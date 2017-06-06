ONTD Roundup

Happy Tuesday, ONTD! Reply

My dog is at the groomer and I miss her. I hope she's doing OK. She didn't eat breakfast this morning so I'm sure her tummy is grumbling. I have a doggie donut for her when she gets home.

cute!!!!!!!!!!!!! i miss having a dog. we'd go on so many adventures.

She's my world. <3

Is the cute, white fluffy one? Awww lil pup. I bet she's gonna look so good when she's done 😎



Also I love dog versions of pastries (not to eat obviously lmao), they're just so cute.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS. IT'S THIS THURSDAY. 10 AM EASTERN. MARK YOUR CALENDARS. IT'S THIS THURSDAY. 10 AM EASTERN.

y'all act like Comey ain't as fucked up as the rest of them.

It's meant to be ironic, sis.

I hate the Comey is our savior attitude but I hope we do get new incriminating info abt Trump, but am not holding my breath since there's still an investigation going on

lol mte im over this comey stanning (not from oc but in general)

My ass isn't waking up at 7, so I'll catch the cliff notes from ONTD when I get into work

if only they'd stayed true to the pilot and didn't get up their own asses. sigh.

someone gets killed by a boomerang

a fucking boomerang

holy shit it's a good video but so long...

lmaoooo, my friend tweeted this -- and she used to be the most hardcore stan! She was one of the "John & Sherlock are definitely going to be together in canon" people! In no universe do I have the attention span to watch the entire thing, but what I saw was p funny.

i watched this yesterday! it's so good.

i've been applying to jobs lately. most of the places i've applied to have turned out to be scams, but now a few legit interviews are trickling in!!!! including at a matchmaking company which i think would be hilariously amazing.

good luck!

good luck! Hope you find something amazing!!!

leftover pasta, coffee, and a mango / banana / coconut smoothie.

egg sandwich

strawberry mini wheats

I'm about to have some cereal

cereal, coffee

i had oatmeal. it's 11 am here.

I had a croissant and half a banana at like 5:00 am at La Guardia airport lol.

coffee and a donut ~__~ i need to make some granola and go back to ~eating clean~

coffee and a banana

Cream cheese, toast, tomatoes and coffee.

Inari

Oatmeal

coffee as usj

I had toast with blueberry jam.

green juice

I had a bagel with cream cheese and lox.

Chocolate croissant

tbd. i have grilled leftovers.

harvest bowl from sweetgreen. it's kale, wild rice, sweet potato, apple, almond, goat cheese, roasted chicken, and a vinaigrette.

some sort of cold instant noodle. I can't read the package since it's in japanese.

Probably Jimmy Johns 😕

Cheese tamales and white cheddar Pirates Booty

custom sweetgreen salad

Peanut butter sandwich, orange, cookies. By the way, I'm 12.

Probably egg sandwiches. Not many options lately lol.

leftovers (shepherd's pie)

Spicy Thai fried rice and I'm in heaven omg

Waiting to see if my boss is getting me lunch, if not I brought frozen hatch chile mac & cheese from trader joes mmmmm...

I had three store bought chunky chicken salad wraps with some of my homemade hummus in two. Plus some chips.

i'm waiting for my fiance to get off the damn phone so we can go to panera!!!!!

I "made" gyros. Got the meat at Trader Joe's, put on some pico de gallo and tzatziki sauce on a wheat pita

I just want it to be the weekend so I can get some sunshine, I can't take the multiple cloudy/rainy days in a row. Temperature doesn't affect me but a gloom does.

I hate back and forth weather. I need to move somewhere where the weather remains the same for more than two days at a time.

it's June but it feels like April based off this gloomy ass weather we've been having here in Toronto

This weather is the worst. I thought it was finally sandal season for good. It's gonna warm up tomorrow though.

ugh, yeah. I'm sick of the rainy weather we've been having in Toronto lately.

