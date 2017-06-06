Bill Skarsgård says he made child extras cry on the set of 'It'

I just have to say that the original was fucking terrible. I know it's a cult classic, but wow. Reply

I dont't think it's much of a cult classic, I think it's liked for Tim Curry as Pennywise but the rest of it is rubbish Reply

Tim just made me laugh as Pennywise. The whole thing was so bizarre. My husband and I still don't understand that weird spider creature that he turned into or whatever. Lol Reply

It's still remembered over twenty years later, a lot of people have fond memories of it. Reply

Part 1 was good, the second not so much. Reply

You just have to keep what year it was + the fact that it was a TV movie in mind when you watch it. Reply

I loved the first half of the original when they were kids, but got really bored during the second half. I feel like when people talk about how great IT was, they're referring to the first half. That felt like true horror. The second half felt like a weird fantasy movie starring adults with bad hair. Reply

Yeah I don't think I'd find it scary now that I'm not seven. Reply

That was kind of your job, though?



Honestly, I side-eye any parent that would sign their kid up to take part in this movie. Reply

some kids are sturdy, like the "intrigued" kids he described, so those parents did nothing wrong imo



but if you know you have a sensitive child, that it super gross. a bit of cash isn't worth the trauma Reply

I was terrified of Pennywise when I was a kid, so I get why those kids started crying. Reply

man those kids would have shit themselves if they had to deal with tim curry pennywise

this guy is nothing compared to him Reply

You're giving Tim Curry too much credit. Dude wasn't scary at ALL in that movie. Reply

when you're a kid like me when i saw it

he was scary as fuck

he was so creepy that all the actors avoided him while filming Reply

i just can't be scared of clowns. They do nothing for me. Reply

me too lol Reply

Same, but they always seem to come out during Halloween now, standing outside random places with balloons and signs saying free hugs and I'm always like FUCK NO. Reply

tbf I'd be that way with anyone in a costume..... Reply

i work in haunted houses sometimes and i'm generally desensitized to horror so it really fascinates me when people are so scared of stuff like clowns. this one woman came thru who would just scream and cry at the sight of a clown and so we "kidnapped" her ahead of time and locked her in a dark room with one covered in uv paint (it was r18 and fairly immersive). she came back for the next one we did too ! Reply

lol same



is the clown fear an american thing? bc it's not much of a thing where i grew up in europe, and i remember being puzzled when kids in american tv shows would be scared of clowns all the time. Reply

Same. I know someone who is so ott afraid of them and is constantly talking about it, it's annoying tbh. Reply

Same, I find it all a bit overhyped now lol, like it's become the thing these days for everyone to bond over fear of clowns Reply

i'm dressing up as the sport costumed version of miss trunchbull at a con in two weeks and i can't wait to make children cry for once. Reply

That is the coolest (and terrifying) costume ever. Plus you'll be comfy! (If a bit too warm.) Reply

I feel like in situations like these you have the kids in the room while they're putting on his makeup or something and/or you have him talk to them normally while in makeup. It's pretty cruel to do this to kids. Reply

That's what i thought too. If you are dealing with child actors who are going to be seen the character for the first time you'll want to have them meet the person before they have their makeup and if possible be there while they are putting it on. Reply

this adaptation looks good tbh. i liked the trailer. fuck some of the wack shit that happens in that book tho, jesus christ stephen king. Reply

Like the child orgy? Yeah. Reply

that's the one! Reply

Ok, i laughed at this. I'm horrible. Reply

your icon isn't tho<3 Reply

did anyone ask for this remake? i have no desire to see IT again. Reply

I try to reread It every few years and this year I'm listening to the audiobook. It's really good so far, but I'm kind of wondering how long it will take me to complete. Reply

I started the audiobook about a week ago and I'm 18 hours in. "Only" 27 more hours to go!! Reply

I just checked and I've got 36 left! Jesus Reply

Is the audiobook scary? Like do they do creepy voices and stuff? I've read the novel a few times and I always scare myself just reading it lmao. Reply

I just finished the audiobook and for the most part I enjoyed it. Steven Webber did a really good job Also, I know what time it was set in, but the amount of racial slurs got really annoying after awhile. Reply

It took me six weeks of listening to it daily on my commute lol... I took a 2 month break for the holidays because it seemed wrong to listen to that during Christmas. But six active weeks Reply

I've never seen the original IT so maybe this remake will do it for me! Reply

Speaking of scary stuff, I recently got into true crime/serial killers etc but MY GOD going through some tags on tumblr is fucking disturbing. There's like straight up Bundy/Dahmer/Columbine shooters worship going on. I've had to tap out because I couldn't bear it. Reply

every time i see pictures from this, i can't believe they cast cameron monaghan and then i remember they didn't. Reply

