The Daily Show Doesn't Want Us To Forget the Fox News Version of Megyn Kelly

If Nancy Grace can have a long career after driving a mother to commit suicide I'm sure pretty white Megyn won't have any problems.

Wait what re: Nancy Grace?

Melinda Duckett

Mte

I hate Nancy Grace so much, she is a awful human.

fuck Nancy Grace. She made my mother feel suicidal, too. My mom teaches diversion classes for domestic violence offenders and one of her clients killed his family and himself, and it made national news, and Nancy went on a rant about how the diversion instructor should have seen it coming, how diversion programs are useless, etc. It's bullshit. You can't save everyone, and this guy spent all his time in classes quiet. No one saw it coming. Nancy is a hateful bitch.

Didn't it turn out that woman had something to do with the child's death or no?

if...you...seek...amy...





highlight of megyn's career Reply

lmao then she went on about it forever, inviting Britney on to her show... as if Britney legit even knows who she is/ saw the original video to begin with

lmao the fact that she's being marketing as a ~srs journalist now...certainly is Something

I didn't watch the megyn kelly interview with putin but apparently she was super soft on him and didn't even bother challenging him on things (like the chechen murder and kidnappings of gay men) and it was a waste of an interview. doesn't surprise me, he probably knew it'd be like that which is why he agreed to sit down with her 🙄

yeah, she is used to making up news and reporting it, so I didn't expect her to come out of fox news knowing how to ask questions.

What was NBC thinking? She is so unlikeable...



What was NBC thinking? She is so unlikeable... Reply

She used to be a lawyer. She is paid not to ask questions. Mainstream news sucks.

I didn't watch it either but Trevor played a clip on last nights show, before this segment about fox, and in that clip, she didn't hold back. Not only about the election hacking but also him killing journalists and poisoning ex KGB. I was agape. Trevor's reaction to that clip was funny. She went through her laundry list rapid fire while someone was translating in his ear piece and when she finally stopped, all he did was squirm, Clear his threat, and then he went off .... in a non sensical Agent Orange like rant saying lots of words but saying nothing.

not only is she bad at journalism she just seems... idk boring? i have no interest in her. not even to talk shit.



anyway trump wants to live tweet the comey hearing and im honestly here for it. dig that grave in real time fat boy. Reply

i believe he is scheduled to give a speech now during the hearing. like his people realized he'd be live tweeting and were like naaaah we gotta get something booked

Good LordT! hahaha I couldn't believe people were giving Megyn Kelly any form of credit during the campaign trail last year. Glad the Daily Show made sure to remind everyone.

Fuck her, and fuck NBC for hiring her.



Sidenote: Apparently Rachel is finally coming back tonight. JFC, how long was she out?? Reply

what happened to rachel?

She was out sick for like the past two weeks.

I just wonder if it was a flu-like illness or if the stress of it all finally got to her.

Of course this bish is gonna happen, the masses love a successful white blond relatively attractive woman. *cough*ivanka*cough*

I heard her ratings were pretty mediocre/ soft. She's going to flop hard - no one is checking for her. Conservatives hate her for leaving Fox News and liberals hate her for the reasons listed above (among others). It was stupid of NBC to hire her.

Her ratings on Fox weren't nearly as spectacular as one would've thought with all the hype around her.

NBC hasn't been shit since forever so I'm not surprised

The Santa comments are so disgusting, I really don't understand how people can sweep it under the rug.

I forgot that she immediately followed that up by saying Jesus was white and you're not allowed to change history. She is both disgusting and stupid.

when she said that about Jesus, I was done

That is when she COMPLETELY lost me. Open a history book bitch, jesus was not white fucking white devil

she'll do fine (in terms of ratings, not content obv)



also megyn is a piece of shit but trevor had no problems inviting Tomi on, and she's even more useless than megyn



Edited at 2017-06-06 09:15 pm (UTC)

The way he was fawning all over her and chilling with her afterwards was disgusting.

Fuck you and your cupcakes, Trevor.



Fuck you and your cupcakes, Trevor. Reply

he totally wanted to/possibly did bang her

The fact that Tomi's still jobless makes me very happy.

I saw this it was good and on point.



Otoh they played the clip again with her interviewing Putin and boy I gotta say she WENT IN

I was like got damn. She called him out on everything including killing journalists and poisoning ex KGB. Trevor's reaction after that clip was so funny. Reply

I was so happy to see her interview with Putin flop. It finished like 2nd or 3rd in the time slot which isn't bad but an interview with Putin in the middle of the Russia investigation should have been some landmark television. Hopefully Megan didn't take any coffee from limo drivers while over there.

Haha perfect gif

Yes go the fuck in Michelle

I fucking love Michelle Wolf.

Also on a superficial level she's a total babe

