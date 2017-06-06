Riz Ahmed Shares His Worst Audition
Riz Ahmed tells Elisabeth Moss about his worst audition ever | #ActorsOnActors presented by @ShutterstockNow https://t.co/69LRTWFaAb pic.twitter.com/HiMKEM0Hgd— Variety (@Variety) June 6, 2017
"Riz Ahmed told Elisabeth Moss that the worst audition he ever had was for “Slumdog Millionaire,” when he got so aggressive that he ripped director Danny Boyle’s shirt."
Source
ONDT, what was your worst job interview?
and i straight up just said, "no, that's not what i'm looking for." and ended the interview right there.
nothing makes me more annoyed than people glamourizing overworking. i understand working hard, but work/life balance and flexibility are super important to me.
I also wish time working and time off was more balanced. I think weekends should always be three days long.
The other day someone was talking about getting Soylent so they don't have to waste time getting food and be productive. If you're looking for a meal replacement so you don't have to waste 15 minutes being out of your seat and away from the screen, you have problems tbh.
in the animation industry burnout from overwork is a huge problem, but i'm glad that in denmark ppl tend to have a healthier attitude. at the studio i worked, they rly wanted us to try and avoid overtime, and sometimes if i stayed an hour late or so to polish a shot nicely my supervisor would drop by my desk and ask if i'm ok or need s/o else to take some of it off my hands.
That has to be against the law, right? Anyway, all of my interviews have been fine. It's getting past the CV/resume part that's hard for me.
i got several calls for a second interview but i ignored them lol
I haven't hadn't horrible interviews but I'm tired of interviewing. Silicon Valley is too competitive. 😕 i had one interview where I talked to 5 different people over 3 hours and I still didn't get the job. The weirdest interview I had was where a recruiting intern did the phone screen but couldn't answer my questions bc duh he's an intern who doesn't know anything about the position. I obviously didn't get the position 🙄 Really tempted to post on their Glassdoor page about it.
one of the interview stages was a practice calls where they put you in a room with a phone and see how you handle it. i just completely blanked and was talking such gibberish that they had to cut it short cos i think they were embarrassed for me lol
I occasionally wonder what my life would have looked like now if I had gotten that job (it was in a big city in a different country), but I would have sucked at it so probably for the best.
The guy barely looked at me, asked me what I did, and what I knew about his company (Only could reiterate the basics. They called me the night before for the interview). Then he was like...lol bye. I drove over an hour for that interview. The only thing that made me feel better was 30 seconds after I reached my car, I saw the next candidate leaving the building.
Dude was a total ass. I STILL see that job position open and it's been like nine months.
one week later I had an interview at a different bar down the street and I was so hungover i thought I was gonna die but the boss didnt even interview me he just looked me up and down and said he was desperate when could i start... of course lol
her coworkers weren't expecting me and weren't sure what to do, so they half-assed a last minute interview for me. which lasted SIX HOURS.
they ended up offering me the job but it was so unorganized i knew i couldnt work there lol
what? why? how?
Me: "...a cat?"
Them: "Why?"
Me: "...I...I like cats?"
I didn't get the job.