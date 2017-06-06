



The Malec kiss, wow, incredible, amazing, etc. I just love how casual it was. That's what I want! Casual hello/goodbye kisses, an arm around the shoulder, just show me you're a damn couple more often.



I am not a fan of the [ Spoiler (click to open) ] switching bodies trope I definitely thought the premier was good, but I'm so over Izzy's drug addiction storyline. GET HER BACK TO BEING A BADASS.The Malec kiss, wow, incredible, amazing, etc. I just love how casual it was. That's what I want! Casual hello/goodbye kisses, an arm around the shoulder, just show me you're a damn couple more often.I am not a fan of thebut hopefully it will just be for one episode. Reply

Thread

Link

Happy to hear that about Malec. The lack of casual affection last year was so annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I reeeaally hope it's a trend for the whole season and beyond. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just said below I wanted more casual Malec and that peck on the lips was a good start. Though it might be a while before we get some more proper Malec, given the episode.



And same, I hope that plot resolves itself in one episode and that's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like the addition of that guy in the gif on the show! He was weird n creepy. I love weird n creepy Reply

Thread

Link

He was weird and creepy, but had a lot of charm to him, which isn't always easy to pull off. I know him from a different role where he played a sweet android, I'm pretty impressed with his range as of now, I think he'll be a scene stealer (with the 'caliber' of acting on the show, that shouldn't be too hard). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

''shady mofo who makes hella good soup''



I don't even watch the show but I love that line! Hope your exams went well bb xx Reply

Thread

Link

The switching bodies trope is so lazy to me. I just hate it so much. Also I can't with Simon's makeup to make him look pale. His lips were making me put balm on mine the whole time he was on screen Reply

Thread

Link

This show is still on!



Also is it a Netflix show? Reply

Thread

Link

it's on Hulu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Netflix nl as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BB! for some reason my mum's cable channels are on east coast time (while the regular broadcast channels are PCT [as we are in socal, they are supposed to be]) so i was actually able to live tweet the episode! i wish i had other ontd shadowhunters to tweet with (since i usually am watching the next morning GMT from europe).



OKAY. SO. THE MALEC KISS!!!!!! so casual, ordinary, regular...any other word you can think of, i was ECSTATIC. that's how it SHOULD BE! since their romance (while lovely) is nothing more deserving than "regular" tv romantic treatment. gah. i was so happy.



clary's acting just gets better and better, i'm so pleased with her. jace....i want to know if he ever gets to lose the fuckboi haircut? and when he cries...i laugh. i feel bad bc i'm sure the actor is doing his all to show how tormented he is....but it just makes me laugh? although ALEC! parabatai <3 <3.



i love valentine. he's such an ott baddie but it suits the how so well. i love how he switches from sinister dark daddy to evil laughter to screaming in pain. obvs as an adult actor he has way more experience so he brings the gravitas i hope he would.



i was VERY confused with the will/azazel stuff in the beginning. i wasn't sure if it was some sort of glory/ben transition or anything. bc i expected sebastian to show up like he did in the books as a brunette extended family cousin. i'm intrigued about what he's giving to izzy. i wonder if it's helpful to gain their trust or secretly bad stuff. we'll see.



oh, also LMAO @ izzy deep in the throes of the DTs and using her fucking eyelash curler for a full face of makeup to go see raphael. you go girlfriend.



OKAY. the end when they were all screaming in agony? i was cackling like mad. it just looked silly. sorry not sorry!



erm.....maia <3 as always. simon is still a bit of a dud for me. i mean i love him [and the guy playing him] but i'm hoping that now he's a daylighter his story can get interesting?





how were your exams!? Reply

Thread

Link

ODI, you prince



I don't know this show >.> hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

i don't watch this but matthew is sf hot Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* Thank you for listening to me and giving me an Alec training scene! I enjoyed the Alec-Jace training, even if it existed mainly for the exposition. In fact I loved the Jalec moments this episode.



* Guess they wrote out Aldetree, Idris sure is the place to send people off off scree.



* Ugh, Climon is the worst and Clary always looks like she's under a love spell around him and super giddy for no reason.



* That evil downworlder has style.



* On the one hand I'm glad they're not brushing Izzy's addiction under the rug, on the other hand, I'm over it and need them to finish it and give her a better storyline. Izzy, as a scientist, how can you just keep taking things without googling them first at least? Stop trusting men offering you 'cures'.



* I LOL'ed at Jace saying the greater demons have names and personality- dude, they all do, just because you don't clock for them, doesn't mean they're not people too.



* Oh hi, Sebastian. So weird seeing him in a different role after I saw him as Odi. Will is already doing a great job, Sebastian seems charming and sincere, reminds me a bit of McAvoy in First Class for some reason, maybe it's the accent. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I really wish Jocelyn was still around for the potential Jocelyn-Sebastian dynamic. Hearing his 'my mother loved me, she just had a strange way of showing it' was interesting.



* I guess that peck on the lips was a start at 'normalizing' Malec and letting them be more affectionate. Kinda.



* Valentine was living for the soap opera drama, at least Clary knows quickly and they're not dragging it out.



* Such a roller coaster with Luke's new partner- first I thought she was a love interest, then we find out she's gay, then she's spying on Luke. Luke is still a terrible pack leader and losing members. I can't believe Maia is still loyal to him. Hope he has a decent storyline.



* Simon really sucks at keeping a low profile and a secret.



* The second Valentine said 'help me' I knew they switched places. Couldn't he have said 'it's me Magnus'? I hate when characters speak in a way that's plot convenient. I'm assuming 'Magnus' is gonna just avoid/break up with Alec, can't see him trying to pretend to be him in a relationship with Alec.

