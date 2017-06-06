Martha Broq

The Daily Show Doesn't Want Us To Forget the Fox News Version of Megyn Kelly



On last night's episode of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah and correspondent Michelle Wolf dragged Megyn's interview with Putin, and reminded everyone of the Megyn Kelly that everyone seems to be forgetting.



Megyn insisting Santa is white (with a bonus Jedidiah Bila)


Megyn getting her panties in a knot over a Britney Spears song in 2009.


Do you think NBC is making a mistake by trying to make Megyn Kelly happen?
