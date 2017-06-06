Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross had an abortion a day before flying to the 2008 Olympics

It's sad she had to consider her sponsor's, church's bullshit etc instead of feeling free to make the choice for herself. Reply

mte

YEP

I totally understand her decision and support any woman's right to make that choice for herself, so this is not a criticism of her choice at all. But when I read this earlier, I was wondering if being pregnant at that early stage would make any difference in her performance?



I've never been pregnant and don't really know how it would affect an athlete's body in the first trimester. I remember Kerri Walsh won gold in beach volleyball when a few weeks pregnant, but maybe it's different for a runner?

Probably not, but I suspect she was thinking further ahead than just that Olympics. A good showing there would launch her career whereas a post-Olympics pregnancy might end it. Reply

I've never been pregnant either, but my friend is right now and she practically experienced morning sickness after the first week....couldn't keep a thing down and was all dehydrated Reply

Serena won the Australian this year during her first trimester. Reply

Not everyone is Serena Reply

And then she had to take time off. The track season is brutal and an OM puts you in contention for a lot of money if you keep racing and winning (Diamond League). Reply

it varies person to person. i was very sick from the 5 days before my period that is often "too soon" to tell. felt like i had the flu the entire first trimester. it shocked me that some women don't know they're pregnant until much further along because i was very lethargic from the jump. Reply

Are you allowed to compete in the Olympics while pregnant? Not sure what their rules are. It might be a liability.



And I'm also not sure if it would show up in any urine tests they performed. Reply

It can help - in the 1st 3 months particularly your body produced more red blood cells, so the body can carry more oxygen to muscles which increases aerobic capacity. & the surge in hormones can increase muscle strength. Obviously this can all be countered if you have bad morning sickness or are very lethargic. But it was rumoured in the 70s & 80s that East German athletes would get pregnant & abort after a couple of months to improve their athletic performance. Reply

my friend got an abortion and for the entire couple weeks or so she was pregnant she was nauseous to the point of barely being able to stand up, throwing up multiple times a day, etc. It probably would've gone away eventually but it was like that right up until the actual appointment so even if she had wanted the child, which she definitely did not, she said she wasn't sure if she would've been able to handle it so now she's decided to never ever carry a biological child lol Reply

"I always harbored some resentment toward Ross. It was our mess-up, but I felt abandoned in the decision. It was like by not saying anything, neither agreeing nor opposing, he kept his conscience clear, but it wasn't fair. We were in it together."



amen. every time i've had a pregnancy scare, i've felt this way. Reply

That part hit me the most. The decision is hard to handle but having the person who's supposed to be by your side not be there for you? Damn. :( Reply

even when you have a long-term partner, being the woman puts you in a uniquely lonely position when it comes to that decision. Reply

This is basically what happened to me. My boyfriend of four years basically disappeared emotionally. I think he just didn't want to put pressure on me one way or the other but I've never felt so abandoned.



Edited at 2017-06-06 08:37 pm (UTC)

I agree but I think it would be much worse to have a man be like "this is what you are going to do and I will not support anything else."



It's weird but I think a lot men feel like if they have a say and you regret the decision that you will blame them forever. And maybe you would. Reply

im still emotionally recovering from getting an abortion last year. its funny, because the child our of wedlock thing was half the reason why I didnt want a kid, but getting an abortion brought a whole other feeling of shame.

that being said, it only reinforced my belief that all women should have access to safe abortions and receive emotional support for it. the nurse that was with me during my abortion made all the difference. she stroked my hair and held my hand. i cant imagine going through that with someone who wasnt trained to perform the procedure, and if the people at the clinic hadnt been so kind and supportive.

sometimes i think about it and i feel really sad, but i dont regret my decision. Reply

there needs to be more support for women that need it and less shame for women that don't imo! i had one a few years ago and don't regret my decision at all, i'm fine talking about it because i'm not ashamed of making the best decision for me and also not bringing a child into the world that i neither wanted nor could provide for. but i know that people want me to feel sad and ashamed, and like i'm a bad person for birth control failing but not wanting a kid.



not having access to safe abortions will not stop people from getting them, it will just make it far more dangerous both physically and mentally. Reply

not having access to safe abortions will not stop people from getting them, it will just make it far more dangerous both physically and mentally.



