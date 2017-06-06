The View thinks that 45's tweets are contradicting his travel ban

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg Today's 🔥 topics: It ain't no View if we don't talk about 45 and his goddamn tweets. They go over his tweets saying that it's a travel ban. While his surrogates are saying that it's not a travel ban. Mr. Contradiction was at full force. Sunny thinks he doesn't understand his own executive orders. Jed calls out 45 IS A MESS.
They talk about 45's insanity towards the Mayor of London. The panel is angered that people are listening to fucking 45's fucking tweets. It's the world we live in. They should watch the clip of the Mayor of London talking about the attack.
I like #CSPANANDCOMEY as most of the time it's #CSPANANDCHILL.
ALSO ROSENSTEIN TOMORROW! I SHOULD MAKE A GIF FOR HIM TOO!
I NEED TO STACK UP ON COMEY GIFS!
I was working on one in Photoshop where I took a GIF from Drake's "Started from the Bottom" video and put I put "Started from her E-mails, now we're here" but I'm not sure if people will actually *get* that it's meant to be ironic and in no way supportive of his actions regarding anything other than writing juicy Memos about Trump.
He stirs his own shit, he's gonna be live tweeting his impeachment hearings
what a fuckin joke
Meanwhile in T***pland, they're still contending with dumpster fire after dumpster fire. And that makes me feel good!
-Four top law firms turned down requests to represent Trump
-James Comey hearing is Washington's Super Bowl
-Trump was furious over Sessions's recusal
-Top-Secret NSA Report Details Russian Hacking Effort Days Before 2016 Election
I love this bot btw
i am not pleased at the line of succession but that first tweet and the way his cult of personality inspires hate crimes and his inability to address tragedy with any kind of tact, among many many other things is why i want him gone
I feel for the teachers who are struggling to deal with this mess. My senior English teacher was instrumental in shaping my political views back in high school. Coming from a family of Republicans, she was one of the only liberal voices in my life, and that influence was SO fucking important. I never agreed with my family, and she showed me it was okay to speak up and openly dissent. I'm eternally grateful for that.
I wish I could take the day off lmao
Trump's going to implicate himself further and send the lawyers he has left to an early grave.
he literally can't shut up/stop typing his inane thoughts
This man is fucking useless, and now I feel like he is tanking America's standing in the world so he has less shit to do.
We get it, you won the election. Too bad this isn't the Super Bowl and the presidency isn't just about "winning".
And also, did their high schools not warn them that acting like a jackass could get their offers rescinded? I know mine did. This isn't a new thing, so I don't know what recourse their parents think they have.