Little Mix's Jade, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Willam Belli & Courtney Act on the POWER music video set
Exclusive: Here's your first look at @Alaska5000, @willam and @courtneyact in @LittleMix's #Power music video 🙌https://t.co/eGs66E8SWA pic.twitter.com/3AEFEBZx3m— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) June 6, 2017
Jade x the Triple A Girls = #POWER 💥 https://t.co/3jVajhHoxH— Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 6, 2017
LM HQ x pic.twitter.com/LRyCvucPje
BONUS: Willam Belli, Manila Luzon, Mariah Balenciaga, Pandora Boxx and Derrick Barry for Billboard.
Spilling The Tea, Part 1: The queens kiki about Sylvester, Lady Gaga and Dennis Rodman https://t.co/RZQCcuKbrt pic.twitter.com/THXMZWAlMx— billboard (@billboard) June 5, 2017
Check out our drag queen photo shoot and tune in on Mondays throughout June to watch our #SpillingTheTea series https://t.co/AGGkQKvM6H pic.twitter.com/BW0tLhCq68— billboard (@billboard) June 5, 2017
I love Alaska, she's kind of overexposed tho. I feel like she's everywhere.
And I'm ready for all stars 3. I'm ready for Kim Chi to come and slay again!
But Derrick and Pandora have no business being anywhere near Billboard #flops
Bless this post, thank you OP!
Also yesssss the legend that is Mariah Paris Balenciaga. When it's right, it's right
My AS3 cast would be:
- Ongina
- Mariah Balenciaga
- Willam
- Trixie
- Kim Chi
- Sasha Velour
- Trinity Taylor
- Shangela
- Gia Gunn
- Laganja
- Naomi Smalls
- Milk
put some respect on ha name
She can't compete on AS3 because she's gonna win season 9 😉
And I wish Laganja would do it, but she has already said that she doesn't want to do a reality show ever again. Which is understandable because she honestly needs her cannabis to live a normal life and the producers won't let her smoke while doing the show.