Srsly. I'm so over the rain and overcast

the rain is so welcome here rn. not only do we need it, but i can't deal with these 90+ days with no cloud coverage.

it's sunny but so cold over here. sol de invierno we call it. it shines but it doens't warm you

oh no pic.twitter.com/3VoxxPoRW7 — darth:™ (@darth) June 5, 2017

I always post pup tweets but here's one for you cat lovers ok.

omg his little paws waving <3

omgggg water biscuits 😻 😻 😻

I wish my cat had been this little when I adopted her so I could get her used to water - she's a menace at bath time.

is your cat indoors or outdoors?



i honestly.. never give my cat a bath unless its a desperate situation and she's an indoor cat

Parent

I can't handle the cute

....why tho :/

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG Wet cats normally look like rodent demons, but this is the cutest thing ever. Man, I love black cats.

omg it looks like a bb bat with those ears. In a cute way!

Omg. :') I miss when my baby was this small

had to explain why i was cooing at work





worth it

family mess

omg that face Reply

poor sophia Reply

http://pcff.convio.net/site/TR/Events/S RFD_14?px=1225636&pg=personal&fr_id=1558



I set a small, but helpful goal of only $200 and I'm 25% of the way there! If you can donate at least the min of $10, I would reeeeeally appreciate it so much!





**Canadian ontders: your donation would be tax-deductible!



If not - it's totally alright! You can just tell me how your day was/is going :D WHAT ARE YOU EATING SIS Hi, ontd! My dad and I are gonna be a part of a fundraiser for prostate cancer this Saturday, and we're trying to get some sponsors to help contribute. I don't normally attend stuff like this, because I find a lot of it to be kind of sketchy and I question really hard where the money ends up, but a very good friend of mine is a massive part of this and I know she wouldn't be if it smelled fishy.If not - it's totally alright! You can just tell me how your day was/is going :D WHAT ARE YOU EATING SIS Reply

I'm thinking of quitting my job. My boss has been an asshole to me recently (swearing included) and being paid so little doesnt motivate me to tolerate that Reply

as a secretary, I am super versed on the stress fits of managers etc. they are awful, but I've learned to try and see how meaninful they really are - sometimes they just want to scream and swear at whatever is wrong, for whatever reason, and they it's gone and they're back to normal. if they are aware of this problem, they know that whatever they decided in that moment needs to be reviewed, sometimes I even disconsider some stuff they requested or commented when they're angry.



but sometimes, it's the person's personality - and that's when you need to consider changing jobs. I've witnessed dozens of situations like that and knew that it wasnt who the person was, it was just too much pressure and tension from above. specially if they're men, they are the absolute worse in managing their emotions.



tldr, think carefully about it Reply

that's just his personality. With his employees he is plain rude, i mean my first day at work he called me to ask me: what the fuck are you doing? Maybe i'm just accustomed to really professional work environments after working at a school. But when your boss need to swear every time he talks to his employees, it gets pretty tiring.



I love the office, we all are girls around 22 to 30 so it is pretty friendly... until our boss arrives.

Reply

Try to find something else before you quit. Reply

It's my birthday! I'm trying to stay positive! I love my cats! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday! Reply

gemini ya heerrr Reply

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! Reply

Gemini to Gemini--- have a great day sis! Reply

happy birthday!! your cats are lucky to have you! Reply

Happy birthday! Cats are great. :D Reply

Happy birthday!! Cats are the best!!! (currently cuddling mine) Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday love! Your kitties are presh (and getting so big)! Reply

happy bday! :) treat yoself~ Reply

happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday fellow gemini! mine is on sunday. stay fab Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

happy birthday!!! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

http://www.instagram.com/mcachicago , http://www.instagram.com/takashipom



Going with a ~new friend~ and hope he doesn't think this is a date but I might have to clarify with him idk idk I'll see. Gonna see the new Takashi Murakami exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago today! Exciteddd. It looks wild: http://mcachicago.org/Exhibitions/2 017/Takashi-Murakami-The-Octopus-Eats-It s-Own-Leg Going with a ~new friend~ and hope he doesn't think this is a date but I might have to clarify with him idk idk I'll see. Reply

omgggg i hope it comes to my city but i doubt it :'( i have been waiting for the kusama exhibit to come to toronto for what feels like 3 years ugh



have fun! Reply

Thanks bb! And omg I'd die to see Kusama Reply

Ahhh this comment reminds me I need to get on it! A Kusama exhibit is coming to my local museum on June 30th!! Almost there! Reply

Parent

