ally brooke from fifth harmony is releasing a song just a week after her group dropped their single

Finally heard their new song today and while it is very catchy, it sounds like another song they've already released. Can only do the same sound so many times.



I definitely see them headed the 1D direction where this will be their last album until they go on "hiatus" indefinirely.

I love Down ngl

Good for her. Leave that racist sinking ship of a group behind you short one.

How are Lauren and Normani racist?

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/78 863397.html Lauren and Dinah were just as racist as Camila, they had the exact same comments in their twitter/tumblr but when Camila's went viral they went back and deleted everything. Everyone here conveniently forgets this.

nice icon betch

I just want Normani and LegendALLY to thrive tbh.

NGL Strangers w/ Lauren and Halsey is so good

Such an 80s synth pop bop; I wish Lauren sang all the verses tho. Her voice sounds sexy af and esp compared to Halsey's vocals (at one point as Lauren's verse ends, the production makes it sound like H is singing into a pay phone in a booth, wtf?)

i wish lauren sang the entire song.

it really is, one of the best on the whole album.

Down is a bop and I love Lauren's verse. It's a good song, it's just a very disappointing lead single.



It's a shame it's dropping down the iTunes chart so quickly too. Even Karla's song had better longevity.



The girls aren't disbanding anytime soon imo. None of them have the star quality to go solo (expect normani) and I think they know it. These side projects are pretty minimal anyway.

I see you trying to stir shit, OP.

They need to just disband and let Little Mix shine.

MFTE

LM racist asses don't deserve shit either. We need a new gg

mte

Little Mix wouldn't even shine if there was zero competition.

Why don't they just rush to release their next album and then disband. It's obvious none of them are 100% committed to the group.

this group is a mess

this post title 💀💀💀💀

And 5H stans continue to act like this group is united and loves each other to death lol

Mte

just because they have side projects? lol

Shabba and Work still slap, I ain't listen to asap's last album tho.



Edited at 2017-06-06 06:09 pm (UTC)

LegendALLY is the only one with solo star potential and that's just a #fact !!!!!! 👸🏽

Shes the one that looks like 40 with all that contouring right?

you might be thinking of Dinah

That's Dinahsaur

Shit starting post lmaoooo



I like Down a lot

i'm kind of glad down is flopping cause it's cute but i don't want any more versions of work from home

