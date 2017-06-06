Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Share 'Moulin Rouge' Memories
- Talk about how long it's been since they sat in a room like this
- Nicole mentions the difference in their singing capabilities
- Reminisce over wild parties
- Mention improvisations made to the script
ONTD have you ever been loved that your first post is about actors from your favorite movie reuniting? (seriously I can't believe this happened just after I went to Secret Cinema!)
i've probably seen it over 20 times and the ending still makes me cry.
this interview was too short. i could have watched them reminisce about this movie for like 20 minutes.
ogh, now i need to watch it!
ewan needs to grow back his hair
I'm not sure if this is shade or not...
Scientology was so horrible to her
and it's weird they haven't worked together again tbh
I actually wrote a paper on it in college for a theatre class, about how the meaning of a script can totally change depending on the tone/motives (I don't remember the exact prompt) but I did the scene in the elephant when Satine thinks Christian is the Duke and is there to have sex w/ her, but he thinks he's just there for a poetry reading. It was a really fun paper to write lol, I watched that scene like 20 times.