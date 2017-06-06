Bill Skarsgård says he made child extras cry on the set of 'It'
Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård revealed the following in an interview.
'It's a really weird thing to go, "If I succeed at doing what I'm trying to do with this character, I'll traumatize kids." On set, I wasn't very friendly or goofy. I tried to maintain some sort of weirdness about the character, at least when I was in all the makeup. At one point, they set up this entire scene, and these kids come in, and none of them have seen me yet. Their parents have brought them in, these little extras, right? And then I come out as Pennywise, and these kids—young, normal kids—I saw the reaction that they had. Some of them were really intrigued, but some couldn't look at me, and some were shaking. This one kid started crying. He started to cry and the director yelled, "Action!" And when they say "action," I am completely in character. So some of these kids got terrified and started to cry in the middle of the take, and then I realized, "Holy shit. What am I doing? What is this? This is horrible..." But then we cut, and obviously I was all, "Hey, I'm sorry. This is pretend."'
Source
Honestly, I side-eye any parent that would sign their kid up to take part in this movie.
but if you know you have a sensitive child, that it super gross. a bit of cash isn't worth the trauma
this guy is nothing compared to him
he was scary as fuck
he was so creepy that all the actors avoided him while filming
is the clown fear an american thing? bc it's not much of a thing where i grew up in europe, and i remember being puzzled when kids in american tv shows would be scared of clowns all the time.