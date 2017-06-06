Jerry Seinfeld Rejects Hugging Kesha in Red Carpet
LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017
- Kesha and Jerry was at the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center Monday night.
- Jerry was being interviewed by Tommy McFly of DC’s 94.7 and Kesha went up to the comic and requested a hug
- “I’m Kesha I love you so much, can I give you a hug?” Kesha said to the 63-year-old icon. “No thanks,” Seinfeld replied.
- “I don’t who that was,” Seinfeld said before McFly cleared up the confusion.
Source
I mean. Why was he being a b****? She is not dangerous. Have you ever tried to hug someone and get rejected?
He's within his rights to refuse, and he wasn't rude about it. Her fault for picking his racist-enabling ass as an idol really.
the cringe is real right now
It happens.
assuming he's not a rapist due to lack of receipts
And while I know it was just a TV show, remembering the Seinfeld episode where the Jerry character didn't want to be obligated to "kiss hello", I wouldn't expect him to go around hugging random people.
Is he supposed to hug everyone that "loves" him?
He said 'no thanks' and that's fair.
You don't owe anyone your personal space or access to your body just to be polite~.
(Like parents who force their kids to hug strangers UGGHH STOP IT.. then they get molested and don't say anything cuz you're giving them mixed signals!!/pet peeve rant they just happen sry)
I hate it when parents tell them to hug and/or try to force them to hug me or others goodbye. I clearly tell the adults the kids do not need to hug anyone if they don't want to.
Yeah that is a big problem, I'm glad people are becoming more aware that kids should have rights to their own boundaries and not be forced into physical contact with people just because it's "cute". I remember once my parents bought a gift for their friend's daughter, and her parents tried to get her to give my dad a hug and for whatever reason she really wasn't about it, like she was crying and begging not to have to hug him (lol). my dad got really offended but the whole thing could have been avoided had there not been this expectation for a little girl to have to say more than a polite "thank you" in that situation. like, sure a hug is nice but if she's not into it she's not into it. then you have those weird guys in high school who end every convo with "don't i get a hug?" and because we're raised to feel obligated, that whole cycle of pressured-hugging continues.
Edited at 2017-06-06 07:30 pm (UTC)
For real. I have two stepdaughters - one loves hugging, the other doesn't. So I only hug her if she comes in for one. Not everyone shows affection the same, people!
jw, dont know much about him
If I were famous, I would hate to have to hug everyone who came up to me and felt entitled (but I would do it anyway just to avoid the cringey awkwardness of refusing - I'm a wimp like that). Jerry is a notorious narcissistic asshole, though, so I really have no sympathy for him in any capacity.
It can be awkward when it happens but this doesn't make him an asshole. Bodily autonomy. There is zero obligation to hug someone if you wish not to.