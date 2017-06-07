Freeform orders Misfits pilot, cast announced





So literally the same show lmao Reply

"Inspired" but not a remake? But with all the same character names and descriptions? Reply

King Rudy Reply

THIS GIF.



/post Reply

One of my all-time favorite character portrayals on television ever. Reply

SAME Reply

MTE Reply

I'm still mad Nathan and Rudy never got the chance to be together in a proper episode. They were the funniest characters and literally had me rolling around laughing so many times. Reply

Eh, it's prob gonna be like the US version of Shameless. Reply

Lmao right Reply

Seriously. Even the names. Reply

i love/miss rudy Reply

I adored Rudy omg Reply

No Joe, no thank u Reply

Honestly one of the best gifs of all time Reply

the first season of misfits was amazing i'm still bitter about how it went downhill from there Reply

I really enjoyed S1 but bailed sometimes in S2 because I just didn't enjoy the show anymore. Reply

Yeah s1 was wonderful Reply

S1 was amaaaaaazing Reply

Me too. Me too.



Season 1 was amazing :( Reply

i agree. the first season was excellent but it went downhill FAST. not sure why they're bothering with an american version at all... Reply

ita, i'd even say the second season was pretty decent but all the simon shit and the cycle of characters leaving and new ones coming in was annoying Reply

Agreed. The only good thing to come from Season 2 was a really hot sex scene between Simon and Alisha. Reply

S1 was perfect. I still use Save Me Barry sometimes. Reply

i loved seasons 1 & 2, so i would watch this Reply

This will be too risky for Freeform. Reply

lmfao that's what i was thinking Reply

I feel like it being on Freeform is what has me iffy on how it will turn out. I did watch stuff like The Fosters and Switched at Birth but obviously that's nothing compared to what they got away with on E4. Especially the dialogue. Reply

They will never top Antonia Thomas and Iwan Rheon's chemistry. Reply

Parent

If someone told me @ the beginning of the show they'd be hooking up, I'd think it was a ridiculous idea and now I'm still not over just how fucking hot and perfect they were. Reply

Parent

iconic Reply

That is seriously one of the hottest sex scenes I've ever seen on TV. Their chemistry was OFF THE CHARTS Reply

Parent

there really was many reasons to not be into them, but i still love them. they had great chemistry and i loved the storyline, despite the plotholes. tho i wish they did better by them in s3 Reply

That body is amazing. I was debating if I wanted to do my second workout but looking at this, hell yeah, I will. Reply

your username <3. that scene legit changed my life. ICONIC. Reply

and I think it's time for me to revisit this scene again. Reply

This scene CHANGED MY LIFE Reply

This is almost certainly going to be terrible Reply

misfits had some amazing music tbh the main reason i watched past season 2, i wonder how they will recreate that aspect Reply

can't wait to see what useless entity will be cast as simon Reply

*googles to see if the son looks like his dad*



...oh Reply

they can stay pressed, they'll never break out into media celebs in the us! Reply

not all actors dream of making it big in the shitshow that's Hollywood, sis. Reply

lmao more like they're rolling their eyes because they know it'll be a complete and utter shitshow Reply

LMAOOO american celebs can barely break out in the us foh Reply

lmaooo Reply

She's gonna be in an American remake of a s. Korean show seaux.... Reply

same man same Reply

i didn't knew Jake Cannavale was an actor Reply

He appeared in a handful of Nurse Jackie episode 5 years ago, that's pretty much it. Reply

...ohhhhh, that really was his son then. Hm. Reply

Jake is the great-grandson of Lena Horne so I'll allow it. Reply

I loved Misfits so I'm not totally NOT here for a reboot but freeform is just horrible so i don't have high expectations. Reply

Did we learn nothing from the Skins remake? Sheesh. Reply

Lol, we said almost the exact same thing. Reply

The Inbetweeners remake was absolute shit as well Reply

I can't get over how Maxxie in the American version was a lesbian woman and she ends up having sex with Tony. Just... why. Reply

This was the first thing I thought, lol! Reply

