Britney Spears Continues World Domination. Osaka - June 6, 2017 - 3rd show!
Queen Britney continued her world tour today (except, like, last night?) in Osaka!
Only 8 more shows left in her overseas leg of PIECE OF ME!
Next show is on June 10th, in Seoul, South Korea.
Source: 1 2 3 4
sorry mods, forgot to add sources in the first attempt...
I think the only thing I'm missing is the fire in her eyes. During OHT/DWAD, she sort of did the same amount of dancing/strutting. She just did it with a lot more fluidity and passion.
There was a blooper from the second night in Japan, where her mic was left on backstage, and before TTWE, she could be heard saying, "They're horrible! They're not loud at all!" I was like, "Bitch, stfu!" lololol
Poor vegetable 😂
That was what, 15 years ago? Britney is nothing compared to what Beyoncé is TODAY.
Beyoncé is an artist, Britney is An unstable JOKE to everyone
Her sold out shows disagree with you, booboo.
So let's just agree to disagree. Beyonce wouldn't be where she is without her husband and Destiny's Child, and countless other people who helped her. Britney made it on her own. Beyonce doesn't bring the viewers the way Britney does...Britney doesn't change 1-2 words in a song and put herself as a "writer"...I could keep going, but I'll just end it here.
So.
For all of the negative Britney's been through and caused, she still sells out shows and stays humble, and she's a damn legend.
Beyonce may be really successful, but she isn't a legend...so...
Viewers? I'm pretty sure Beyonce's last tour outsold ALL of Britney's tours combined.
And Beyoncé has natural talent sweetie, she can sing, she can dance etc. Britney has NOTHING to offer besides appealing to white gays who are trying to hold on to their youth
Viewers? I'm pretty sure Beyonce's last tour outsold ALL of Britney's tours combined.
i need receipts sis cus i don't believe this to be true
Coming from me, someone who's been to 27 (soon to be 28) of Britney's shows, I'll attest to the fact that young, old, middle-aged people of all ages, and yes, even grown straight men are all fan-girling for Britney.
I'm not saying Beyonce isn't talented, nor am I saying she doesn't have a huge following.
I'm only saying the truth. Beyonce's tours are bigger? Neat. Good for her, and I'm glad. She's talented, and does a good job performing. But don't compare the two, as if somehow Beyonce's ticket sales take away from the fact that Britney is a full blown legend.
Britney always draws a crowd, and she brings the viewers. People want to see her. For whatever reason, whether it's to judge her, talk shit about her, praise her, doesn't matter. Her status is such that she brings the viewers.
And, as I said before, Beyonce got where she is with a LOT of help and stolen credit for hard work done by other people. Britney did it on her own and is somehow still remarkably humble. Therefore, Britney is the Queen. The end.
They have no natural rhythm and on top of that she's lazy so she doesn't even execute basic choreography properly
Girl, please. 2000-2004ney says hello.
She definitely lost her confidence and dances much more awkwardly now, but the girl definitely had (and still has, somewhere in there) rhythm, tyvm.
We're half way thru 2017.
2000-2004 is long gone.
She injured it again in 2004, when she was filming the Outrageous video.
She also twisted her ankle and tore tendons in 2015, when she had to cancel 3-4 shows.
Plus, she wears heels now, and she used to wear flats or boots that had a more stable footing. I blame those damn stilettos she started wearing in 2002-2003. Ugh.
She's looking better, acting goofier, and she's definitely starting to come across as more fun on stage with her Vegas crowds. She's a lot more reserved--I think it's because she has some idea in her mind that she needs to act like Momney all the time. I wish she would let that go. Ugh.
I wish her team wasn't so cheap and made this tour a little different from her Vegas show. But they're probably trying to make a huge profit. I wish I could be her manager...she has the hits and the legacy to do something incredible and deeper. I wish they capitalized more on how insane her story is (without making her feel uncomfortable, obviously).
I mean, she clearly doesn't want to talk about it, or address it at all. She plans on just writing a good book one day, but I wish she would capitalize on the negative. I sure as hell would. I wish she would've kept "Lucky" in there, and that there would've been a backdrop of her rise to fame, and then random photos of her being swarmed by paparazzi, or pictures of her when she was having a rough time. That moment in the show would've brought tears to my eyes.
But, that's not Britney. =/
Her team is all about cheap, easy, and profits. The FFT showed us that.
To be fair, though, I feel like their mindset is probably, "It's just a leg of the same show, so of COURSE it's the same."
I just wish they would've at least sent more props over, and perhaps done a better job of translating the show to a bigger stage. From what I've seen, they cut "Everytime."