* Thank you for listening to me and giving me an Alec training scene! I enjoyed the Alec-Jace training, even if it existed mainly for the exposition. In fact I loved the Jalec moments this episode.* Guess they wrote out Aldetree, Idris sure is the place to send people off off scree.* Ugh, Climon is the worst and Clary always looks like she's under a love spell around him and super giddy for no reason.* That evil downworlder has style.* On the one hand I'm glad they're not brushing Izzy's addiction under the rug, on the other hand, I'm over it and need them to finish it and give her a better storyline. Izzy, as a scientist, how can you just keep taking things without googling them first at least? Stop trusting men offering you 'cures'.* I LOL'ed at Jace saying the greater demons have names and personality- dude, they all do, just because you don't clock for them, doesn't mean they're not people too.* Oh hi, Sebastian. So weird seeing him in a different role after I saw him as Odi. Will is already doing a great job, Sebastian seems charming and sincere, reminds me a bit of McAvoy in First Class for some reason, maybe it's the accent.* I guess that peck on the lips was a start at 'normalizing' Malec and letting them be more affectionate. Kinda.* Valentine was living for the soap opera drama, at least Clary knows quickly and they're not dragging it out.* Such a roller coaster with Luke's new partner- first I thought she was a love interest, then we find out she's gay, then she's spying on Luke. Luke is still a terrible pack leader and losing members. I can't believe Maia is still loyal to him. Hope he has a decent storyline.* Simon really sucks at keeping a low profile and a secret.* The second Valentine said 'help me' I knew they switched places. Couldn't he have said 'it's me Magnus'? I hate when characters speak in a way that's plot convenient. I'm assuming 'Magnus' is gonna just avoid/break up with Alec, can't see him trying to pretend to be him in a relationship with Alec.







Reply

Thread

Link

Luke is so freaking hot. His storyline with his new partner sucks but IDC I just want to see his face. I need Simon dead. He's such a crappy actor. I've hated him from the very beginning. I loved the malec kiss so much! Wait so Sebastian is Clary's brother irl?

Last thing I really appreciated the evil down worlder. He had style and he didn't give a shit about anyone. We need more of his kind on the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





LOL Simon. I liked him at first because he was Jewish, but yeah, he sucks, pun intended.



I liked the Malec kiss, give me more causal intimacy.



Right? The evil downworlder had style, didn't GaF and slayed everyone around him, give me more of that please.





Define IRL? Real-real life or show-real life?



SPOILER





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Yes, Sebastian is Clary's missing brother, the one Valentine experimented on with demon blood.







Old Spice guy is hot, but he deserves better storylines, so I hope 2B treats Luke better than 2A did.LOL Simon. I liked him at first because he was Jewish, but yeah, he sucks, pun intended.I liked the Malec kiss, give me more causal intimacy.Right? The evil downworlder had style, didn't GaF and slayed everyone around him, give me more of that please.Define IRL? Real-real life or show-real life?SPOILER Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea I meant irl on the show lol. Holy crap I love this storyline (the Sebastian one). I never bothered to think about Clary's real brother. Also it should be illegal to be as hot as Alec is. He and izzy remain my favs.

I only have two more episodes to catch up with wynonna earp! I'll be all caught up by the 9th. I'm so excited. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yeah, I'm not a book reader, but I know some general stuff. In the books Jocelyn is alive (she and Luke even get married) and I think she has a very strained relationship with Sebastian, which I think would have been interesting to explore. But yeah, I'm here for Sebastian and this storyline, I think dude will just get more creepy and weird as it goes on, lol. I don't like the idea that just having demon blood makes him evil or something, so I wonder how the show will approach his character.





Right? Matt is so damn gorgeous, Emeraude is too. I really like Alec and Izzy, but damn they did Izzy dirty with that addiction storyline, hope they treat her better this half.



Yay, can't wait for you to be caught up so you can party with the rest of us and watch S2 with us live. Let's hope it's a good, fun season. Right? Matt is so damn gorgeous, Emeraude is too. I really like Alec and Izzy, but damn they did Izzy dirty with that addiction storyline, hope they treat her better this half.Yay, can't wait for you to be caught up so you can party with the rest of us and watch S2 with us live. Let's hope it's a good, fun season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure it'll be a great season. I feel like such a dork cuz I'm a huge lost girl fan and I would see wynonna Earp pop up as "recommended" after I finished an epi. One night I just gave in and I was like this reminds me so much of lost girl, how weird. Low and behold I looked up the show on Twitter and Emily andras was a writer on both shows... Like duh. Sometimes I genuinely question my sanity.

Do u have a twitter bb? So that I could follow u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I quit Lost Girl at some point. I think around S3? I dunno, but I really enjoyed the show at first and then it progressively went downhill until I couldn't deal with it anymore. Hope that doesn't happen to me with WE. But yeah, the shows have a similar vibe.



Nah, I don't have twitter (yet? who knows), only LJ and Tumblr. I don't even have facebook. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I don't have a Facebook either. Just figured I'd check Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay for you not having facebook either. Maybe one day I'll get twitter, but other than being able to talk to celebs that way, I don't see much appeal in it. I'm not big on short verbal communication, I need to ramble. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep meaning to watch this, I just couldn't get past the first two episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

Unpopular opinion but I love Izzy's addiction storyline. First of all it's HER storyline, it revolves around her and even has other characters supporting her (not just in supporting her as a person but adding to a storyline that's centered around her). Now compare that to Season 1 where her main thing seemed to be to support Alec. Addict!Izzy >>>>> Baddass TM Izzy who ultimately gets no focus. Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of enjoy this storyline as well :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link