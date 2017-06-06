Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross had an abortion a day before flying to the 2008 Olympics
Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross had an abortion a day before flying to the 2008 Olympics: https://t.co/776VBgn2W2 pic.twitter.com/5wT8eJ0ZHT— E! News (@enews) June 6, 2017
"The culmination of a lifetime of work was right before me. In that moment, it seemed like no choice at all. The debate of when life begins swirled through my head, and the veil of a child out of wedlock at the prime of my career seemed unbearable. What would my sponsors, my family, my church, and my fans think of me?"
"Abortion would now forever be a part of my life. A scarlet letter I never thought I'd wear. I was a champion— and not just an ordinary one, but a world-class, record-breaking champion. From the heights of that reality I fell into a depth of despair."
"I always harbored some resentment toward Ross. It was our mess-up, but I felt abandoned in the decision. It was like by not saying anything, neither agreeing nor opposing, he kept his conscience clear, but it wasn't fair. We were in it together."
"He believed that our child in 2008 was a blessing we had rejected by always wanting to be in control."
I've never been pregnant and don't really know how it would affect an athlete's body in the first trimester. I remember Kerri Walsh won gold in beach volleyball when a few weeks pregnant, but maybe it's different for a runner?
And I'm also not sure if it would show up in any urine tests they performed.
amen. every time i've had a pregnancy scare, i've felt this way.
It's weird but I think a lot men feel like if they have a say and you regret the decision that you will blame them forever. And maybe you would.
that being said, it only reinforced my belief that all women should have access to safe abortions and receive emotional support for it. the nurse that was with me during my abortion made all the difference. she stroked my hair and held my hand. i cant imagine going through that with someone who wasnt trained to perform the procedure, and if the people at the clinic hadnt been so kind and supportive.
sometimes i think about it and i feel really sad, but i dont regret my decision.
not having access to safe abortions will not stop people from getting them, it will just make it far more dangerous both physically and mentally.
Amen. It's such a small thing but I am forever grateful for the ultrasound tech just crumpling up the ultrasound image and throwing it away immediately so I didn't have to see it. I can't imagine what it must be like in states where they force you to look at it and then sit with the decision for 24+ hours. Just cruel and unusual laws.
i am a privileged person in that no matter what the abortion laws in our country may be i will always have access to travel, access to competent medical personal, and access to safe abortion SOMEWHERE. too many women don't have that access and have to figure out how to travel across the state to seek medical care in a timely enough manner that it fits in the window of legal abortion. it's an often insurmountable hurdle.
fuck stigma.
It will get easier with time. *hugs*
it's totally alright to feel sad but still know it was the right choice. i am sorry you've felt shame. i'm proud of you for making your best choice and for processing it and trying to heal from it instead of just pushing down the hard emotions that must sometimes bubble up.
And ia about the safe legal abortion thing -- the counselors at the clinic I went to were wonderful. I was lucky in that there were no nasty protesters outside, too.
But obviously it was more complex than that for her, and it sounds like she was really affected by the shitty stigma we put on women. It's already a tough decision; why do we have to shame women for it while of course giving the guys a total pass?? Sounds like they finally talked it through and are in a better place about it all, but still, ugh.