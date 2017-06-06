Tala Ashe Joins Legends of Tomorrow Season 3

Is there a reason Amaya isn't listed in the press release? Ugh Nate, I wish he'd leave already.



Google gives me nothing on Zari, is she a DC character or not? This show is gonna end up with more OCs than DC characters.



OK so someone said there's a comic character Adrianna Tomaz, who is the most recent version of Isis, 'the mystical hero who wields the power of the Egyptian goddess with whom she shares her name.'



Ummm... That's similar to Hawkgirl and I don't see her going by a code name of Isis these days...



It was a stupid oversight, I can't find a source but I believe either one of the cast members or Marc confirmed Maisie was returning.



She is, the DCLegendsTV source gives some more comic info. And it says that the Isis part was excluded from the press release so she probably won't go by that.

An oversight, them forgetting she exists, one of the two. They need to break her and Nate up, he's bringing her down with his blandness.



What are the chances they won't pair up Zari with Ray? They gave him a season off and paired up Nate/Amaya, I hope I'm wrong about Zari being a love interest. Maybe she and Jax could hook up, he could use a storyline/love interest since he tends to get nothing.



Yeaaaaaaaaaaah not surprised she won't be going by Isis, we'll have to see what of her canon backstory they're keeping. Was she a hacktivist in the comics too?

prob the second lbr!!!



i agree, i loved mari best in the episodes when she was paired with jax...ray in ep 2...and mick (when they didn't have a weird trying to be romantic vibe).



i don't think so. it says on the dclegendstv site that she's like captain marvel or shazam...

Good chance it's the second one.



Hey, remember when Jax has a thing for a woman (Kendra, Courtney) and then it's completely ignored? Good times.



Amaya, not Mari, lol but yeah, I liked her best with Mick (minus the weird one sided romantic feelings), I don't really remember her dynamic with Ray or Jax, must not have had them together a lot. It's a team, we should be exploring all the dynamics. Ray became such a dudebro when he was with Nate, clearly Nate is just the worst and brings everyone down.



... Well then. Guess it's another DC character with very little resemblance to their comic counterpart. But I'm here for another woman (and WoC) on the team. Not such how exciting a hactivist is, but we'll see.

If anyone should get a love interest, it's Jax.



MY BAD. I have Mari/Megalyn on the brain today. Amaya! I hope they can get Megalyn in for an episode or two and Mari/Amaya can meet. Maybe that's the thing that breaks her and Nate up. It would make for an interesting plot, I think. Amaya is making choices that are changing her lineage's future...she sees/meets Mari and all the good she does as Vixen and how it's disappearing or whatever. And she decides to dump Nate. Reply

Hmmm. As long as the show is as fun as Season 2 and not the incredibly boring dud it was in Season 1, I'm in. The new characters grew on me and I didn't miss the ones that left. Reply

Nice. Can Katrina Law join too?



I always want to watch this show, but I'm scared of the anger I'll feel when they mention Laurel. Reply

confused by this synopsis. mick discovers what? one of the time bureau dudes' bodies? and "Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question" so is rip their enemy (again)? this sounds like he became/is becoming similar like those time dudes they got rid of in s1 because they were too controlling lol Reply

I went to school with her. /csb Reply

give her my condolences for getting cast in this shitty show



can snart randomly pop up in season 3 periodically pls



i wish they would use like C-list dc characters in their new roster Reply

This show is a crap now.



and I'm not just saying that because they killed off my favorite character, Thawne. Reply

he prob not dead lbr



i feel like they like matt/eobard a lot. i'm sure there's a reverse flash hanging around somewhere in the speedforce. (as long as they don't overuse him like they did with malcolm merlyn) Reply

