The Malec kiss, wow, incredible, amazing, etc. I just love how casual it was. That's what I want! Casual hello/goodbye kisses, an arm around the shoulder, just show me you're a damn couple more often.
I am not a fan of the [Spoiler (click to open)]switching bodies trope but hopefully it will just be for one episode.
And same, I hope that plot resolves itself in one episode and that's it.
OKAY. SO. THE MALEC KISS!!!!!! so casual, ordinary, regular...any other word you can think of, i was ECSTATIC. that's how it SHOULD BE! since their romance (while lovely) is nothing more deserving than "regular" tv romantic treatment. gah. i was so happy.
clary's acting just gets better and better, i'm so pleased with her. jace....i want to know if he ever gets to lose the fuckboi haircut? and when he cries...i laugh. i feel bad bc i'm sure the actor is doing his all to show how tormented he is....but it just makes me laugh? although ALEC! parabatai <3 <3.
i love valentine. he's such an ott baddie but it suits the how so well. i love how he switches from sinister dark daddy to evil laughter to screaming in pain. obvs as an adult actor he has way more experience so he brings the gravitas i hope he would.
i was VERY confused with the will/azazel stuff in the beginning. i wasn't sure if it was some sort of glory/ben transition or anything. bc i expected sebastian to show up like he did in the books as a brunette extended family cousin. i'm intrigued about what he's giving to izzy. i wonder if it's helpful to gain their trust or secretly bad stuff. we'll see.
oh, also LMAO @ izzy deep in the throes of the DTs and using her fucking eyelash curler for a full face of makeup to go see raphael. you go girlfriend.
OKAY. the end when they were all screaming in agony? i was cackling like mad. it just looked silly. sorry not sorry!
erm.....maia <3 as always. simon is still a bit of a dud for me. i mean i love him [and the guy playing him] but i'm hoping that now he's a daylighter his story can get interesting?
* Thank you for listening to me and giving me an Alec training scene! I enjoyed the Alec-Jace training, even if it existed mainly for the exposition. In fact I loved the Jalec moments this episode.
* Guess they wrote out Aldetree, Idris sure is the place to send people off off scree.
* Ugh, Climon is the worst and Clary always looks like she's under a love spell around him and super giddy for no reason.
* That evil downworlder has style.
* On the one hand I'm glad they're not brushing Izzy's addiction under the rug, on the other hand, I'm over it and need them to finish it and give her a better storyline. Izzy, as a scientist, how can you just keep taking things without googling them first at least? Stop trusting men offering you 'cures'.
* I LOL'ed at Jace saying the greater demons have names and personality- dude, they all do, just because you don't clock for them, doesn't mean they're not people too.
* Oh hi, Sebastian. So weird seeing him in a different role after I saw him as Odi. Will is already doing a great job, Sebastian seems charming and sincere, reminds me a bit of McAvoy in First Class for some reason, maybe it's the accent. [Spoiler (click to open)] I really wish Jocelyn was still around for the potential Jocelyn-Sebastian dynamic. Hearing his 'my mother loved me, she just had a strange way of showing it' was interesting.
* I guess that peck on the lips was a start at 'normalizing' Malec and letting them be more affectionate. Kinda.
* Valentine was living for the soap opera drama, at least Clary knows quickly and they're not dragging it out.
* Such a roller coaster with Luke's new partner- first I thought she was a love interest, then we find out she's gay, then she's spying on Luke. Luke is still a terrible pack leader and losing members. I can't believe Maia is still loyal to him. Hope he has a decent storyline.
* Simon really sucks at keeping a low profile and a secret.
* The second Valentine said 'help me' I knew they switched places. Couldn't he have said 'it's me Magnus'? I hate when characters speak in a way that's plot convenient. I'm assuming 'Magnus' is gonna just avoid/break up with Alec, can't see him trying to pretend to be him in a relationship with Alec.
Last thing I really appreciated the evil down worlder. He had style and he didn't give a shit about anyone. We need more of his kind on the show
LOL Simon. I liked him at first because he was Jewish, but yeah, he sucks, pun intended.
I liked the Malec kiss, give me more causal intimacy.
Right? The evil downworlder had style, didn't GaF and slayed everyone around him, give me more of that please.
Yes, Sebastian is Clary's missing brother, the one Valentine experimented on with demon blood.
I only have two more episodes to catch up with wynonna earp! I'll be all caught up by the 9th. I'm so excited.
Right? Matt is so damn gorgeous, Emeraude is too. I really like Alec and Izzy, but damn they did Izzy dirty with that addiction storyline, hope they treat her better this half.
Yay, can't wait for you to be caught up so you can party with the rest of us and watch S2 with us live. Let's hope it's a good, fun season.
