Ryan Lochte Says He Considered Suicide Following Rio Olympics Scandal



After making up a wild, fake robbery story at the Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte became one of the most loathed athletes on Earth.

"After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world. There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, 'If I go to bed and never wake up, fine.' I was about to hang up my entire life."

"People wanted a reason to hate me,"

