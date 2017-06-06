Jerry Seinfeld Rejects Hugging Kesha in Red Carpet

omg the cringe Reply

Thread

Link

Ok that was hilarious.



He's within his rights to refuse, and he wasn't rude about it. Her fault for picking his racist-enabling ass as an idol really. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm too worried to watch this

the cringe is real right now Reply

Thread

Link

It was worse than I thought because he had to tell her no THREE TIMES before she'd leave him alone and stop stepping into his space. You gotta respect peoples' boundaries man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right! hahah and i mean come on, the man was in the middle of talking to someone. how rude. i hate it when people just try to come in for a hug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my jaw kind of dropped at it lmao it was SO embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My entire body cringed tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's always been an asshole, is this a surprise? Reply

Thread

Link

How does him not wanting to hug a stranger make him an asshole? Just because he's famous doesn't mean he's obligated to touch people he doesn't know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No i'm saying this isn't news cause Seinfeld has never been a 'nice guy'. I never said not wanting to hug someone was rude, it's fine, but it's just not a shock here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he said "no thanks" if he doesn't want to hug her, i don't think he should have to Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I can't stand him, but some people don't like hugs.

It happens.

Reply

Thread

Link

mte. hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that the guard from OITNB? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he gonna become an ONTD boyfriend?? I'm kinda okay with that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol he was so tipsy here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I knew he had potential when I watched him in OITNB but damnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this guy is attractive to you people? i fucking can't Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg a speakeasy gif. I just burned through all of PFK's episodes in like two days. He's a great interviewer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd fuck him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I didn't know who she was, I wouldn't hug her either. My hugs are reserved for people I know. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well if you are public figure in a red carpet. You know you have fans. I understand someone people don't like hugs but like it won't break his arm. That's my opinion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Having fans still doesn't make you obligated. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Actors don't owe their fans anything but a good performance. Full stop. It doesn't matter how many red carpets they do, they're not obligated to hug anyone, sign autographs or pose for pics. All of that is their choice, it's not a requirement. Fans have become way over-entitled. They don't own the celebrity, they can't demand they do anything. js Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, if I was a big celebrity I'd be super wary of touching fans. People are scary af. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm always so confused when people comment with things like this. "Well the person KNEW they had fans so they should have just let them touch them!!" Girl what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, i'm not gonna go around hugging people. but even still that was painfully embarrassing to watch lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



And while I know it was just a TV show, remembering the Seinfeld episode where the Jerry character didn't want to be obligated to "kiss hello", I wouldn't expect him to go around hugging random people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I feel bad for her because how embarrassing, but I don't think anyone should have to hug a stranger if they don't want to. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd never ask someone I don't know but who I am a fan of to hug them. Unless it was a meet and greet or something ... I'd say no too. Reply

Thread

Link

If a stranger came up to me and requested a hug they'd get a strong and solid curve.



Is he supposed to hug everyone that "loves" him?



He said 'no thanks' and that's fair.



You don't owe anyone your personal space or access to your body just to be polite~.



(Like parents who force their kids to hug strangers UGGHH STOP IT.. then they get molested and don't say anything cuz you're giving them mixed signals!!/pet peeve rant they just happen sry) Reply

Thread

Link

Rant on. I agree completely! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia. I am a preschool teacher and show children how to ask if they can give a hug and that they can choose to accept or not. Their body, their choice.



I hate it when parents tell them to hug and/or try to force them to hug me or others goodbye. I clearly tell the adults the kids do not need to hug anyone if they don't want to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. It just teaches them that they can't set boundaries with their bodies. Poor bbs. You sound like a great teacher! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"(Like parents who force their kids to hug strangers UGGHH STOP IT.. then they get molested and don't say anything cuz you're giving them mixed signals!!/pet peeve rant they just happen sry)"



Yeah that is a big problem, I'm glad people are becoming more aware that kids should have rights to their own boundaries and not be forced into physical contact with people just because it's "cute". I remember once my parents bought a gift for their friend's daughter, and her parents tried to get her to give my dad a hug and for whatever reason she really wasn't about it, like she was crying and begging not to have to hug him (lol). my dad got really offended but the whole thing could have been avoided had there not been this expectation for a little girl to have to say more than a polite "thank you" in that situation. like, sure a hug is nice but if she's not into it she's not into it. then you have those weird guys in high school who end every convo with "don't i get a hug?" and because we're raised to feel obligated, that whole cycle of pressured-hugging continues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA, let people have boundaries ffs



Edited at 2017-06-06 07:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree with all of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like parents who force their kids to hug strangers UGGHH STOP IT



For real. I have two stepdaughters - one loves hugging, the other doesn't. So I only hug her if she comes in for one. Not everyone shows affection the same, people! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Went straight to molestation did you?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On the one hand, it's his right. On the other hand, he's a dick so fuck him. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I agree with both of these statements. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is he a dick?

jw, dont know much about him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's notoriously douchey. There was a post about it a while ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thinly veiled mysogyny is part of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My feelings, exactly.



If I were famous, I would hate to have to hug everyone who came up to me and felt entitled (but I would do it anyway just to avoid the cringey awkwardness of refusing - I'm a wimp like that). Jerry is a notorious narcissistic asshole, though, so I really have no sympathy for him in any capacity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, I can see his point Reply

Thread

Link