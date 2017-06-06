The View thinks that 45's tweets are contradicting his travel ban

The guy in the gif behind Comey does not blink at all. FFS! Reply

neither does comey in the gif Reply

I have the video open that I clipped. 2 seconds they don't blink. Reply

+the girl moving her head and the girl behind ha Reply

Adds to the intensity of it all. Reply

Lizard people! Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO, I LOVE this GIF, OP! CNN is calling it the "D.C. Super Bowl" and have a countdown clock running - 45 hours to go! Reply

I like



ALSO ROSENSTEIN TOMORROW! I SHOULD MAKE A GIF FOR HIM TOO!



I like

ALSO ROSENSTEIN TOMORROW! I SHOULD MAKE A GIF FOR HIM TOO!

I NEED TO STACK UP ON COMEY GIFS! It's on GIPHY. SO IT CAN BE REUSED.I like #CSPANANDCOMEY as most of the time it's #CSPANANDCHILL ALSO ROSENSTEIN TOMORROW! I SHOULD MAKE A GIF FOR HIM TOO!I NEED TO STACK UP ON COMEY GIFS!

I made this one on GIPHY because I felt HRC's exasperated face was appropriate to the situation:

I was working on one in Photoshop where I took a GIF from Drake's "Started from the Bottom" video and put I put "Started from her E-mails, now we're here" but I'm not sure if people will actually *get* that it's meant to be ironic and in no way supportive of his actions regarding anything other than writing juicy Memos about Trump. Reply

that is so sad.gif tbh.. 45 hours??? Why does american news treat everything like entertainment Reply

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Reply

I hate that he essentially justifies delusions of the right wing conspiracy theorists. Reply

That's pretty much the worst fucking part of his twitter. I don't mind when he incriminates himself but ugh I get chills when he propagates those theories reposts from Breitbart/InfoWars/Drudge. Reply

This girl at work believes him and says everything is fake news. I just don't understand Reply

Please neeever stop using social media!

He stirs his own shit, he's gonna be live tweeting his impeachment hearings Reply

oh i thought this was a parody

what a fuckin joke Reply

lmao go for it bro, I'm not even mad anymore Reply

No, I hate your social media for the same reason I refuse to follow my dad on Facebook: I don't want to have to listen to the ramblings of an old fart. Reply

It's a sad world when I have the president muted on social media. Reply

lol this ass, the media wants him to KEEP tweeting Reply

Omg how embarrassing. It's like when your parents say you can't date when you're in fifth grade and you dramatically fling yourself on your bed and scream, "You can't keep me from my true love!!" He is in love with acting like the MSM is keeping him from his fans. Reply

They love it sis. Reply

he got us there. covfefe really is the most honest unfiltered message ever. Reply

I want him to keep using it because his tweets keep coming back to haunt him lol Reply

What time is the Comey hearing? I am tuning in for this Reply

10 AM EST. Reply

Ty James Reply

set for 10am eastern Reply

That would be 7am Pacific Standard Time, right? Reply

that's when my shift starts. maybe I'll throw myself under the next box avalanche. Reply

I thought you meant the terrorist incident in Paris and was confused. So much has been happening :(((((( Reply

White nationalist in the Bay Area kills Black man. This can happen anywhere in America. Trump emboldening racists to act out violently. https://t.co/SkGQa1kv92 — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) June 6, 2017





The impossible situation teachers find themselves in when their classroom bullies use Trump's words https://t.co/Fwas5iBnh6 — jessica testa (@jtes) June 6, 2017





I love this bot btw



I love this bot btw

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/6qhm9ibZRR — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 6, 2017







Edited at 2017-06-06 04:12 pm (UTC) I don't even think we have a president tbh. At this point that's how I view the country. Trump has the majority and he still can't govern. Republicans can't govern. Every single day he continues to harm the country and the world.I love this bot btw

i truly don't understand why the GOP isn't actively trying to oust him because they would gain even more power

i am not pleased at the line of succession but that first tweet and the way his cult of personality inspires hate crimes and his inability to address tragedy with any kind of tact, among many many other things is why i want him gone Reply

I agree with you. I know the GOP doesn't care about anything but themselves but they would find it easier if he was not in power. I don't know what they're doing. Reply

yep, they look like fools (more than usual, I should clarify...) Reply

One thing I've learned during this whole process is that the Republican Party is not full of evil schemers like I imagined, just a bunch of idiots and cowards. Reply

