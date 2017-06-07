Freeform orders Misfits pilot, cast announced




Freeform has ordered a pilot for Misfits "inspired" by the British series of the same name (it's not a remake, y'all!)

Ashleigh Lathrop wll play Alicia, a spoiled, vapid, middle-class party girl who seems to have three main goals in life: have fun, look hot and get guys.

Tre Hall plays Curtis, a talented and cocky football player with a promising career ahead of him who is used to everything going his way.

Jake Cannavale (son of Bobby Cannavale, so yay nepotism) plays Nathan, a con artist and a thief with a heavily inflated sense of his own attractiveness, intelligence and potential.

Allie MacDonald plays the tough and trashy Kelly who is street smart with a hair-trigger temper and a penchant for beating the crap out of people.

The fifth lead has yet to be cast.

