](_ the day when dreaming ends

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Share 'Moulin Rouge' Memories








- Talk about how long it's been since they sat in a room like this
- Nicole mentions the difference in their singing capabilities
- Reminisce over wild parties
- Mention improvisations made to the script

source 1

ONTD have you ever been loved that your first post is about actors from your favorite movie reuniting? (seriously I can't believe this happened just after I went to Secret Cinema!)

(sorry mods, i realized i forgot the tags JUST AFTER i submitted!)
Tagged: ,