I get what you mean, it feels like Trump and his fanbase have taken over the country by some bizarre military coup and is leaving the US to rot by the wayside while everyone else is just scrambling trying to figure out how to get things back to normal



Edited at 2017-06-06 04:15 pm (UTC)

Is that mocked up tweet statement a tacit admission that he relied on Russia to win the WH? Reply

that teacher article. i remember the ad hillary's team ran addressing this very issue. his supporters are trash. Reply

Trump is ruining everything and it's disgusting. Reply

I wish more people would grasp that it's not just a fucking Tweet - it is an official statement by the President of the United States. Reply

I've felt mostly numb to everything lately, but that article about the bullying in schools has me in tears. His poison has spread to everyone. That part about how those kids will be able to vote in the next election sent chills up my spine.



I feel for the teachers who are struggling to deal with this mess. My senior English teacher was instrumental in shaping my political views back in high school. Coming from a family of Republicans, she was one of the only liberal voices in my life, and that influence was SO fucking important. I never agreed with my family, and she showed me it was okay to speak up and openly dissent. I'm eternally grateful for that. Reply

Jed is a mess as well Reply

Trump will live-tweet during testimony of former FBI Director James Comey: report https://t.co/EwKyRybvbQ pic.twitter.com/J1l4shHK1J — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 6, 2017





OMG, Bob Costa reports that in lieu of "war room," Trump intends to be "his own messenger" and will tweet WHILE Comey testifies. /1 — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) June 6, 2017





Trump's going to implicate himself further and send the lawyers he has left to an early grave. Trump's going to implicate himself further and send the lawyers he has left to an early grave. Reply

i hope we get covfefe 2: electric boogaloo except this time it's the real deal Reply

WHAT A MESS!!!!! Reply

For real??? Like...they can literally use any Tweet he puts out while Comey testifies and introduce it as new evidence and get Comey's response to it. I just... JESUS FUCK. Reply

It genuinely feels as though we are witnessing his nervous breakdown in real time. Reply

That is going to be the most epic mess. I will be both outraged and entertained, I'm sure Reply

So Trump is willing to dig his own grave then...interesting... Reply

Live Tweeting a Testimony that is expected to be incredibly damning of him like it's a season finale or some shit. I'm all in favor of 45 digging his own grave with all the incessant tweeting and lying and contradicting himself he does. The sooner the better (though still not soon enough). I really just cannot wrap my head around it. He really needs to shut the fuck up. A lot of his problems would not have exacerbated themselves nearly anywhere as much as they have if he just didn't say anything and let those around him do the damage control. I suppose I should consider myself lucky that I can't begin to understand his mix of delusion, stupidity and narcissism? It hurts my brain to try and understand.

Reply

he's going to destroy himself, which is great!





he literally can't shut up/stop typing his inane thoughts Reply

His idiocy seems to top itself every day, it's amazing Reply

wow. lol Reply

Does he not have anything else to do...like his fucking job.



This man is fucking useless, and now I feel like he is tanking America's standing in the world so he has less shit to do. Reply

lmao goddamn, I'm definitely watching this live then Reply

omg i'm cackling, what a fuckign dumbass Reply

Lol lordy. This is gonna be a hot fucking mess. Reply

LMAO I think I'm not going to the office tomorrow Reply

My favorite article of the morning ^_^ Reply

Is there gonna be an ONTD live post that morning? Reply

I'm going to make one. Hopefully it gets approved. Because I think The View might get bumped for this. Reply

you're the hero we need <3 Reply

You are appreciated. You are loved. Reply

THANK YOU <3

you are light Reply

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017





We get it, you won the election. Too bad this isn't the Super Bowl and the presidency isn't just about "winning". We get it, you won the election. Too bad this isn't the Super Bowl and the presidency isn't just about "winning". Reply

Yeah, he relied on Russian hackers, Republican gerrymandering, and voter suppression policies to win. Reply

And that's that on that. Reply

Honestly shocked he didn't say "would of" Reply

Parent

We are witnessing Donald Trump's emotional breakdown. Usually I don't take pleasure in mental health struggles but this time I am CACKLING.

hasuffer.gif Reply

Comey Thursday should be a national holiday tbh. I demand it. Reply

I don't understand Joy's point about the Harvard students. There was no comedy in their statements. It was all grossness, as Sunny pointed out. I'm mad at her for making me agree with Jed, damn it. Reply

lately i've been more mad at whoopi than jed. Reply

I've been mad at both, honestly. They're both been showing their tushes. Reply

