George and Amal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander

cute names

Yay congratulations to them! Never thought I'd see the day George Clooney would become a dad.

no kidding. no wonder hes sedated. he cant believe it either

LOL

Why is he sedated? Shock? Lol

Lmfao

LMAO

lmao

yeah, it didn't really seem like he wanted kids but idk her so congrats to him

mte proof we're living in bizarro world

All it took was the love of an internationally-acclaimed human rights lawyer who is also stunningly beautiful.

Ikr. I love it. He went from frequently ontd-ridiculed long time bachelor as if that was a crime .... to married and father of twins.



And normal nice names I really like Ella.

I wonder what changed his mind. Those names are cute though.



Are Bey and Jay next?

whenever an older guy suddenly has kids I always assume they had that all too common "but who will carry on my legacy?!" midlife crisis and decide kids might be worth it afterall

I remember reading that he said he had not remarried because he respected the institution and didn't feel like he could do it right and that applied to being a husband but also a father. It seems he was content to look after his career and date long term g/f. I guess when you meet the right person it all clicks into place.

I wonder if Nicole Kidman made another bet with him 😂
I also wonder if Tina fey and Amy poehler sent him congrats hahaha



I wonder if Nicole Kidman made another bet with him 😂

I also wonder if Tina fey and Amy poehler sent him congrats hahaha Reply

Cute!

I want a boy and girl twins that'd be perfect .. one shot Reply

I thought that was always the best way to do it. One shot and close up shop.

Aww, congrats <3

baby names post, anyone? lol



i'm not crazy about ella, but they're both solid names Reply

Pretty simple names with me. Our son's name is James (husband is a Metallica fan lol). For a second one we were thinking Robyn for a girl. Luke and Stanley are possibilities for a boy.

Yessss @ Robyn.

i love james and robyn! i also like cute old man names like stanley lol

at least you didn't name your son hetfield. i know a pearl jam fan who named his son vedder....

I like the name James too. I would be tempted to call the kid Jimmy though. idk, just makes me think of the White Stripes.

I like old fashioned names. If I have kids my top two names are Lydia for a girl and Ezra for a boy.

Alexander is actually what I have picked out for a boy. I know it's pretty common but I've just always liked the name. For girls I actually have a lot of different names lol I guess we'll see whenever I have kids

ooh baby name posts are my fave here

I just came to a revelation of what I would want my daughter to be named after never having a name picked out. Sayyora.



My inspiration came from a girl on the Bad Girls Club as well... lol







Edited at 2017-06-06 05:32 pm (UTC)

my favorite name is rowan for a boy or girl and it's a family name. i've got pretty basic taste. graham, caroline, james, eleanor, lyla.

for boys I like Sebastian and James. For girls I like Alexandria, Marina, and Summer.

i love the name Alexander, and my mom's last name is Henry, so i'd like to use that as a possible middle name.

for girls, i love Lily, Isabella and Amaya/Maya.



for girls, i love Lily, Isabella and Amaya/Maya. Reply

My two boys are Conner and Luke and our new baby is Johanna but goes by JJ. I didn't get to use my favorite names but all their news suit them, I think :) If I ever had another girl (which I won't) she'd probably be an Emily.

At the top of my head,River,Forrest, Rooney, Rowan, Valentina, Theodore(idk if I'd name my kids Theo because I think it's a nickname), Ezra.

I love gender neutral names.



I love gender neutral names.



Edited at 2017-06-06 05:28 pm (UTC)

I like Noah if i ever have a kid/boy which at this point feel like having a godson is enough

My family has had a tradition of giving the females french names. The past few generations have been: Lucille, Marie, Rachelle, Camille...



I like the names Joëlle, Maxine and Andrée so far. Can't think of many male french names I like though.



Edited at 2017-06-06 05:30 pm (UTC)

My boy name is Layne... girl name maybe Carey or Camille. Probably never growing a person in my uterus though so I will just keep pushing those names on my friend's babies.

