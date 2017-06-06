Britney Spears Continues World Domination. Osaka - June 6, 2017 - 3rd show!





Can we start calling her Handsney since that is the only thing she uses to dance with? Reply

She's definitely gotten better from 2011 to now, though.

I think the only thing I'm missing is the fire in her eyes. During OHT/DWAD, she sort of did the same amount of dancing/strutting. She just did it with a lot more fluidity and passion. Reply

She seems worse here than in Vegas. Like no effort at all in the work bitch video. Reply

I feel like she does get kind of nervous in really big venues. I saw crowd shots of this venue, and it's like 20k people, I think? She's performed in front of 100k+ before, but after 3 1/2 years of performing in front of 4k people, I can understand that a HUGE venue with some changes to the show she's used to, would make her a little awkward.

There was a blooper from the second night in Japan, where her mic was left on backstage, and before TTWE, she could be heard saying, "They're horrible! They're not loud at all!" I was like, "Bitch, stfu!" lololol Reply

you stan HARD, respect. Reply

Britney is my Queen. <3 She was the first celebrity I ever met, and she was really nice to me when I was 10 years old, fat, and shy. I'll never forget that, and the times I met her after that, she was just as warm and sweet. I can't stand when people are mean about her, just for the sake of being mean. Reply

you can call her Godney Reply

Kween Reply

It's crazy how much Beyoncé stomped on Britney's neck. Since 2004 Britney started her decay and Beyoncé has gotten bigger and bigger and hasn't even peaked yet



Poor vegetable 😂 Reply

It was awfully nice of Britney to let little old Destiny's Child use her stage as guests to the main event. It was also quite charitable of the Queen to let Beyonce narrate little segments on her. <3 Reply

Sweetie,



That was what, 15 years ago? Britney is nothing compared to what Beyoncé is TODAY.



Beyoncé is an artist, Britney is An unstable JOKE to everyone Reply

Her sold out shows disagree with you, booboo.

So let's just agree to disagree. Beyonce wouldn't be where she is without her husband and Destiny's Child, and countless other people who helped her. Britney made it on her own. Beyonce doesn't bring the viewers the way Britney does...Britney doesn't change 1-2 words in a song and put herself as a "writer"...I could keep going, but I'll just end it here.

So.

For all of the negative Britney's been through and caused, she still sells out shows and stays humble, and she's a damn legend.

Beyonce may be really successful, but she isn't a legend...so...



Beyonce wouldn't be where she is without her husband and Destiny's Child, and countless other people who helped her. Britney made it on her own. Beyonce doesn't bring the viewers the way Britney does...Britney doesn't change 1-2 words in a song and put herself as a "writer"...I could keep going, but I'll just end it here.

So.

For all of the negative Britney's been through and caused, she still sells out shows and stays humble, and she's a damn legend.

Beyonce may be really successful, but she isn't a legend...so...

"Beyonce doesn't bring the viewers the way Britney does"



Viewers? I'm pretty sure Beyonce's last tour outsold ALL of Britney's tours combined.



And Beyoncé has natural talent sweetie, she can sing, she can dance etc. Britney has NOTHING to offer besides appealing to white gays who are trying to hold on to their youth Reply

i'm with you until this



Viewers? I'm pretty sure Beyonce's last tour outsold ALL of Britney's tours combined.



i need receipts sis cus i don't believe this to be true Reply

Because it's not. lol. Reply

Coming from me, someone who's been to 27 (soon to be 28) of Britney's shows, I'll attest to the fact that young, old, middle-aged people of all ages, and yes, even grown straight men are all fan-girling for Britney.

I'm not saying Beyonce isn't talented, nor am I saying she doesn't have a huge following.

I'm only saying the truth. Beyonce's tours are bigger? Neat. Good for her, and I'm glad. She's talented, and does a good job performing. But don't compare the two, as if somehow Beyonce's ticket sales take away from the fact that Britney is a full blown legend.

Britney always draws a crowd, and she brings the viewers. People want to see her. For whatever reason, whether it's to judge her, talk shit about her, praise her, doesn't matter. Her status is such that she brings the viewers.

And, as I said before, Beyonce got where she is with a LOT of help and stolen credit for hard work done by other people. Britney did it on her own and is somehow still remarkably humble. Therefore, Britney is the Queen. The end.



Coming from me, someone who's been to 27 (soon to be 28) of Britney's shows, I'll attest to the fact that young, old, middle-aged people of all ages, and yes, even grown straight men are all fan-girling for Britney.

I'm not saying Beyonce isn't talented, nor am I saying she doesn't have a huge following.

I'm only saying the truth. Beyonce's tours are bigger? Neat. Good for her, and I'm glad. She's talented, and does a good job performing. But don't compare the two, as if somehow Beyonce's ticket sales take away from the fact that Britney is a full blown legend.

Britney always draws a crowd, and she brings the viewers. People want to see her. For whatever reason, whether it's to judge her, talk shit about her, praise her, doesn't matter. Her status is such that she brings the viewers.

And, as I said before, Beyonce got where she is with a LOT of help and stolen credit for hard work done by other people. Britney did it on her own and is somehow still remarkably humble. Therefore, Britney is the Queen. The end.

friend who stomped on you :( Reply

Did she ever injure her hips or legs or something...? Reply

I've read comments saying she can't dance as well in heels so maybe that's why she's so stiff... ? But like, just wear some bomb ass flats instead, then. No one will care if you don't wear heels during a show. Reply

She's white



They have no natural rhythm and on top of that she's lazy so she doesn't even execute basic choreography properly Reply

No natural rhythm?

Girl, please. 2000-2004ney says hello.

She definitely lost her confidence and dances much more awkwardly now, but the girl definitely had (and still has, somewhere in there) rhythm, tyvm. Reply

Sweetie,



We're half way thru 2017.

2000-2004 is long gone.

her knee blew out back in 2003 I think Reply

She injured her knee in like 1999, during the Sometimes video shoot.

She injured it again in 2004, when she was filming the Outrageous video.

She also twisted her ankle and tore tendons in 2015, when she had to cancel 3-4 shows.

Plus, she wears heels now, and she used to wear flats or boots that had a more stable footing. I blame those damn stilettos she started wearing in 2002-2003. Ugh. Reply

I'm not surprised she's stiff then. Reply

She seems extremely stiff which I'm attributing to nerves. Also this show looks really budget. Reply

Barbie lives! 💚 Reply

It's like Britney just has nothing to offer these days. It was never about vocals with her, but what she lacked there she made up for with personality and dancing and performance. Now she doesn't perform/dance well or have any personality. It's sad. Reply

She's looking better, acting goofier, and she's definitely starting to come across as more fun on stage with her Vegas crowds. She's a lot more reserved--I think it's because she has some idea in her mind that she needs to act like Momney all the time. I wish she would let that go. Ugh. Her personality has started to come back. Especially in the last year or so.

Aww I never saw this whole thing! It's adorable, thanks for posting! :) Reply

This was a really cute interview. I still get this extreme uncomfortable vibe that she projects which makes me uncomfortable watching her sometimes, which she didn't use to have. I'm glad she does seem a bit more at ease, it still doesn't feel quite right though imo. Reply

Love my Queen! Reply

thank you, op. I'm so happy to see Britney touring the world again and looking so happy. She seems like she's in a much better place than she was in 2011 during the Femme Fatale Tour.



I wish her team wasn't so cheap and made this tour a little different from her Vegas show. But they're probably trying to make a huge profit. I wish I could be her manager...she has the hits and the legacy to do something incredible and deeper. I wish they capitalized more on how insane her story is (without making her feel uncomfortable, obviously). Reply

