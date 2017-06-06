Jerry Seinfeld Rejects Hugging Kesha in Red Carpet




- Kesha and Jerry was at the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center Monday night.
- Jerry was being interviewed by Tommy McFly of DC’s 94.7 and Kesha went up to the comic and requested a hug
- “I’m Kesha I love you so much, can I give you a hug?” Kesha said to the 63-year-old icon. “No thanks,” Seinfeld replied.
- “I don’t who that was,” Seinfeld said before McFly cleared up the confusion.


Source

I mean. Why was he being a b****? She is not dangerous. Have you ever tried to hug someone and get rejected?
  • Current Mood: amused amused
Tagged: , ,