Riz Ahmed Shares His Worst Audition

idk if this was my worst job interview or just me being tired of interviewing, but i had a phone interview with a startup in silicon valley. the guy on the phone started the interview talking about how he works super hard, is always on slack on weekends, and the collective group works 60 hours/week on average, though he worked usually closer to 70. so he continues bragging about basically being overworked and then goes, "is that something you'd be interested in?"



and i straight up just said, "no, that's not what i'm looking for." and ended the interview right there.



nothing makes me more annoyed than people glamourizing overworking. i understand working hard, but work/life balance and flexibility are super important to me.

I'd call that a stellar interview. Reply

MTE! I work so I can support myself to have the life I actually want lol. I don't hate my job (it's what I went back to school for) but at the end of the day it's a job and it's a grind and I'm just in it so I can afford to live. People always ask me why I became a paralegal instead of a lawyer and it's because I don't want to be on call for my clients 24/7. My dad is a lawyer and he's 60 and still working until 2AM some days if he's preparing for a trial. No thank you.



I also wish time working and time off was more balanced. I think weekends should always be three days long. Reply

it comes down to whether or not you want to work to live or live to work. Reply

Yesssssss @ three day weekends. We would all be happier people. Reply

Exactly. "Let me stop you right there bud." america glorifies overworking and in the end you will have nothing to show for in besides probably a broken back. Reply

IA. I don't understand why someone would want to work so much. I barely can handle 40 hours a week, fuck. Reply

Good for you. idk why people are suddenly supposed to be attracted to overworking and not having a life outside of work. Fuck that, I need free time to relax. Reply

lol slay Reply

Ikr. I work in an office and so many of my coworkers talk about working really late or checking email on weekends or feeling guilty for not responding while on vacation! People who are like this need a life. Reply

I'm a contractor at a big tech company, and I've gotten that vibe from some people. I'm all for working hard, but not to the point where my job is my whole life and I have nothing else left.



The other day someone was talking about getting Soylent so they don't have to waste time getting food and be productive. If you're looking for a meal replacement so you don't have to waste 15 minutes being out of your seat and away from the screen, you have problems tbh. Reply

yeah, that kind of work culture is rly toxic.



in the animation industry burnout from overwork is a huge problem, but i'm glad that in denmark ppl tend to have a healthier attitude. at the studio i worked, they rly wanted us to try and avoid overtime, and sometimes if i stayed an hour late or so to polish a shot nicely my supervisor would drop by my desk and ask if i'm ok or need s/o else to take some of it off my hands. Reply

I couldn't cope with that. I already have a hard enough time working with the public 40-45 hours a week without becoming completely burned out and misanthropic. Reply

I mean, at least he was honest. Reply

I know someone that constantly posts about being the last one out of the office or staying up to 3am to do work. Then proceeds to post glamour shots of the bay area hashtag blessed. It really is that type of culture. Reply

there's nothing wrong with that answer, who wants to work that much for someone else? Reply

work/life balance is super important to me. when i turn off my phone, i am done. not answering emails till next business day. Reply

ppl who believe in that kind of work/life balance are fucking nuts. go home, enjoy your life. work when you're here but pls, for the love of god, give yourself a break. Reply

remember when he said all minorities are black Reply

lol..riz ahmed said that? Reply

I've never had a bad interview, really, but I've had a few short interviews that I was pretty sure weren't supposed to be short, and that's always frustrating. Like, either they had decided on someone else before I got there, or they decided after seeing me or a minute of talking to me that I wasn't it, and that's just disappointing and feels like a waste of both of our times. Reply

I had an interview that literally lasted 5 minutes and I left feeling so shit because I thought they must have hated me from the get-go, but I ended up getting the job lmao Reply

I had an interview at a place that sounded great on paper, but the owner was downright nasty to me in the interview, critiqued my cover letter, had me do all sorts of tests, and basically told me he'd be a jerk as a boss. I talked to an old boss of mine and she told me to run far away. They offered me the job and I said no. My boss at the job I ended up taking had worked with the guy and told me I'd dodged a bullet. Reply

I once "interviewed" for a busser position at Red Robin, and they basically made me work a shift without pay and never hired me. So... fuck them and their stupid bottomless fries.



That has to be against the law, right? Anyway, all of my interviews have been fine. It's getting past the CV/resume part that's hard for me. Reply

that's super shitty of them! Happened to my brother once at a local teriyaki place, they had him wash dishes for like four hours and then he never heard from them again

An office did that to me too. They had me work a whole day answering phones, sitting in on meetings and taking notes, setting up appointments. And then at the end of the day, he wanted me to come back again to "continue evaluating me". Fuck no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK about my own answer to the OP question but speaking of bad auditions:



lmao someone posted this in another thread recently and I'd never seen it before. now it's one of my favorites. Reply

i had a job interview for a receptionist where the guy interviewing me gave me really weird/creepy vibes. he kept fidgeting in his seat...almost grinding? ugh idek. Then he stopped the interview to go chit chat w a colleague he saw walk by the door.



