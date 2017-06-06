The Original Firefly Is Getting an American, Live-Action TV Series. Yay...
Cowboy Bebop is getting an American, live-action TV series: https://t.co/dX2fNnRs4H pic.twitter.com/QIyOWcAlp3— io9 (@io9) June 6, 2017
- Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios is partnering with Midnight Radio to produce Cowboy Bebop for television with the blessing of Sunrise.
- No news about casting or production has been announced as of yet.
[Synopsis]In the year 2071, humanity has colonized several of the planets and moons of the solar system leaving the now uninhabitable surface of planet Earth behind. The Inter Solar System Police attempts to keep peace in the galaxy, aided in part by outlaw bounty hunters, referred to as "Cowboys". The ragtag team aboard the spaceship Bebop are two such individuals.
Mellow and carefree Spike Spiegel is balanced by his boisterous, pragmatic partner Jet Black as the pair makes a living chasing bounties and collecting rewards. Thrown off course by the addition of new members that they meet in their travels—Ein, a genetically engineered, highly intelligent Welsh Corgi; femme fatale Faye Valentine, an enigmatic trickster with memory loss; and the strange computer whiz kid Edward Wong—the crew embarks on thrilling adventures that unravel each member's dark and mysterious past little by little.
Well-balanced with high-density action and light-hearted comedy, Cowboy Bebop is a space Western classic and an homage to the smooth and improvised music it is named after.
Are you excited?!
Who you would you cast?
idk, maybe it could be good? at least they're sticking with smth with a more international cast of characters vs the Americanized Death Note
I had the joy and privilege of seeing them perform (and Shiina Ringo made a surprise appearance!) it was one of the most fun concerts I've ever been to
i'm tentatively here for this pending more information. so many interesting heavy genre adaptations on the horizon 🙏🙏🙏
I'm mad. I thought firefly was getting a reboot based on the title alone.
Firefly is one of my favorite shows ever.
Leave me alone :(
Does this mean that live-action Evangelion is going to resurrect from development hell next??
i just can't really imagine this live action. i think it'd be better to do something in the same universe ... ? with the joke being they keep missing spike. i could get behind seeing faye a time or two.
idk, i have a lot of complicated thoughts.
Edited at 2017-06-06 04:40 pm (UTC)
i'm not like huge into anime but i do rly like cowboy bebop
I watched fan made Benedict Cumberbatch as Spike Spiegel accidentally .. Gross .lol
Edited at 2017-06-06 06:01 pm (UTC)
I want him as Spike
Edited at 2017-06-06 06:29 pm (UTC)
Re: I want him as Spike
well hello...
BUT I am NHF them possibly white-washing Faye because I just have a feeling that's what they'll do (god forbid having an asian-woman as the female lead).