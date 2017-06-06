ally brooke from fifth harmony is releasing a song just a week after her group dropped their single
#LookAtUsNow coming FRIDAY!!! 👑🔥 @wearelostkings @ASAPferg pic.twitter.com/jtMf6yCpSo— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) June 5, 2017
- ally's new song with lost kings and a$ap ferg is being released this friday
- fifth harmony's new single "down" came out last friday and just like its title it's going down on the charts
- they seem ready to leave the group and go solo
I definitely see them headed the 1D direction where this will be their last album until they go on "hiatus" indefinirely.
It's a shame it's dropping down the iTunes chart so quickly too. Even Karla's song had better longevity.
The girls aren't disbanding anytime soon imo. None of them have the star quality to go solo (expect normani) and I think they know it. These side projects are pretty minimal anyway.
I like Down a lot