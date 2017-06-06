Tala Ashe Joins Legends of Tomorrow Season 3
.@TalaAshe joins the cast of #LegendsofTomorrow as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim-American hacktivist from 2030: https://t.co/sMVZQPV6G8 pic.twitter.com/ypcl8sX4qF— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 6, 2017
From DCLegendsTV:
A Muslim-American woman from the year 2030, Zari lives in a world of contradictions. Technology has brought about incredible change in her future — too bad human nature hasn’t kept pace. Fear, prejudice, and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a “grey hat hacktivist.” A computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude. A woman living a double life who doesn’t realize that she has secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source.
After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm.
Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.
Google gives me nothing on Zari, is she a DC character or not? This show is gonna end up with more OCs than DC characters.
OK so someone said there's a comic character Adrianna Tomaz, who is the most recent version of Isis, 'the mystical hero who wields the power of the Egyptian goddess with whom she shares her name.'
Ummm... That's similar to Hawkgirl and I don't see her going by a code name of Isis these days...
She is, the DCLegendsTV source gives some more comic info. And it says that the Isis part was excluded from the press release so she probably won't go by that.
What are the chances they won't pair up Zari with Ray? They gave him a season off and paired up Nate/Amaya, I hope I'm wrong about Zari being a love interest. Maybe she and Jax could hook up, he could use a storyline/love interest since he tends to get nothing.
Yeaaaaaaaaaaah not surprised she won't be going by Isis, we'll have to see what of her canon backstory they're keeping. Was she a hacktivist in the comics too?
i agree, i loved mari best in the episodes when she was paired with jax...ray in ep 2...and mick (when they didn't have a weird trying to be romantic vibe).
i don't think so. it says on the dclegendstv site that she's like captain marvel or shazam...
Hey, remember when Jax has a thing for a woman (Kendra, Courtney) and then it's completely ignored? Good times.
Amaya, not Mari, lol but yeah, I liked her best with Mick (minus the weird one sided romantic feelings), I don't really remember her dynamic with Ray or Jax, must not have had them together a lot. It's a team, we should be exploring all the dynamics. Ray became such a dudebro when he was with Nate, clearly Nate is just the worst and brings everyone down.
... Well then. Guess it's another DC character with very little resemblance to their comic counterpart. But I'm here for another woman (and WoC) on the team. Not such how exciting a hactivist is, but we'll see.
MY BAD. I have Mari/Megalyn on the brain today. Amaya! I hope they can get Megalyn in for an episode or two and Mari/Amaya can meet. Maybe that's the thing that breaks her and Nate up. It would make for an interesting plot, I think. Amaya is making choices that are changing her lineage's future...she sees/meets Mari and all the good she does as Vixen and how it's disappearing or whatever. And she decides to dump Nate.
I always want to watch this show, but I'm scared of the anger I'll feel when they mention Laurel.
i wish they would use like C-list dc characters in their new roster
and I'm not just saying that because they killed off my favorite character, Thawne.
i feel like they like matt/eobard a lot. i'm sure there's a reverse flash hanging around somewhere in the speedforce. (as long as they don't overuse him like they did with malcolm merlyn)
