These are the only Pixar movies I haven't watched.

and The Incredibles

You need to fix that right away

never

same to both

I saw this movie for the first time over the weekend and...I didn't get it. I like 99% of animated kids movies but I just didn't get this one at all.

I love all Pixar films except for this one. Never saw Cars 2. Gotta get that little kid $ tho I guess.

Cars was boring and I don't understand how they made a sequel. I'm tired of Pixar doing movies with male protagonists,

They played Cars (& Nemo nd Incredibles) nonstop at the mini mall i used to work at. It's not bad.



I can do w/o the second one.

This opened my eyes to two very important facts: the worldbuilding in Cars should not be examined and Larry the Cable Guy is only pretending to be from the South.

I liked Cars as a one time watch but I don't feel the need to rewatch it ever. The latched on to the annoying characters and blew them up.

Lmao Idc I love the first Cars movie. It gets more criticism than it deserves. The second one was rly wack tho. We'll see how the third one goes.

I am furious that there have been 3 Cars movies since The Incredibles came out and still no sequel.

1. Cars 2 is actual trash and I am upset that my ex made me go see that in the theater. (And fuck Larry the Cable Guy).



2. I'm glad I am not the only person who had serious thoughts about how Carsworld works. Like why would their be traffic cones? If cars evolved that way, why do they need to pave roads....shouldnt they just be able to drive on the ground?



Our current world looks the way it does because humans are the top of the evolution food chain, and have crafted the world we live in. Why would cars craft a world similar to ours? When they don't have opposable thumbs and can roll everywhere. Did they grade everything to it's current topography like we did?



(I'm an architecture nerd who works in transportation so I can't watch this movie too closely)

I used to torment a friend of mine who loves these stinking movies with questions about the car world, heh.

I wonder what the truck would use if he had heartburn...

Do not tell me they worked that into the movie, did they?

Every time I hear Cars 2 mentioned I rage over the Pope Car and the consequences of having a car pope. Was there a car Jesus? WHY IS THERE A POPE?

Cars is the one Pixar franchise I hate. Although Cars land at California Adventure is really well done. Reply