Amen. It's such a small thing but I am forever grateful for the ultrasound tech just crumpling up the ultrasound image and throwing it away immediately so I didn't have to see it. I can't imagine what it must be like in states where they force you to look at it and then sit with the decision for 24+ hours. Just cruel and unusual laws. Reply

humans of NY went to do profiles in another country, i can't recall... maybe brazil? and spoke to a woman who performed a coat hanger abortion on herself. i was so appreciative of her strength to come forward and talk about it and have that shared globally because people have to understand the undue burden we put on poor women and women of color when we make abortion difficult to access.



i am a privileged person in that no matter what the abortion laws in our country may be i will always have access to travel, access to competent medical personal, and access to safe abortion SOMEWHERE. too many women don't have that access and have to figure out how to travel across the state to seek medical care in a timely enough manner that it fits in the window of legal abortion. it's an often insurmountable hurdle. Reply

people want us to feel sad and ashamed, but I just feel grateful and relieved that I had the access and it was affordable.



fuck stigma. Reply

I'm here if you ever want to talk, bb. I had one about six years ago and I don't think I've ever really emotionally recovered from it - but it has gotten easier. Way less thoughts about "what if?", etc. Like you I don't regret my decision at all but I was in a dark place for a little while afterward. No one prepares you for how much your body physically and mentally prepares for a pregnancy that suddenly is no longer. The adjustment back can be tough.



It will get easier with time. *hugs* Reply

thank you for your candor. i think people speaking about their experiences helps other women in a variety of ways and helps begin to lift that veil of shame so often thrown on women who decide to have abortions.



it's totally alright to feel sad but still know it was the right choice. i am sorry you've felt shame. i'm proud of you for making your best choice and for processing it and trying to heal from it instead of just pushing down the hard emotions that must sometimes bubble up. Reply

I'm sorry bb. I had an abortion a long time ago and I understand why you feel the way you do, but you truly have nothing to be ashamed of. I had some sadness for a while, and to this day like 19 years later there are still certain songs I was listening to at the time that remind me strongly of how unhappy I was during that time that get to me, but the sadness faded and I've never had a regret and as I look back at all that's happened in my life since then, expected and unexpected, I know without a doubt it was the right decision. Like, I got MS a few years ago and it's been so exhausting just to take care of myself, I try to imagine also raising a teenager at the same time? No way would I be able to handle it. Time does help, I promise.



And ia about the safe legal abortion thing -- the counselors at the clinic I went to were wonderful. I was lucky in that there were no nasty protesters outside, too. Reply

There needs to be more discourse about these kinds of feelings, IMO. Anti-choicers hijack the conversation about the not-so-positive feelings you might have after an abortion and try to twist it into "See! Women regret abortions!" but that's not what's actually going on. Feeling horrible after getting an abortion doesn't mean not knowing in your heart that it was the right decision. Reply

If you're interested, Exhale Pro-Voice seems to be a really great resource on post-abortion, supportive, non anti-choice care Reply

Good for her for making that decision and talking about it. Reply

This is brave of her to talk about. Reply

I mean, whenever I hear about someone at the height of a really awesome, time-consuming career, especially an athletic/physical one, becoming pregnant, I'm always [mentally, privately] like "why would you ruin this amazing thing you have going just for THAT?!" Not that one can't ever have a career & a child, but it's certainly going to alter things for at least a while. Like, I couldn't help but think that about Serena (but obviously she's happy about it, so that's great). So if this gal was my personal friend and asked my opinion, I'd say she made the right choice.



But obviously it was more complex than that for her, and it sounds like she was really affected by the shitty stigma we put on women. It's already a tough decision; why do we have to shame women for it while of course giving the guys a total pass?? Sounds like they finally talked it through and are in a better place about it all, but still, ugh. Reply

my thoughts exactly on serena. i often wonder how it's going to change her tennis career even though i keep seeing her snaps on the court so she's still playing likely. Reply

MTE. Sanya is only 32 now so she'd have been in her early 20s then, whereas Serena is 35 now and has basically conquered everything. I think that 15 years and career building is what makes the difference for Serena. Reply

This. Whether or not she plays again, doesn't matter. She's in the history books and will probably earn a salary from Nike just by being a brand ambassador off the courts. This athlete didn't have the means or the clout that Serena has. Reply

I'm glad she's talking about this. It's never an easy topic, but needs to discussed more Reply

damn Reply

I am constantly humbled and have so much respect for women who are open about having an abortion. For me, in our current anti-choice climate, they are some of the bravest people around. Reply

She's really wonderful for being so open about this. She and Allyson Felix are 2 of my fave runners. Reply

Good for her. Hope she does not get much flack for it. Reply

my friend had one and her ex who got her preggo pretty much dipped, i knew he was an ass but i didnt think it would be that level. Reply

This is a sad story. A difficult decision, no doubt. Reply

