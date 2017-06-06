In "Who Asked for This?" News - Johnny Depp Stars in Japanese Beer Commercial

Perhaps a follow up to this post about his missing millions...

I saw this commercial the other day. It's for Asahi Super Dry Beer featuring Japanese rocker/actor Masaharu Fukuyama and Johnny Depp.


It was filmed in LA and is apparently the first time that Depp has appeared in a commercial for a Japanese company.


Behind the Scenes Clip (featuring some all of his 40 handlers):

Japanese fans have nothing but positive things about the collaboration, but I'm waiting to read y'alls comments. Don't disappoint me, ONTD.

Sources: My Navi article (in Japanese), Commerical, BTS

When was the last time your former fave was revealed to have insufficient funds despite being worth a reported $650 million and had to appear in a Japanese commercial to get some cash?