For a boy, husband and I have Elliott James (miiight change to Elliott David) picked out. For girl, our #1 pick is Norah Josephine, but we also love Viola Marie and either Rosalie Rey or Rosalie Jane.

scarlett for a girl, altho i'm never having kids lol

Cecilia Felicity has been my girls name choice for 18 years. Also really like Eleanor.



I like Noah and Liam for boys, but they're so common right now. I've also like Jack, but my cousin has an Ex named Jack, and I'm sure there'd by drama, and it's pretty common too. I like Nathaniel, but my sisters ex is named Nathan. Reply

the kids i'm probably never having would the same treatment almost everyone in my family got: very polish name on the birth certificate and going by a nickname for the rest of their life

My picks for girls are Charlotte, Elizabeth and Caitlin. For boys...I'm less sure. Jake, maybe, as it was my late brother's nickname.



I dunno what I'd choose for a boy because I don't want to choose the name of any children my family and friends have. Reply

I'm never having kids, but I like the name Liliana for a girl and Sebastian for a boy.

i love classic-sounding names. claire and diana are my top choices for girls. i really like emma and elizabeth for names, too, but they're so popular it'd be too intense. for boys...i don't care as much lmao i don't even see myself with male kids but if it ever happened i like david the best.



Edited at 2017-06-06 05:54 pm (UTC)

my brother was almost named alexander but my mom changed it to his middle name, which worked out because it's a popular name in his age range so there were a lot of alex s, alex b, alex j, in his classes.



if i were to have kids, i'd adopt so no need to worry about names. but i love girls with traditionally male names. any way to get them a foot in the door later in life. there's a male version of my name that i'd probably use cause why the fuck not. Reply

not having kids, but if i did i would name them after my friends, who are smart and kind (and, luckily, have normal names lol).

No idea for boy's names but my girl's name pick is Gwendolen (or Gwendolyn) Sophia. Not that we're having kids in the next few years.

I like Willa and August for girls, Weston and Henry (Hank) for boys.

Selah for a girl!

Frida, Hilda and Emil for first names and I like Elisa for second name, it's a family name (great grandmothers name, my mom and cousin have variants of it as their name).

aisling regina/regina aisling

I like names with different meanings in different languages.

Sabrina (Welsh, Arabic, Hindi), Alma (Arabic, Aramaic, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Latin, Spanish, Turkish)

Taran (Celtic, Sanskrit), Idris (Welsh, Arabic) Reply

No idea if I'll ever have kids but a girl would definitely be Zelda and for boys recently I've been thinking Cyril or Ferdinand.



I love Kit but I really don't like Christopher (it's also the name of my sister's abusive ex-boyfriend) and I kinda just want to name a boy whatever I want and then call him Kit. I know several people with nicknames they use all the time that have no or only tangential connection to their birth certificate names. Shrug. Reply

yikes @ some of the names in this thread.....

I love the name Odette for a girl and Peter for a boy.

Hm. I like Charlotte, Cecily and Felicity for a girl. I kind of like the name Reed for a boy. It would have been my name, had I been a boy.

For girls: Eleanor (call her L

For boys: Julian (Jude), Elliot, Alexander, Theodore Reply

I love their names! Congratulations to them. Reply

What refreshingly normal names Reply

Aw, congrats to them! Reply

Everyone raced to submit this one. I forgot they were even expecting. Reply

I actually just googled them like a week ago to see if she was actually pregnant or if it was a weird dream I had lol. They laid really low during the pregnancy. Reply

Oh my god, America is on a new show?! I missed this. Is it any good? Reply

I like those names. Reply

basic ass names but congrats Reply

having basic names is better than being called sailor, pilot inspector, audio science, spurgeon, dream... Reply

ita Reply

Don't forget the young sis Apple! Reply

no its not lmao Reply

Oh what cute names!



I named my kids in alphabetical order for some reason and in planning to have my 4th I want to break the "tradition" but feel kind of bad about doing so. Reply

My sis did that and ended up doing it with 4 & 5's middle names (mostly cause her husband just HAD to name their twins after himself) Reply

So many nice names with a D (?), just keep on alphabettin' gurl! Reply

aw lol that statement



cute names! Reply

why did George need to be sedated???? miracle of birth too much for him? Reply

