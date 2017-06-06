Little Mix's Jade, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Willam Belli & Courtney Act on the POWER music video set

There are rumors going around that All-Stars 3 is happening sooner than later. I'm so excited. I hope Ru lets Willam come back. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't remember where I read it, but All Stars was already picked up for a third season, and rumor has it that Willam is gonna be part of it, but I honestly doubt it. It would be really entertaining to see her, but I don't think Ru wants her back on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does everyone love Wilam so much? I didn't watch his season but I've seen clips etc and he doesn't look like anything special, I don't get why he's so big with Drag race fans.



I love Alaska, she's kind of overexposed tho. I feel like she's everywhere.



And I'm ready for all stars 3. I'm ready for Kim Chi to come and slay again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they're making AS3 just to give Trixie the crown. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

willam was gold on untucked (S4 was peak untucked imo) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him because he's hilarious and gorgeous. His book gave me my life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Willam bc he doesn't bury kittens alive. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Willam was a hilarious troll on Season 4 especially in Untucked Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The rumour I heard was since AS2 did so well they plan to do All Star season every 2 years instead of 4. They definitely have enough fan favourites to do them more often imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssss the as3 rumored cast list is so good Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jade is truly living her fetish dreams Reply

Thread

Link

everyone on this post has a fetish too for liking the same tv series? stfu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea that's exactly what i said ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know people bitch about girls who love drag but frankly, most of the bullshit/hate the queens have to deal with comes from gay men so maybe that ~fetish~ isn't so bad since there are plenty of genuine fans in that mix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





But Derrick and Pandora have no business being anywhere near Billboard I love Alaska so muuuuchhhhh!!! My all time fav queenBut Derrick and Pandora have no business being anywhere near Billboard #flops Reply

Thread

Link





I laughed so hard because, since when is Derrick a fan favorite? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Alaska on her season (I'm actually rewatching it now and I forgot how much I enjoyed her), but AS2 kind of ruined her for me :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AS2 didn't ruin her for me because she actually knows that she fucked up and did shit that she shouldn't have done and apologized for it. Not like Phi Phi who is still playing victim and blaming the edit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Derrick's still doing her Britney shtick I see 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

It's the only thing she knows how to do. Homegirl gotta get gigs somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's cus she looks like a wreck any time she tries to do something different lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm rewatching season 8 and I had forgotten how bad she is outside of her whole Britney aesthetic thing 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that everyone is tired of seeing Shangela on the show, but I really want Shangie on AS3 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

I think Shangela would be great for AS3. She'd bring it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shangela is mad talented and always brought the drama. But I don't know how she'll be received with this new best friend race thing that's been going on for few seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

enough of best friends race. bring back the drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to Shangie angie <3333 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who invited derrick Reply

Thread

Link

but is this video ever going to be released i wonder Reply

Thread

Link

I hope these new pictures mean that it's coming this or next Friday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they probably figure it's been 84 years, what's another few weeks i guess!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it feels like they've been promoting it for months now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love the AAA girls as a group, even though I don't like Alaska and could care less about Courtney. They seem to make a good team together. Reply

Thread

Link

It warms my heart that they actually seem to love each other. After what Willam went through with Detox and Vicky, it's a good change. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What happened with detox and Vicky ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The only reaction right now: yaaaaas!



Bless this post, thank you OP! Reply

Thread

Link

I haaaaaaate it when Derrick doesn't block his brows and make it arched



Also yesssss the legend that is Mariah Paris Balenciaga. When it's right, it's right



My AS3 cast would be:



- Ongina

- Mariah Balenciaga

- Willam

- Trixie

- Kim Chi

- Sasha Velour

- Trinity Taylor

- Shangela

- Gia Gunn

- Laganja

- Naomi Smalls

- Milk



Edited at 2017-06-06 07:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

*Mariah Paris Successful Balenciaga

put some respect on ha name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trinity Taylor



She can't compete on AS3 because she's gonna win season 9 😉



And I wish Laganja would do it, but she has already said that she doesn't want to do a reality show ever again. Which is understandable because she honestly needs her cannabis to live a normal life and the producers won't let her smoke while doing the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think I could deal with Gia anymore but I am curious to hear more about her training in kubuki Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bowing @ snake queen alaska, I wish she could participate in AS3 just to take down everyone's faves there too Reply

Thread

Link

We're not that lucky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Praying she comes back for AS3 as a judge and eliminates Trixie just to make the Katya/Trixie fans seethe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd be SO here for this, Katya is my queen but I don't like Trixie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Where can I stream all of Drag Race? Hulu? Amazon? Nowhere? I'm WAY late to the game and finally have the time to dedicate to solely watching this gem of a show. Reply

Thread

Link

it is no longer streaming in the US since Viacom has fucked up the rights but S2-S8 i believe are available for purchase on Amazon and iTunes

otherwise extra-legally on primewire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will look at all of those places. Thanks, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

primewire has potato quality Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"solar movie . sc" without the spaces Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesmovies(.)to has all the seasons in HD, including season 1, which is hard to find at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazon prime has s4 -7 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seasons 5-7 and their Untucked seasons (at least 5 and 6, I think 7 is when they switched to Youtube so that might not be there) are on Amazon Prime, and all the other seasons + Untucked are available for purchase there as well.



2-4 used to be on Netflix, but it left years ago :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mariah Balenciaga's beauty is so fucking slept on. Reply

Thread

Link