Gotham S3 Finale Postmortem
Gotham's season finale was amazingly ludicrous https://t.co/bvtkNspoIj pic.twitter.com/WZ9gYCvYFr— io9 (@io9) June 6, 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]*This is all my write up of the major points from my memory of last night's 2 hour finale*
- The first hour was mostly about Jim (who is still infected with the Tetch virus) and Harvey trying to get a cure for the virus while all the villains were fighting among each other trying to get to Tetch because he was the key to the cure.
- Bruce was still under the Shaman's influence. Eventually he went to seek out Ra's al Ghul (played with some fun OTT by Alexander Siddig for only a few minutes). Alfred followed him and Ra's made Bruce kill Alfred. Bruce revived him because for some reason they were right next to the Lazarus pit as this happened.
- Eventually Jim, Harvey and the main villains met up at a warehouse to trade Tetch. Jim, still under the influence killed Fish by mistake (so she's probably really dead). Jim cut Tetch's throat for his blood (though Tetch is still alive?).
- Penguin gets the better of Riddler in a long con and eventually has Fries freeze him. He will be the centerpiece of the Iceberg Lounge.
- Tabitha and Butch decided they had enough of Barbara and planned to do her in. Barbara got a hold of Butch first and shot him in the head. He ended up at the hospital (again still alive) and was revealed to be Cyrus Gold aka Solomon Grundy.
- Tabitha eventually met up with Barbara, they fought and Tabitha eventually electrocuted Barbara (who's fate is unknown).
- Jim cured himself and Lee. Lee left town again and Jim went back to his job (yawn)
- Selena had two minutes of screen time with Bruce while Alfred was in the hospital. They fought and she left. She met up with Tabitha and took her whip to hit something continuing her small arc as Catwoman.
- Then Bruce did this.....
The birth of the Batman #Gotham pic.twitter.com/A1Xb0lWaPL— madzen (@ejerym) June 6, 2017
So Butch is going to be a zombie next season? (Or whatever Grundy is)
This could have been a series finale and I'd be ok with it
Oh and I know they're two different Barbara's but I guess I was assuming she'd at least be safe until the 2nd one shows up. Don't know why now.
Lee leaving felt kind of anticlimactic especially since she's left before.
A lot happened but it feels like there was no death that is going to stick... Maybe fish? I hope next season is good!