i got several calls for a second interview but i ignored them lol

This story makes me cringe and laugh when he tells it lol



I haven't hadn't horrible interviews but I'm tired of interviewing. Silicon Valley is too competitive. 😕 i had one interview where I talked to 5 different people over 3 hours and I still didn't get the job. The weirdest interview I had was where a recruiting intern did the phone screen but couldn't answer my questions bc duh he's an intern who doesn't know anything about the position. I obviously didn't get the position 🙄 Really tempted to post on their Glassdoor page about it. Reply

3 hours, damn that is awful Reply

It was! I don't like the idea of a panel interview, but at this rate they might as well have done that since they all asked me the same questions, and I got more tired as the day went on. I'm still bummed about that one since I really loved the company. Reply

I would post on Glassdoor for sure. Interns shouldn't be handling interviews at all. Reply

riz should've been nick Reply

went for a customer service job right out of university - didn't know how to talk on phones like a true millenial



one of the interview stages was a practice calls where they put you in a room with a phone and see how you handle it. i just completely blanked and was talking such gibberish that they had to cut it short cos i think they were embarrassed for me lol



Edited at 2017-06-06 05:31 pm (UTC)

Hah, same! For me it was a day long interview and I had the sense that they were really impressed with my first half, like they took me out to lunch and started asking me about salary expectations and stuff. Then came the phone part and they were just like welp thank you for coming. :\



I occasionally wonder what my life would have looked like now if I had gotten that job (it was in a big city in a different country), but I would have sucked at it so probably for the best. Reply

Damn, I would kill it at doing a practice call, I'm really good at answering phones. Reply

oh yeah I mean now, 5 years later I would kill it. the job was shit tho so I dodged a bullet Reply

When I worked at an answering service, more than one caller told me they thought I was a recording at first. I didn't know whether to take it as a compliment lmao. Reply

My worst job interview lasted 2 minutes.



The guy barely looked at me, asked me what I did, and what I knew about his company (Only could reiterate the basics. They called me the night before for the interview). Then he was like...lol bye. I drove over an hour for that interview. The only thing that made me feel better was 30 seconds after I reached my car, I saw the next candidate leaving the building.



Dude was a total ass. I STILL see that job position open and it's been like nine months. Reply

My worst interview was for an attorney job where one of the other people interviewing for the job had the same first name as me and had, prior to law school, worked for a Big 4 accounting firm. The interviewer opened the interview with "What was it like working as a at and I didn't know what to do so I stupidly joked, "I wish that was my resume." Reply

Haha oh no! Reply

lmaooooo I feel for you sis but that's hilarious Reply

In hindsight it is super funny, I agree. I ended up with a job that was a better fit, anyway, so it worked out in the end. Reply

my worst job interview was for a bartending job.. normally my Korean is good and I'm outgoing at interviews but i was so nervous because I really needed the money so i studied and rehearsed and practiced so hard that forgot literally everything the moment I went in and it was so humiliating because when we were setting it up iwas talking fine so i think he thought i was tricking him somehow.. it was so embarrassing



one week later I had an interview at a different bar down the street and I was so hungover i thought I was gonna die but the boss didnt even interview me he just looked me up and down and said he was desperate when could i start... of course lol Reply

i landed an interview at a hot startup and the person who had coordinated everything and was supposed to interview me ended up being on vacation when i showed up on the scheduled day and time.



her coworkers weren't expecting me and weren't sure what to do, so they half-assed a last minute interview for me. which lasted SIX HOURS.



they ended up offering me the job but it was so unorganized i knew i couldnt work there lol Reply

six hours???



what? why? how? Reply

it was mostly me sitting around waiting b/c they were trying to squeeze me in to already packed schedules. i felt so uncomfortable lol. they didnt really have a place to put me, so they stuck me in a conference room until i was kicked out by the group who had it booked, then i had to wait in the kitchen...... Reply

Parent

I don't think I would ever work at a start up again unless they paid me an insane amount of money. That kind of disorganization is pretty common and they overwork you and expect you to be stoked about it. Reply

I've known interviews that had all day conference agendas (i.e. Dean searches at a university) that lasted 6 or more hours, but that's a whole different story. Making you wait so long and having that level of disorganization is all kinds of wrong. *hugs* bb. Reply

Ugh my worst interview still haunts me when I'm trying to fall asleep at night. They did one of those 'say the first thing that comes to your mind when I say something' games and they said "Microsoft Excel" and my response was "Ew." I hate myself so much sometimes. Reply

Lmaoooooooo Reply

lmaooooo. omg I'm sorry but that's hilarious. Reply

LMAOOOOOOO Reply

Honestly I can relate to the pain that is Microsoft Excel, so I don't blame your gut response. That made me laugh. I hope you're in a better place, bb. <3 Reply

fdakjfnalkf Reply

I remember one interview they asked me, "What animal would you be?"

Me: "...a cat?"

Them: "Why?"

Me: "...I...I like cats?"



I didn't get the job. Reply

lol I love this, I would've hired you. Reply

lmao.. they should have hired you for being honest wtf Reply

