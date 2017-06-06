The Original Firefly Is Getting an American, Live-Action TV Series. Yay...

Keanu as every character Reply

no one else can play spike other than a young louis garrel. and since he isnt young anymore, its a no deal Reply

oh shit okay yeah that's acceptable Reply

He really is irl Spike. Reply

no ty Reply

So they can cast a potato for every role? no thanks Reply

Exactly. This is literally the worst possible (entertainment) news. I've never been this depressed. They're going to fucking ruin it. Why can't they just leave it the hell alone!!!! Reply

i've never even finished this and i don't want this. Reply

MTE Spike. Reply

girl bye!! i dont even fuk with anime but i stan bebop, i own the dvd boxset Reply

no clue why i haven't watched it yet even tho i loved Samurai Champloo

idk, maybe it could be good? at least they're sticking with smth with a more international cast of characters vs the Americanized Death Note Reply

is really fun and enjoyable, also the music is superb Reply

I looove Samurai Champloo <3 iconic. Let's unleash hell if they americanized it for a live action tv show or movie. Mmkay? <333 Reply

Why?? The dub was already perfect. The anime already contained Western sensibilities and stylization. Do we really want bad CGI dogfights in space? Will they actually have jazz in the soundtrack? I have so many questions. Reply

no soil & pimp sessions, no me! Reply

Right? I'm struggling to see how they could do the source material without doing a shot-for-shot remake. I mean, we're in the Golden Age of television and all, but this producer's made Prison Break and Aquarius??? I don't trust it! Reply

S1 of Prison Break is amazing and S2 is good tho ! Reply

I was thinking more in terms of production. Those shows had very limited settings, and we're talking about a Sci-Fi action series with very rich backdrops. I'm wracking my brain trying to think of a show that comes close to that scope. Reply

The Expanse is doing something like this, but it doesn't have the huge planet-bound cityscapes that CB had... Reply

A fellow soil & pimp fan?? :D



I had the joy and privilege of seeing them perform (and Shiina Ringo made a surprise appearance!) it was one of the most fun concerts I've ever been to Reply

i dont understand.. is this gonna be an american production?



i'm tentatively here for this pending more information. so many interesting heavy genre adaptations on the horizon 🙏🙏🙏 Reply

why do they keep trying it with these western live-action anime adaptations. none of them have been successful lmfao Reply

Keanu or kill the project Reply

Agreed Reply

I'm mad. I thought firefly was getting a reboot based on the title alone. Firefly is one of my favorite shows ever. Reply

Leave me alone :( Reply

Ohhh they are going to fuck this up so badly. Reply

Wasn't a live action movie in the talks like years ago? With everyone eyeing Keanu? Reply

Keanu was cast as Spike, IIRC. But that project has been dead for years. Reply

I think you could make a great Cowboy Bebop-esque film, but never an actual Cowboy Bebop film. Everything about the series -- animation, story, characters, dubbing, dialogue, action, music -- works so perfectly together that I think leaving out one piece will make the whole thing feel lacking. I don't see why they don't just "Perfect Blue > Black Swan" it, considering what just happened with GIS

Does this mean that live-action Evangelion is going to resurrect from development hell next?? Reply



Does this mean that live-action Evangelion is going to resurrect from development hell next?? Reply

NO!!! Leave this alone! Fuck, everything doesn't need to be touched. Let it sit in the vacuum of perfection. Please God, let this idea die. Reply

my teenage heart doesn't know what to do between this post and the Moulin Rouge one, two of my all-time faves.



i just can't really imagine this live action. i think it'd be better to do something in the same universe ... ? with the joke being they keep missing spike. i could get behind seeing faye a time or two.



idk, i have a lot of complicated thoughts.



Edited at 2017-06-06 04:40 pm (UTC) Reply

But that would require imagination and effort... Reply

ayup Reply

And I am not sure how to process through this, I'm not ready for this. God knows I need this and literally everything Cyberpunk but NOT THIS WAY. I'm scared. They gonna fuck this up. I'm scared.... I am shook. I wish I could unsee this news, because now it's stuck in my head. Trust no one!!! Reply

Please leave one of my favorite anime adaptations alone. Spike deserves to roundhouse kick this possibility into oblivion. Reply

Keanu. He still looks young enough. Reply

no thank u



i'm not like huge into anime but i do rly like cowboy bebop Reply

jesus christ almighty Reply

Fuck No



I watched fan made Benedict Cumberbatch as Spike Spiegel accidentally .. Gross .lol





Edited at 2017-06-06 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

PUT IT BACK Reply

Kolten Jensenさん(@budadub)がシェアした投稿 - 2017 3月 22 9:25午前 PDT





Edited at 2017-06-06 06:29 pm (UTC) Reply

well hello... Reply

