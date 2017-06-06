[politics] macron:bottle

The View thinks that 45's tweets are contradicting his travel ban


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It ain't no View if we don't talk about 45 and his goddamn tweets. They go over his tweets saying that it's a travel ban. While his surrogates are saying that it's not a travel ban. Mr. Contradiction was at full force. Sunny thinks he doesn't understand his own executive orders. Jed calls out 45 IS A MESS.

They talk about 45's insanity towards the Mayor of London. The panel is angered that people are listening to fucking 45's fucking tweets. It's the world we live in. They should watch the clip of the Mayor of London talking about the attack.



Remember it's #CSPANANDCOMEY this Thursday!!! I made a GIF for it.

