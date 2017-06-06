In "Who Asked for This?" News - Johnny Depp Stars in Japanese Beer Commercial
Perhaps a follow up to this post about his missing millions...
I saw this commercial the other day. It's for Asahi Super Dry Beer featuring Japanese rocker/actor Masaharu Fukuyama and Johnny Depp.
It was filmed in LA and is apparently the first time that Depp has appeared in a commercial for a Japanese company.
Behind the Scenes Clip (featuring
some all of his 40 handlers):
Japanese fans have nothing but positive things about the collaboration, but I'm waiting to read y'alls comments. Don't disappoint me, ONTD.
Sources: My Navi article (in Japanese), Commerical, BTS
When was the last time your former fave was revealed to have insufficient funds despite being worth a reported $650 million and had to appear in a Japanese commercial to get some cash?
EDIT: Adding this "thank you" to the mod(s) for helping me again!
His accountant hahahahaha to pay his bills
like tommy lee jones
Why would I want to drink a beer that would make me a broke alcoholic
just thinking about that video with him and Amber in their kitchen still terrifies me
That's how the white guy from men in black makes his money.
Even Leonardo DiCaprio does commercials for some liquor brand.
Unless he chokes to death on it I don't care.