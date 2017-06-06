The Daily Show Doesn't Want Us To Forget the Fox News Version of Megyn Kelly
On last night's episode of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah and correspondent Michelle Wolf dragged Megyn's interview with Putin, and reminded everyone of the Megyn Kelly that everyone seems to be forgetting.
Megyn insisting Santa is white (with a bonus Jedidiah Bila)
Megyn getting her panties in a knot over a Britney Spears song in 2009.
Do you think NBC is making a mistake by trying to make Megyn Kelly happen?
highlight of megyn's career
What was NBC thinking? She is so unlikeable...
anyway trump wants to live tweet the comey hearing and im honestly here for it. dig that grave in real time fat boy.
Sidenote: Apparently Rachel is finally coming back tonight. JFC, how long was she out??
also megyn is a piece of shit but trevor had no problems inviting Tomi on, and she's even more useless than megyn
Fuck you and your cupcakes, Trevor.
Otoh they played the clip again with her interviewing Putin and boy I gotta say she WENT IN
I was like got damn. She called him out on everything including killing journalists and poisoning ex KGB. Trevor's reaction after that clip was so funny.