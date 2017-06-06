Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Share 'Moulin Rouge' Memories

favorite. movie. of. all. time!



i've probably seen it over 20 times and the ending still makes me cry.



this interview was too short. i could have watched them reminisce about this movie for like 20 minutes.



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:38 pm (UTC)

same, but a longer one will be released!

yasss. excellent first post OP!

this will be forever one of my top movies and they are 2 of my fave actors.





ogh, now i need to watch it!

Ewan looks the same which isn't really a compliment lol

loved that movie as a kid. last good movie baz luhrmann put out

ewan needs to grow back his hair Reply

agreed that it's his last good movie but the get down on netflix is terrific.

congrats on your first post, it'll get better

lmao ty!

lmao



lmao

I'm not sure if this is shade or not...

i still listen to the soundtrack all of the time. ewan mcgregor has the voice of an angel.

mte, which is why it was so disappointing to me that he was so...not great on the batb soundtrack

lmao the accent is what did it. i enjoyed it nonetheless!

I always thought so but I remember when the movie came out he got a lot of criticism for his voice. Idk I thought he sounded great.

I THINK that's the movie that started my dad's stanning for Nicole lol

Ugh all I remember is how Tom Cruises people spread rumors about them having an affair on set in order to look better in the divorce.

really?! well that's fucked up. every time i hear some bts gossip about tom cruise he's always being an asshole, smdh.

Yeah during that time, Miscavige had his people tapping her phone and feeding Tom lies and it was so ridic

Scientology was so horrible to her

Scientology was so horrible to her Reply

I didn't know that! Makes her liberty pics that much better. It's nice that she's seemingly so happy now.

i was in such a bad depression when this movie came out. i lived right next to a movie theater and had insomnia so i'd just go and see the $3 9am matinee of it every morning for 2 weeks straight. it got me through such a terrible time.

aw <3 i hope you're feeling better now, bb. it's a great movie.

<3 it was a long time ago, things are much different and better! but i still love that movie.

Nicole is adorable. And omg, I was so obsessed with this movie when it came out! I remember seeing it in the theater and people cheering and calling out songs when they recognized them, and sometimes singing along.

Edited at 2017-06-06 02:54 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:54 pm (UTC) Reply

moulin rouge is the best musical of the new millenium idgaf



and it's weird they haven't worked together again tbh Reply

I was so obsessed with this movie in high school <3 it's so good. I haven't watched it in a long time, I really need to.

i like ewans version of your song more than eltons

ia it's much better imo

me too, gives me chills every time

same. the elton version came on in the car and i started singing the ewan version and i got so confused.

same

when he comes in with Heroes gets me every time

sameeeee

me too!

this movie is everything. so good, so beautiful, such great songs <3 I'll love it forever.

