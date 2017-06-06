George and Amal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander
#BREAKING: A boy and a girl! George and Amal Clooney's twins have arrived! https://t.co/bUMA8tEgCA pic.twitter.com/Z4dM2X2hq0— People Magazine (@people) June 6, 2017
George and Amal welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, this morning. According to George's rep, Amal and the twins are happy and healthy, and he's "sedated and should recover in a few days".
Source
And normal nice names I really like Ella.
Are Bey and Jay next?
I wonder if Nicole Kidman made another bet with him 😂
I also wonder if Tina fey and Amy poehler sent him congrats hahaha
I want a boy and girl twins that'd be perfect .. one shot
i'm not crazy about ella, but they're both solid names
My inspiration came from a girl on the Bad Girls Club as well... lol
Edited at 2017-06-06 05:32 pm (UTC)
for girls, i love Lily, Isabella and Amaya/Maya.
I love gender neutral names.
Edited at 2017-06-06 05:28 pm (UTC)
I like the names Joëlle, Maxine and Andrée so far. Can't think of many male french names I like though.
Edited at 2017-06-06 05:30 pm (UTC)
I like Noah and Liam for boys, but they're so common right now. I've also like Jack, but my cousin has an Ex named Jack, and I'm sure there'd by drama, and it's pretty common too. I like Nathaniel, but my sisters ex is named Nathan.
I dunno what I'd choose for a boy because I don't want to choose the name of any children my family and friends have.
Edited at 2017-06-06 05:54 pm (UTC)
if i were to have kids, i'd adopt so no need to worry about names. but i love girls with traditionally male names. any way to get them a foot in the door later in life. there's a male version of my name that i'd probably use cause why the fuck not.
Sabrina (Welsh, Arabic, Hindi), Alma (Arabic, Aramaic, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Latin, Spanish, Turkish)
Taran (Celtic, Sanskrit), Idris (Welsh, Arabic)
I love Kit but I really don't like Christopher (it's also the name of my sister's abusive ex-boyfriend) and I kinda just want to name a boy whatever I want and then call him Kit. I know several people with nicknames they use all the time that have no or only tangential connection to their birth certificate names. Shrug.
For boys: Julian (Jude), Elliot, Alexander, Theodore
I named my kids in alphabetical order for some reason and in planning to have my 4th I want to break the "tradition" but feel kind of bad about doing so.
cute names!