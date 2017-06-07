Freeform orders Misfits pilot, cast announced
.@FreeformTV gives a pilot order to #Misfits, a supernatural drama inspired by the British series of the same name https://t.co/uAOHml5sVo— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 6, 2017
Freeform has ordered a pilot for Misfits "inspired" by the British series of the same name (it's not a remake, y'all!)
Ashleigh Lathrop wll play Alicia, a spoiled, vapid, middle-class party girl who seems to have three main goals in life: have fun, look hot and get guys.
Tre Hall plays Curtis, a talented and cocky football player with a promising career ahead of him who is used to everything going his way.
Jake Cannavale (son of Bobby Cannavale, so yay nepotism) plays Nathan, a con artist and a thief with a heavily inflated sense of his own attractiveness, intelligence and potential.
Allie MacDonald plays the tough and trashy Kelly who is street smart with a hair-trigger temper and a penchant for beating the crap out of people.
The fifth lead has yet to be cast.
