Anything else I'm ok with.

Dont even watch but that clip gave me chills tbh. Rise bats

