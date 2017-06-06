Ryan Lochte Says He Considered Suicide Following Rio Olympics Scandal
Ryan Lochte says he considered suicide following Rio Olympics scandal https://t.co/x3sH4mPyv3 pic.twitter.com/f0OT98e3fq— Complex (@Complex) June 6, 2017
After making up a wild, fake robbery story at the Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte became one of the most loathed athletes on Earth.
"After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world. There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, 'If I go to bed and never wake up, fine.' I was about to hang up my entire life."
"People wanted a reason to hate me,"
source
PS If you're considering suicide and are in the US, Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the national hotline. Just know you matter, you are wanted, and the world is better because you are in it. <3
