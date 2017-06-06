In "Who Asked for This?" News - Johnny Depp Stars in Japanese Beer Commercial

beer? call me when he does lipstick for men Reply

lmao so glad this is the first post Reply

he might as well do dermablend and denture commercials he's so caked over and paper-clipped together any more to hide his decades of substance abuse. pity. Reply

already spent his POTC check? Reply

who asked for this?

His accountant hahahahaha to pay his bills Reply

more like his drug dealer! Reply

lol his sommelier too! Reply

lol mte Reply

LMFAO i saw these all over the trains in Tokyo... honestly couldn't even recognize him. Reply

Lmao fuck Johnny Depp. Reply

Celebs doing commercials oversees for a good paycheck is a tale as old as time though lol Reply

let the children live Reply

let the summer children live. jk. what does that even mean? lol Reply

He barely looks conscious. Reply

Maybe not the best idea to have an alcoholic be your spokesperson? Reply

op actors of all kinds do japanese commercials

like tommy lee jones Reply

I live here but don't watch a lot of TV, so this one really stuck out to me. Miranda Kerr does some tea/handbags and others already mentioned Tommy Lee Jones and Justin Bieber. Reply

a beer is more appropriate for him than a fragrance ad tbqh Reply

lmao! that's so true! I always look at those Dior ads of his and think "but this man does not look like he smells good" Reply

mmmmm luv me some algae, cheap wine and grease smell Reply

i remember seeing bieber ads in april when i was in tokyo and being like why?? i think it was for a phone company. Reply

His Japanese was so lolzy Reply

he's still in softbank commercials Reply

Why would I want to drink a beer that would make me a broke alcoholic



just thinking about that video with him and Amber in their kitchen still terrifies me Reply

That's a potent ass beer. I'm actually inclined to try it, for research purposes. Reply

Lots os western celebrities are in Japanese commercials.

That's how the white guy from men in black makes his money. Reply

TLJ's Boss Coffee cms are legendary. Reply

YES~♡ I love them.I would like to see him in a Softbank commercial too.



Even Leonardo DiCaprio does commercials for some liquor brand. Reply

Unless he chokes to death on it I don't care. Reply

that article about his insane expenses was a trip. hope he goes broke. and i don't need to keep seeing his bland ass daughter in fashion ads either - stay in school and become a dentist or something henny Reply

Her fame and Kylie Jenner's are really a sign of the times. Both girls are boring as shit and have 0 charisma, but because teen girls find them pretty in their IG selfies they have careers ;U Reply

