June 6th, 2017, 07:50 pm theemii Honest Trailers - Cars source Tagged: animation, disney, film
I can do w/o the second one.
2. I'm glad I am not the only person who had serious thoughts about how Carsworld works. Like why would their be traffic cones? If cars evolved that way, why do they need to pave roads....shouldnt they just be able to drive on the ground?
Our current world looks the way it does because humans are the top of the evolution food chain, and have crafted the world we live in. Why would cars craft a world similar to ours? When they don't have opposable thumbs and can roll everywhere. Did they grade everything to it's current topography like we did?
(I'm an architecture nerd who works in transportation so I can't watch this movie too closely)
Do not tell me they worked that into the movie, did they?
Cars is the one Pixar franchise I hate. Although Cars land at California Adventure is really well done.
Also I don't hate the first Cars movie due to having to write a paper in college about that movie for a drama class.
